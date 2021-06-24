LM150: 2021 list by region
A look at the 2021 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by regions.
Editor’s note: Not all companies report regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported.
By Region
Northeast
|1
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$165,440,000
|2
|SavATree
|$108,500,000
|3
|Ruppert Landscape
|$85,266,000
|4
|Denison Landscaping
|$58,600,000
|5
|LandOpt
|$56,726,445
|6
|NaturaLawn of America
|$51,626,488
|7
|Chenmark
|$50,000,000
|8
|Lawn Doctor
|$46,170,000
|9
|Complete Landscaping Service
|$45,877,800
|10
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|$42,000,000
|11
|R.P. Marzilli & Co.
|$40,240,000
|12
|Lucas Tree Expert Co.
|$37,800,000
|13
|LandCare
|$31,200,000
|14
|John Mini, Distinctive Landscapes
|$23,600,000
|15
|Hoffman Landscapes
|$20,071,075
|16
|Level Green Landscape
|$19,568,700
|17
|Meadows Farms
|$18,750,000
|18
|The Joyce Cos.
|$18,185,000
|19
|Sposato Landscape Co.
|$17,637,000
|20
|Weed Man
|$17,034,316
|21
|Mountain View Landscape
|$17,000,000
|22
|McHale Landscape Design
|$15,600,000
|23
|Green Lawn Fertilizing
|$15,058,058
|24
|ABM
|$12,078,000
|25
|Chapel Valley Landscape Co.
|$11,550,000
Southeast
|1
|Ruppert Landscape
|$110,845,800
|2
|Juniper Landscaping
|$101,000,000
|3
|Loving
|$83,180,867
|4
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$77,440,000
|5
|Rotolo Consultants
|$77,000,000
|6
|Massey Services
|$70,510,250
|7
|The Greenery
|$69,000,000
|8
|Meadows Farms
|$56,250,000
|9
|Weed Man
|$53,232,239
|10
|Lawn Doctor
|$46,170,000
|11
|Landscape Workshop
|$45,305,000
|12
|Mainscape
|$35,100,000
|12
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|$35,100,000
|14
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|$34,000,000
|15
|LandCare
|$33,280,000
|16
|Chapel Valley Landscape Co.
|$26,950,000
|17
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management
|$26,016,962
|18
|Yardnique
|$25,900,000
|19
|Spring-Green Lawn Care
|$23,776,000
|20
|Heaven and Earth Landscaping
|$23,189,750
|21
|ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design
|$22,825,634
|22
|LandOpt
|$21,659,188
|23
|Gibson Landscape Services
|$20,559,796
|24
|Cherrylake
|$20,200,000
|25
|SavATree
|$19,530,000
Midwest
|1
|Acres Group
|$65,473,392
|2
|Weed Man
|$59,620,108
|3
|Mariani Enterprises
|$58,600,000
|4
|Sebert Landscape
|$50,500,000
|5
|Ryan Lawn & Tree
|$43,384,356
|6
|SavATree
|$41,230,000
|7
|Christy Webber & Co.
|$39,993,000
|8
|Spring-Green Lawn Care
|$39,379,000
|9
|EMSI
|$38,188,000
|10
|L. J. Thalmann Co./Chalet
|$31,666,401
|11
|The Bruce Company of Wisconsin
|$30,932,000
|12
|Lawn Doctor
|$30,780,000
|13
|Naturescape
|$30,472,716
|14
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$28,160,000
|15
|Southview Design
|$26,696,658
|16
|Schill Landscaping & Lawn Care Services
|$26,000,000
|17
|DJ’s Landscape
|$25,600,000
|18
|David J. Frank Landscape Contracting
|$24,651,000
|19
|Great Oaks Landscape Associates
|$24,000,000
|20
|Clarence Davids & Co.
|$19,978,800
|21
|Perficut Companies
|$18,500,000
|22
|Scott Byron & Co.
|$18,296,340
|23
|Brilar
|$16,660,000
|24
|Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions
|$15,675,000
|25
|Hittle Landscaping
|$15,525,261
Southwest
|1
|Gothic Landscape
|$92,000,000
|2
|Clean Scapes
|$69,599,347
|3
|Choate USA
|$54,495,302
|4
|Earthtones Design
|$46,500,000
|5
|SiteWorks
|$45,139,207
|6
|AAA Landscape
|$41,525,000
|7
|LandCare
|$39,520,000
|8
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|$38,874,196
|9
|Superscapes
|$34,095,000
|10
|Berghoff Design Group
|$32,675,500
|11
|Perfect Cuts of Austin
|$30,200,000
|12
|DLC Resources
|$28,800,000
|13
|Caretaker Landscape & Tree Management
|$27,850,640
|14
|Earthworks
|$26,400,000
|15
|SOI Group
|$24,612,800
|16
|Santa Rita Landscaping
|$24,500,829
|17
|Lawn Management Co.
|$23,125,368
|18
|LMI Landscapes
|$22,270,000
|19
|Accent Landscape Contractors
|$22,252,800
|20
|Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting
|$20,631,562
|21
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$21,120,000
|22
|Complete Landsculpture
|$18,405,253
|23
|Richmond & Associates Landscaping
|$17,520,168
|24
|Texscape Services
|$17,480,000
|25
|ProQual Landscaping
|$17,100,000
West
|1
|Park West Cos.
|$180,000,000
|2
|Gothic Landscape
|$138,000,000
|3
|LandCare
|$89,440,000
|4
|Teufel Landscape
|$57,955,252
|5
|SavATree
|$43,400,000
|6
|Siteworks Landscape
|$40,000,000
|7
|Senske Services
|$37,464,000
|8
|Bemus Landscape
|$37,050,000
|9
|Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers
|$36,256,770
|10
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$35,200,000
|11
|Gachina Landscape Management
|$33,400,000
|12
|Harvest Landcape Enterprises
|$33,000,000
|13
|Designscapes Colorado
|$32,208,000
|14
|Intermountain Plantings
|$31,964,643
|15
|Environmental Designs
|$30,158,000
|16
|Merchants Landscape Services
|$30,000,000
|17
|Pacific Landscape Management
|$27,724,915
|18
|Stay Green
|$27,400,000
|19
|Landtech Contractors
|$26,500,000
|20
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|$25,100,000
|21
|Andre Landscape Service
|$24,150,000
|22
|Benchmark Landscape
|$23,365,000
|23
|Lifescape Colorado
|$19,896,675
|24
|Art by Nature
|$18,500,456
|25
|Schultz Industries
|$17,420,162
