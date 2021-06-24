LM150: 2021 list by region

A look at the 2021 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by regions.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported.

By Region

Northeast

1 Bartlett Tree Experts $165,440,000 2 SavATree $108,500,000 3 Ruppert Landscape $85,266,000 4 Denison Landscaping $58,600,000 5 LandOpt $56,726,445 6 NaturaLawn of America $51,626,488 7 Chenmark $50,000,000 8 Lawn Doctor $46,170,000 9 Complete Landscaping Service $45,877,800 10 Kline Bros. Landscaping $42,000,000 11 R.P. Marzilli & Co. $40,240,000 12 Lucas Tree Expert Co. $37,800,000 13 LandCare $31,200,000 14 John Mini, Distinctive Landscapes $23,600,000 15 Hoffman Landscapes $20,071,075 16 Level Green Landscape $19,568,700 17 Meadows Farms $18,750,000 18 The Joyce Cos. $18,185,000 19 Sposato Landscape Co. $17,637,000 20 Weed Man $17,034,316 21 Mountain View Landscape $17,000,000 22 McHale Landscape Design $15,600,000 23 Green Lawn Fertilizing $15,058,058 24 ABM $12,078,000 25 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. $11,550,000

Southeast

1 Ruppert Landscape $110,845,800 2 Juniper Landscaping $101,000,000 3 Loving $83,180,867 4 Bartlett Tree Experts $77,440,000 5 Rotolo Consultants $77,000,000 6 Massey Services $70,510,250 7 The Greenery $69,000,000 8 Meadows Farms $56,250,000 9 Weed Man $53,232,239 10 Lawn Doctor $46,170,000 11 Landscape Workshop $45,305,000 12 Mainscape $35,100,000 12 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $35,100,000 14 Bland Landscaping Co. $34,000,000 15 LandCare $33,280,000 16 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. $26,950,000 17 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $26,016,962 18 Yardnique $25,900,000 19 Spring-Green Lawn Care $23,776,000 20 Heaven and Earth Landscaping $23,189,750 21 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design $22,825,634 22 LandOpt $21,659,188 23 Gibson Landscape Services $20,559,796 24 Cherrylake $20,200,000 25 SavATree $19,530,000

Midwest

1 Acres Group $65,473,392 2 Weed Man $59,620,108 3 Mariani Enterprises $58,600,000 4 Sebert Landscape $50,500,000 5 Ryan Lawn & Tree $43,384,356 6 SavATree $41,230,000 7 Christy Webber & Co. $39,993,000 8 Spring-Green Lawn Care $39,379,000 9 EMSI $38,188,000 10 L. J. Thalmann Co./Chalet $31,666,401 11 The Bruce Company of Wisconsin $30,932,000 12 Lawn Doctor $30,780,000 13 Naturescape $30,472,716 14 Bartlett Tree Experts $28,160,000 15 Southview Design $26,696,658 16 Schill Landscaping & Lawn Care Services $26,000,000 17 DJ’s Landscape $25,600,000 18 David J. Frank Landscape Contracting $24,651,000 19 Great Oaks Landscape Associates $24,000,000 20 Clarence Davids & Co. $19,978,800 21 Perficut Companies $18,500,000 22 Scott Byron & Co. $18,296,340 23 Brilar $16,660,000 24 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions $15,675,000 25 Hittle Landscaping $15,525,261

Southwest

1 Gothic Landscape $92,000,000 2 Clean Scapes $69,599,347 3 Choate USA $54,495,302 4 Earthtones Design $46,500,000 5 SiteWorks $45,139,207 6 AAA Landscape $41,525,000 7 LandCare $39,520,000 8 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $38,874,196 9 Superscapes $34,095,000 10 Berghoff Design Group $32,675,500 11 Perfect Cuts of Austin $30,200,000 12 DLC Resources $28,800,000 13 Caretaker Landscape & Tree Management $27,850,640 14 Earthworks $26,400,000 15 SOI Group $24,612,800 16 Santa Rita Landscaping $24,500,829 17 Lawn Management Co. $23,125,368 18 LMI Landscapes $22,270,000 19 Accent Landscape Contractors $22,252,800 20 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting $20,631,562 21 Bartlett Tree Experts $21,120,000 22 Complete Landsculpture $18,405,253 23 Richmond & Associates Landscaping $17,520,168 24 Texscape Services $17,480,000 25 ProQual Landscaping $17,100,000

West

1 Park West Cos. $180,000,000 2 Gothic Landscape $138,000,000 3 LandCare $89,440,000 4 Teufel Landscape $57,955,252 5 SavATree $43,400,000 6 Siteworks Landscape $40,000,000 7 Senske Services $37,464,000 8 Bemus Landscape $37,050,000 9 Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers $36,256,770 10 Bartlett Tree Experts $35,200,000 11 Gachina Landscape Management $33,400,000 12 Harvest Landcape Enterprises $33,000,000 13 Designscapes Colorado $32,208,000 14 Intermountain Plantings $31,964,643 15 Environmental Designs $30,158,000 16 Merchants Landscape Services $30,000,000 17 Pacific Landscape Management $27,724,915 18 Stay Green $27,400,000 19 Landtech Contractors $26,500,000 20 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $25,100,000 21 Andre Landscape Service $24,150,000 22 Benchmark Landscape $23,365,000 23 Lifescape Colorado $19,896,675 24 Art by Nature $18,500,456 25 Schultz Industries $17,420,162

