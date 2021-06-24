Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


LM150: 2021 list by region

June 24, 2021 -  By
A look at the 2021 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by regions. 

Editor’s note: Not all companies report regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported.

 

 

By Region

Northeast Southeast Midwest Southwest West

 

Northeast

1 Bartlett Tree Experts $165,440,000
2 SavATree $108,500,000
3 Ruppert Landscape $85,266,000
4 Denison Landscaping $58,600,000
5 LandOpt $56,726,445
6 NaturaLawn of America $51,626,488
7 Chenmark $50,000,000
8 Lawn Doctor $46,170,000
9 Complete Landscaping Service $45,877,800
10 Kline Bros. Landscaping $42,000,000
11 R.P. Marzilli & Co. $40,240,000
12 Lucas Tree Expert Co. $37,800,000
13 LandCare $31,200,000
14 John Mini, Distinctive Landscapes $23,600,000
15 Hoffman Landscapes $20,071,075
16 Level Green Landscape $19,568,700
17 Meadows Farms $18,750,000
18 The Joyce Cos. $18,185,000
19 Sposato Landscape Co. $17,637,000
20 Weed Man $17,034,316
21 Mountain View Landscape $17,000,000
22 McHale Landscape Design $15,600,000
23 Green Lawn Fertilizing $15,058,058
24 ABM $12,078,000
25 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. $11,550,000

Southeast

1 Ruppert Landscape $110,845,800
2 Juniper Landscaping $101,000,000
3 Loving $83,180,867
4 Bartlett Tree Experts $77,440,000
5 Rotolo Consultants $77,000,000
6 Massey Services $70,510,250
7 The Greenery $69,000,000
8 Meadows Farms $56,250,000
9 Weed Man $53,232,239
10 Lawn Doctor $46,170,000
11 Landscape Workshop $45,305,000
12 Mainscape $35,100,000
12 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $35,100,000
14 Bland Landscaping Co. $34,000,000
15 LandCare $33,280,000
16 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. $26,950,000
17 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $26,016,962
18 Yardnique $25,900,000
19 Spring-Green Lawn Care $23,776,000
20 Heaven and Earth Landscaping $23,189,750
21 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design $22,825,634
22 LandOpt $21,659,188
23 Gibson Landscape Services $20,559,796
24 Cherrylake $20,200,000
25 SavATree $19,530,000

Midwest

1 Acres Group $65,473,392
2 Weed Man $59,620,108
3 Mariani Enterprises $58,600,000
4 Sebert Landscape $50,500,000
5 Ryan Lawn & Tree $43,384,356
6 SavATree $41,230,000
7 Christy Webber & Co. $39,993,000
8 Spring-Green Lawn Care $39,379,000
9 EMSI $38,188,000
10 L. J. Thalmann Co./Chalet $31,666,401
11 The Bruce Company of Wisconsin $30,932,000
12 Lawn Doctor $30,780,000
13 Naturescape $30,472,716
14 Bartlett Tree Experts $28,160,000
15 Southview Design $26,696,658
16 Schill Landscaping & Lawn Care Services $26,000,000
17 DJ’s Landscape $25,600,000
18 David J. Frank Landscape Contracting $24,651,000
19 Great Oaks Landscape Associates $24,000,000
20 Clarence Davids & Co. $19,978,800
21 Perficut Companies $18,500,000
22 Scott Byron & Co. $18,296,340
23 Brilar $16,660,000
24 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions $15,675,000
25 Hittle Landscaping $15,525,261

Southwest

1 Gothic Landscape $92,000,000
2 Clean Scapes $69,599,347
3 Choate USA $54,495,302
4 Earthtones Design $46,500,000
5 SiteWorks $45,139,207
6 AAA Landscape $41,525,000
7 LandCare $39,520,000
8 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $38,874,196
9 Superscapes $34,095,000
10 Berghoff Design Group $32,675,500
11 Perfect Cuts of Austin $30,200,000
12 DLC Resources $28,800,000
13 Caretaker Landscape & Tree Management $27,850,640
14 Earthworks $26,400,000
15 SOI Group $24,612,800
16 Santa Rita Landscaping $24,500,829
17 Lawn Management Co. $23,125,368
18 LMI Landscapes $22,270,000
19 Accent Landscape Contractors $22,252,800
20 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting $20,631,562
21 Bartlett Tree Experts $21,120,000
22 Complete Landsculpture $18,405,253
23 Richmond & Associates Landscaping $17,520,168
24 Texscape Services $17,480,000
25 ProQual Landscaping $17,100,000

West

1 Park West Cos. $180,000,000
2 Gothic Landscape $138,000,000
3 LandCare $89,440,000
4 Teufel Landscape $57,955,252
5 SavATree $43,400,000
6 Siteworks Landscape $40,000,000
7 Senske Services $37,464,000
8 Bemus Landscape $37,050,000
9 Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers $36,256,770
10 Bartlett Tree Experts $35,200,000
11 Gachina Landscape Management $33,400,000
12 Harvest Landcape Enterprises $33,000,000
13 Designscapes Colorado $32,208,000
14 Intermountain Plantings $31,964,643
15 Environmental Designs $30,158,000
16 Merchants Landscape Services $30,000,000
17 Pacific Landscape Management $27,724,915
18 Stay Green $27,400,000
19 Landtech Contractors $26,500,000
20 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $25,100,000
21 Andre Landscape Service $24,150,000
22 Benchmark Landscape $23,365,000
23 Lifescape Colorado $19,896,675
24 Art by Nature $18,500,456
25 Schultz Industries $17,420,162

