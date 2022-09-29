Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


LM Gallery: September 2022

September 29, 2022 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: LM Staff

Photo: LM Staff

On the road with LM: Mike Bogan, incoming National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) president and CEO of LandCare in Frederick, Md.; Britt Wood, NALP CEO; Marty Grunder, CEO of Grunder Landscaping and The Grow Group, in Dayton, Ohio; and Joey Ciccolini, LM digital media content producer at NALP’s Field Trip event.

Over 200 joined the Field Trip to take a tour of R.P. Marzilli's campus. (Photo: LM Staff)

Photo: LM Staff

Mass gathering: More than 200 attendees joined the NALP Field Trip for a tour of R.P. Marzilli’s campus in Medway, Mass.  

Photo: LM Staff

Photo: LM Staff

Getting ideas: Matt Herchenbach (left) and Shane Rios (right), both of Villani Landshapers of Menomonee Falls, Wis., at the NALP Field Trip.

Photo: LM Staff

Photo: LM Staff

Home team: Hannah Galan, assistant plant buyer and Chris Smith, plant buyer for R.P. Marzilli, as their company hosted NALP members as part of the organization’s Field Trip.

Photo: LM Staff

Photo: LM Staff

Estimating 101: LM Editor Christina Herrick learned the ins and outs of estimating from Snowfighters Institute managing partners Phil Harwood (left) and Neil Glatt (right).  

Photo: LM Staff

Photo: LM Staff

Mowin’ ’em down: Herrick tries out Ventrac’s slope mowing attachment during the Snowfighers Institute event held at Ventrac’s headquarters in Orrville, Ohio, this summer.  

Photo: LM Staff

Photo: LM Staff

Ready to work: Volunteers from John Deere before the start of work during NALP’s Renewal & Remembrance.

Photo: LM Staff

Photo: LM Staff

All in the family: Brennan Wood (left), son of NALP CEO Britt Wood, takes a break from mulching at the Lincoln Memorial during Renewal & Remembrance.  

NALP recognized the Kuperus family, including Miles Jr. (from left), Miles and Richard Kuperus with the organization's "workhorse" award for the family's participation in Renewal and Remembrance for many years. Other family members volunteered for improvement work at Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo: LM Staff)

Photo: LM Staff

Workhorses assemble!: NALP recognized the Kuperus family, including Miles Jr. (from left), Miles Sr. and Richard Kuperus, with the organization’s “workhorse” award for the family’s participation in Renewal & Remembrance for many years. Other family members volunteered at Arlington National Cemetery.

Related Articles

Industry Advocate: The lifeblood of our industry
NALP volunteers enhance grounds of Lincoln Memorial at 2022 Renewal & Remembrance
NALP gathers attendees for a behind-the-scenes look at R.P. Marzilli
Pros get in-depth training at Snowfighters Institute’s Forum for Sales
This article is tagged with , , , , and posted in 0922, Current Issue, From the Magazine

Post a Comment