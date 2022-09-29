LM Gallery: September 2022

On the road with LM: Mike Bogan, incoming National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) president and CEO of LandCare in Frederick, Md.; Britt Wood, NALP CEO; Marty Grunder, CEO of Grunder Landscaping and The Grow Group, in Dayton, Ohio; and Joey Ciccolini, LM digital media content producer at NALP’s Field Trip event.

Mass gathering: More than 200 attendees joined the NALP Field Trip for a tour of R.P. Marzilli’s campus in Medway, Mass.

Getting ideas: Matt Herchenbach (left) and Shane Rios (right), both of Villani Landshapers of Menomonee Falls, Wis., at the NALP Field Trip.

Home team: Hannah Galan, assistant plant buyer and Chris Smith, plant buyer for R.P. Marzilli, as their company hosted NALP members as part of the organization’s Field Trip.

Estimating 101: LM Editor Christina Herrick learned the ins and outs of estimating from Snowfighters Institute managing partners Phil Harwood (left) and Neil Glatt (right).

Mowin’ ’em down: Herrick tries out Ventrac’s slope mowing attachment during the Snowfighers Institute event held at Ventrac’s headquarters in Orrville, Ohio, this summer.

Ready to work: Volunteers from John Deere before the start of work during NALP’s Renewal & Remembrance.

All in the family: Brennan Wood (left), son of NALP CEO Britt Wood, takes a break from mulching at the Lincoln Memorial during Renewal & Remembrance.

Workhorses assemble!: NALP recognized the Kuperus family, including Miles Jr. (from left), Miles Sr. and Richard Kuperus, with the organization’s “workhorse” award for the family’s participation in Renewal & Remembrance for many years. Other family members volunteered at Arlington National Cemetery.