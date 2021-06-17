Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


LM150: 2021 rankings

June 17, 2021
(Graphic: LM Staff)

LM’s 2021 listing of the industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms includes individual company figures.

Legend
NR = Not reported
* Indicates estimate, based on projected revenue reported in 2020
^ Indicates a portion of reported revenue was removed (such as structural pest control, termite control or other non-green industry service)

 

Headquarters 2020 Revenue (U.S. Dollars) % Rev Change from 2019
1 BrightView Holdings Blue Bell, Pa. $2,346,000,000 -3%
2 Trugreen Memphis, Tenn. $1,400,000,000 1%
3 The Davey Tree Expert Co. Kent, Ohio $1,287,552,000 13%
4 Yellowstone Landscape Bunnell, Fla. $358,000,000 34%
5 Bartlett Tree Experts Stamford, Conn. $352,000,000 8%
6 Gothic Landscape Valencia, Calif. $230,000,000 0%
7 SavATree Bedford Hills, N.Y. $217,000,000 4%
8 Ruppert Landscape Laytonsville, Md. $213,165,000 2%
9 Weed Man Orono, Ontario $212,928,956 14%
10 LandCare Frederick, Md. $208,000,000 12%
11 Aspen Grove Landscape Group* Willow Grove, Pa. $187,000,000 NR
12 HeartLand Kansas City, Mo. $184,000,000 19%
13 U.S. Lawns Orlando, Fla. $182,000,000 2%
14 Park West Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. $180,000,000 -3%
15 Lawn Doctor^ Holmdel, N.J. $153,900,000 12%
16 Ferrandino & Son Farmingdale, N.Y. $122,000,000 NR
17 Sperber Landscape Co. Calabasas, Calif. $120,000,000 253%
18 LandOpt^ Pittsburgh, Pa. $103,138,990 1%
19 Bailey Nurseries St. Paul, Minn. $103,000,000 10%
20 Juniper Fort Myers, Fla. $101,000,000 19%
21 Loving Gastonia, N.C. $83,180,867 24%
22 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services Markham, Ontario $82,600,000 1%
23 NaturaLawn of America Frederick, Md. $81,946,807 11%
24 The Grounds Guys Waco, Texas $81,390,000 4%
25 Massey Services^ Orlando, Fla. $79,225,000 11%
26 Rotolo Consultants Slidell, La. $77,000,000 6%
27 Meadows Farms Chantilly, Va. $75,000,000 20%
28 Spring-Green Lawn Care Plainfield, Ill. $74,300,000 11%
29 Clean Scapes Austin, Texas $69,599,347 26%
30 The Greenery Hilton Head Island, S.C. $69,000,000 6%
31 Acres Group Wauconda, Ill. $65,473,392 -5%
32 Mainscape Fishers, Ind. $65,000,000 -12%
33 Lucas Tree Expert Co. Portland, Maine $63,000,000 8%
34 Garden Design Farmers Branch, Texas $61,000,000 NR
35 ABM^ New York, N.Y. $60,390,000 9%
36 Denison Landscaping Fort Washington, Md. $58,600,000 -9%
36 Mariani Enterprises Lake Bluff, Ill. $58,600,000 9%
38 Teufel Landscape Hillsboro, Ore. $57,955,252 7%
39 Dixie Landscape Medley, Fla. $56,900,000 18%
40 Choate USA Carrollton, Texas $56,765,940 8%
41 Pierre Landscape Irwindale, Calif. $55,000,000 25%
42 Sebert Landscape Bartlett, Ill. $50,500,000 1%
43 Chenmark Portland, Maine $50,000,000 0%
44 Earthtones Design Midlothian, Texas $46,500,000 25%
45 Ryan Lawn & Tree^ Merriam, Kan. $46,153,570 15%
46 Complete Landscaping Service Bowie, Md. $45,877,800 18%
47 Landscape Workshop Birmingham, Ala. $45,305,000 4%
48 Baytree Landscape Ladson, S.C. $45,200,000 NR
49 SiteWorks Chandler, Ariz. $45,139,207 24%
50 Creative Environments Tempe, Ariz. $44,650,000 15%
51 Beary Landscaping Lockport , Ill. $44,000,000 8%
52 Russell Landscape Group Sugar Hill, Ga. $42,582,937 12%
53 Kline Bros. Landscaping Manahawkin, N.J. $42,000,000 5%
54 AAA Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $41,525,000 4%
55 R.P. Marzilli & Co. Medway, Mass. $40,240,000 -3%
56 Christy Webber & Co. Chicago, Ill. $39,993,000 -14%
57 Xquisite Landscaping* Stoughton, Mass. $39,726,564 15%
58 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping San Antonio, Texas $38,874,196 -5%
59 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. Woodbine , Md. $38,500,000 0%
59 The Schumacher Cos.* West Bridgewater, Mass. $38,500,000 0%
61 EMSI Plain City, Ohio $38,188,000 1%
62 Senske Services^ Kennewick, Wash. $37,464,000 11%
63 Bemus Landscape San Clemente, Calif. $37,050,000 0%
64 Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers Portland, Ore. $36,256,770 -2%
65 Cutting Edge Garden City, Idaho $35,560,135 NR
66 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation Jupiter, Fla. $35,100,000 -1%
67 Superscapes Carrollton, Texas $34,095,000 12%
68 Bland Landscaping Co. Apex, N.C. $34,000,000 30%
69 Gachina Landscape Management Menlo Park, Calif. $33,400,000 -15%
70 Harvest Landcape Enterprises Orange, Calif. $33,000,000 15%
71 Landscape Services Inc. Nashville, Tenn. $32,780,769 NR
72 LMI Landscapes Carrollton, Texas $32,750,000 35%
73 Berghoff Design Group Scottsdale, Ariz. $32,675,500 2%
74 Designscapes Colorado Centennial, Colo. $32,208,000 6%
75 Intermountain Plantings Bluffdale, Utah $31,964,643 20%
76 L.J. Thalmann Co./Chalet Wilmette, Ill. $31,666,401 3%
77 Naturescape Muskego, Wis. $31,415,171 8%
78 The Bruce Company of Wisconsin Middleton, Wis. $30,932,000 8%
79 Perfect Cuts of Austin Austin, Texas $30,200,000 7%
80 Environmental Designs Brighton , Colo. $30,158,000 3%
81 McHale Landscape Design Upper Marlboro, Md. $30,000,000 10%
81 Merchants Landscape Services Santa Ana, Calif. $30,000,000 4%
83 Designs by Sundown Littleton, Colo. $29,000,000 NR
84 DLC Resources Phoenix, Ariz. $28,800,000 4%
85 Caretaker Landscape & Tree Management Gilbert, Ariz. $28,712,000 0%
86 WLE* Austin, Texas $28,200,000 20%
87 Nutri-Lawn Toronto, Ontario $28,000,000 NR
88 Pacific Landscape Management Hillsboro, Ore. $27,724,915 3%
89 Stay Green Santa Clarita, Calif. $27,400,000 3%
90 Southview Design St. Paul, Minn. $26,696,658 4%
91 Landtech Contractors Aurora, Colo. $26,500,000 5%
92 Earthworks Lillian, Texas $26,400,000 5%
93 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management^ Suwanee, Ga. $26,016,962 11%
94 Schill Landscaping & Lawn Care Services North Ridgeville, Ohio $26,000,000 7%
95 Yardnique Morrisville, N.C. $25,900,000 5%
96 DJ’s Landscape Grand Rapids, Mich. $25,600,000 2%
97 The Budd Group* Winston-Salem, N.C. $25,200,000 5%
98 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors Hayward, Calif. $25,100,000 11%
99 David J. Frank Landscape Contracting^ Germantown, Wis. $24,651,000 -5%
100 SOI Group McKinney, Texas $24,612,800 12%
101 Santa Rita Landscaping Tucson, Ariz. $24,500,829 16%
102 Service Direct Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $24,186,000 21%
103 Andre Landscape Service Azusa, Calif. $24,150,000 0%
104 Great Oaks Landscape Associates Novi, Mich. $24,000,000 -4%
105 John Mini Distinctive Landscapes Congers, N.Y. $23,600,000 5%
106 Benchmark Landscape Poway, Calif. $23,365,000 0%
107 Heaven and Earth Landscaping Indian Trail, N.C. $23,189,750 -8%
108 Accent Landscape Contractors El Paso, Texas $23,180,000 33%
109 Lawn Management Co. Houston, Texas $23,125,368 8%
110 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design Venice, Fla. $22,825,634 13%
111 The Munie Co. Caseyville, Ill. $22,812,711 -2%
112 Level Green Landscape Washington, D.C. $21,743,000 -5%
113 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting Carrollton, Texas $21,598,210 16%
114 Gibson Landscape Services Alpharetta, Ga. $20,559,796 18%
115 Cherrylake Groveland, Fla. $20,200,000 38%
116 Hoffman Landscapes Wilton, Conn. $20,071,075 23%
117 Siteworks Landscape Richmond, Calif. $20,000,000 0%
118 Clarence Davids & Co. Matteson, Ill. $19,978,800 -4%
119 Lifescape Colorado Denver, Colo. $19,896,675 14%
120 Crawford Landscaping^ Naples, Fla. $18,918,610 15%
121 Art by Nature Granite Falls, Wash. $18,500,456 -10%
122 Perficut Companies Des Moines, Iowa $18,500,000 -5%
123 Complete Landsculpture^ Dallas, Texas $18,405,253 -9%
124 Scott Byron & Co. Lake Bluff, Ill. $18,296,340 3%
125 The Joyce Cos. Marstons Mills, Mass. $18,185,000 -3%
126 Sposato Landscape Co. Milton, Del. $17,637,000 -5%
127 Richmond & Associates Landscaping Carrollton, Texas $17,520,168 -1%
128 Landscape Maintenance Professionals Seffner, Fla. $17,500,000 2%
129 Texscape Services Houston, Texas $17,480,000 -8%
130 Schultz Industries Golden, Colo. $17,420,162 -16%
131 HighGrove Partners Austell, Ga. $17,200,000 0%
132 ProQual Landscaping Tempe, Ariz. $17,100,000 9%
133 Brilar Oak Park, Mich. $17,000,000 -7%
133 Earthco Commercial Landscape Santa Ana, Calif. $17,000,000 6%
133 Mountain View Landscape Chicopee, Mass. $17,000,000 -20%
136 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes Conyers, Ga. $16,913,276 21%
137 Timberline Landscaping Colorado Springs, Colo. $16,635,525 -15%
138 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions Caseyville, Ill. $15,675,000 19%
139 Hittle Landscaping Westfield, Ind. $15,525,261 -25%
140 GreenScapes Landscape Co. Columbus, Ohio $15,100,000 0%
141 Green Lawn Fertilizing^ West Chester, Pa. $15,058,058 23%
142 Nanak’s Landscaping^ Deerfield Beach, Fla. $14,250,000 1%
143 Saluda Hill Landscapes Lexington, S.C. $14,133,000 9%
144 GreenView Partners Raleigh, N.C. $14,100,000 20%
145 NJ Best Lawns Sprinklers & Fencing* Lakewood, N.J. $14,055,210 -10%
146 Michael Hatcher & Associates Olive Branch, Miss. $14,000,000 8%
147 Heritage Professional Landscaping Kennewick, Wash. $13,881,564 0%
148 Mullin St. Rose, La. $13,879,239 6%
149 New Way Landscape & Tree Services San Diego, Calif. $13,750,000 5%
150 James Martin Associates Mundelein, Ill. $13,640,000 -7%
Total: $12,656,499,519 Avg: 8%


