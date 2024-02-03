LM Gallery: Recent trips take the team to Texas

|
(Photo: LM Staff)
Don’t go chasing waterfalls: Jake Goodman (left), Landscape Management’s western regional sales manager, with Dan Hymas, president of Smart Rain, in front of Smart Rain’s massive water feature in their booth at the Irrigation Show in San Antonio.

A chance encounter on the River Walk: At the Irrigation Association Conference and Show Jones bumped into (left to right) Selena Sutton-Jensen of Sutton Irrigation; Carmen Magro, Ph.D., CGCS, of POGO / Stevens Water Monitoring Systems; and Scott Sutton of Sutton Irrigation, Las Vegas.

Quality time with Quali-Pro: The Landscape Management team, along with its sister publications Golfdom and Pest Management Professional (PMP), traveled to Houston to visit the team at Quali-Pro. From left to right are: Marty Whitford, PMP; Jones; Mayra Castorina, Quali-Pro; Kevin Stoltman, North Coast Media; Bill Roddy, publisher, LM; Erica Cardenas, Quali-Pro; Sam Pass, Quali-Pro; Mike Joyce, PMP; Craig MacGregor, publisher, Golfdom; and Tim Walker, Quali-Pro.

How ’bout those Chiefs?: Jones, a Chiefs superfan, was thrilled to nab a selfie with Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, while out on the golf course.

LM Staff

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

