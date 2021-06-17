LM150: 2021 rankings
LM’s 2021 listing of the industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms includes individual company figures.
To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.
Legend
NR = Not reported
* Indicates estimate, based on projected revenue reported in 2020
^ Indicates a portion of reported revenue was removed (such as structural pest control, termite control or other non-green industry service)
|Headquarters
|2020 Revenue (U.S. Dollars)
|% Rev Change from 2019
|1
|BrightView Holdings
|Blue Bell, Pa.
|$2,346,000,000
|-3%
|2
|Trugreen
|Memphis, Tenn.
|$1,400,000,000
|1%
|3
|The Davey Tree Expert Co.
|Kent, Ohio
|$1,287,552,000
|13%
|4
|Yellowstone Landscape
|Bunnell, Fla.
|$358,000,000
|34%
|5
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|Stamford, Conn.
|$352,000,000
|8%
|6
|Gothic Landscape
|Valencia, Calif.
|$230,000,000
|0%
|7
|SavATree
|Bedford Hills, N.Y.
|$217,000,000
|4%
|8
|Ruppert Landscape
|Laytonsville, Md.
|$213,165,000
|2%
|9
|Weed Man
|Orono, Ontario
|$212,928,956
|14%
|10
|LandCare
|Frederick, Md.
|$208,000,000
|12%
|11
|Aspen Grove Landscape Group*
|Willow Grove, Pa.
|$187,000,000
|NR
|12
|HeartLand
|Kansas City, Mo.
|$184,000,000
|19%
|13
|U.S. Lawns
|Orlando, Fla.
|$182,000,000
|2%
|14
|Park West
|Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
|$180,000,000
|-3%
|15
|Lawn Doctor^
|Holmdel, N.J.
|$153,900,000
|12%
|16
|Ferrandino & Son
|Farmingdale, N.Y.
|$122,000,000
|NR
|17
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|Calabasas, Calif.
|$120,000,000
|253%
|18
|LandOpt^
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|$103,138,990
|1%
|19
|Bailey Nurseries
|St. Paul, Minn.
|$103,000,000
|10%
|20
|Juniper
|Fort Myers, Fla.
|$101,000,000
|19%
|21
|Loving
|Gastonia, N.C.
|$83,180,867
|24%
|22
|Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
|Markham, Ontario
|$82,600,000
|1%
|23
|NaturaLawn of America
|Frederick, Md.
|$81,946,807
|11%
|24
|The Grounds Guys
|Waco, Texas
|$81,390,000
|4%
|25
|Massey Services^
|Orlando, Fla.
|$79,225,000
|11%
|26
|Rotolo Consultants
|Slidell, La.
|$77,000,000
|6%
|27
|Meadows Farms
|Chantilly, Va.
|$75,000,000
|20%
|28
|Spring-Green Lawn Care
|Plainfield, Ill.
|$74,300,000
|11%
|29
|Clean Scapes
|Austin, Texas
|$69,599,347
|26%
|30
|The Greenery
|Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|$69,000,000
|6%
|31
|Acres Group
|Wauconda, Ill.
|$65,473,392
|-5%
|32
|Mainscape
|Fishers, Ind.
|$65,000,000
|-12%
|33
|Lucas Tree Expert Co.
|Portland, Maine
|$63,000,000
|8%
|34
|Garden Design
|Farmers Branch, Texas
|$61,000,000
|NR
|35
|ABM^
|New York, N.Y.
|$60,390,000
|9%
|36
|Denison Landscaping
|Fort Washington, Md.
|$58,600,000
|-9%
|36
|Mariani Enterprises
|Lake Bluff, Ill.
|$58,600,000
|9%
|38
|Teufel Landscape
|Hillsboro, Ore.
|$57,955,252
|7%
|39
|Dixie Landscape
|Medley, Fla.
|$56,900,000
|18%
|40
|Choate USA
|Carrollton, Texas
|$56,765,940
|8%
|41
|Pierre Landscape
|Irwindale, Calif.
|$55,000,000
|25%
|42
|Sebert Landscape
|Bartlett, Ill.
|$50,500,000
|1%
|43
|Chenmark
|Portland, Maine
|$50,000,000
|0%
|44
|Earthtones Design
|Midlothian, Texas
|$46,500,000
|25%
|45
|Ryan Lawn & Tree^
|Merriam, Kan.
|$46,153,570
|15%
|46
|Complete Landscaping Service
|Bowie, Md.
|$45,877,800
|18%
|47
|Landscape Workshop
|Birmingham, Ala.
|$45,305,000
|4%
|48
|Baytree Landscape
|Ladson, S.C.
|$45,200,000
|NR
|49
|SiteWorks
|Chandler, Ariz.
|$45,139,207
|24%
|50
|Creative Environments
|Tempe, Ariz.
|$44,650,000
|15%
|51
|Beary Landscaping
|Lockport , Ill.
|$44,000,000
|8%
|52
|Russell Landscape Group
|Sugar Hill, Ga.
|$42,582,937
|12%
|53
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|Manahawkin, N.J.
|$42,000,000
|5%
|54
|AAA Landscape
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$41,525,000
|4%
|55
|R.P. Marzilli & Co.
|Medway, Mass.
|$40,240,000
|-3%
|56
|Christy Webber & Co.
|Chicago, Ill.
|$39,993,000
|-14%
|57
|Xquisite Landscaping*
|Stoughton, Mass.
|$39,726,564
|15%
|58
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|San Antonio, Texas
|$38,874,196
|-5%
|59
|Chapel Valley Landscape Co.
|Woodbine , Md.
|$38,500,000
|0%
|59
|The Schumacher Cos.*
|West Bridgewater, Mass.
|$38,500,000
|0%
|61
|EMSI
|Plain City, Ohio
|$38,188,000
|1%
|62
|Senske Services^
|Kennewick, Wash.
|$37,464,000
|11%
|63
|Bemus Landscape
|San Clemente, Calif.
|$37,050,000
|0%
|64
|Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers
|Portland, Ore.
|$36,256,770
|-2%
|65
|Cutting Edge
|Garden City, Idaho
|$35,560,135
|NR
|66
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|Jupiter, Fla.
|$35,100,000
|-1%
|67
|Superscapes
|Carrollton, Texas
|$34,095,000
|12%
|68
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|Apex, N.C.
|$34,000,000
|30%
|69
|Gachina Landscape Management
|Menlo Park, Calif.
|$33,400,000
|-15%
|70
|Harvest Landcape Enterprises
|Orange, Calif.
|$33,000,000
|15%
|71
|Landscape Services Inc.
|Nashville, Tenn.
|$32,780,769
|NR
|72
|LMI Landscapes
|Carrollton, Texas
|$32,750,000
|35%
|73
|Berghoff Design Group
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|$32,675,500
|2%
|74
|Designscapes Colorado
|Centennial, Colo.
|$32,208,000
|6%
|75
|Intermountain Plantings
|Bluffdale, Utah
|$31,964,643
|20%
|76
|L.J. Thalmann Co./Chalet
|Wilmette, Ill.
|$31,666,401
|3%
|77
|Naturescape
|Muskego, Wis.
|$31,415,171
|8%
|78
|The Bruce Company of Wisconsin
|Middleton, Wis.
|$30,932,000
|8%
|79
|Perfect Cuts of Austin
|Austin, Texas
|$30,200,000
|7%
|80
|Environmental Designs
|Brighton , Colo.
|$30,158,000
|3%
|81
|McHale Landscape Design
|Upper Marlboro, Md.
|$30,000,000
|10%
|81
|Merchants Landscape Services
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|$30,000,000
|4%
|83
|Designs by Sundown
|Littleton, Colo.
|$29,000,000
|NR
|84
|DLC Resources
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$28,800,000
|4%
|85
|Caretaker Landscape & Tree Management
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|$28,712,000
|0%
|86
|WLE*
|Austin, Texas
|$28,200,000
|20%
|87
|Nutri-Lawn
|Toronto, Ontario
|$28,000,000
|NR
|88
|Pacific Landscape Management
|Hillsboro, Ore.
|$27,724,915
|3%
|89
|Stay Green
|Santa Clarita, Calif.
|$27,400,000
|3%
|90
|Southview Design
|St. Paul, Minn.
|$26,696,658
|4%
|91
|Landtech Contractors
|Aurora, Colo.
|$26,500,000
|5%
|92
|Earthworks
|Lillian, Texas
|$26,400,000
|5%
|93
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management^
|Suwanee, Ga.
|$26,016,962
|11%
|94
|Schill Landscaping & Lawn Care Services
|North Ridgeville, Ohio
|$26,000,000
|7%
|95
|Yardnique
|Morrisville, N.C.
|$25,900,000
|5%
|96
|DJ’s Landscape
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|$25,600,000
|2%
|97
|The Budd Group*
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|$25,200,000
|5%
|98
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|Hayward, Calif.
|$25,100,000
|11%
|99
|David J. Frank Landscape Contracting^
|Germantown, Wis.
|$24,651,000
|-5%
|100
|SOI Group
|McKinney, Texas
|$24,612,800
|12%
|101
|Santa Rita Landscaping
|Tucson, Ariz.
|$24,500,829
|16%
|102
|Service Direct Landscape
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$24,186,000
|21%
|103
|Andre Landscape Service
|Azusa, Calif.
|$24,150,000
|0%
|104
|Great Oaks Landscape Associates
|Novi, Mich.
|$24,000,000
|-4%
|105
|John Mini Distinctive Landscapes
|Congers, N.Y.
|$23,600,000
|5%
|106
|Benchmark Landscape
|Poway, Calif.
|$23,365,000
|0%
|107
|Heaven and Earth Landscaping
|Indian Trail, N.C.
|$23,189,750
|-8%
|108
|Accent Landscape Contractors
|El Paso, Texas
|$23,180,000
|33%
|109
|Lawn Management Co.
|Houston, Texas
|$23,125,368
|8%
|110
|ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design
|Venice, Fla.
|$22,825,634
|13%
|111
|The Munie Co.
|Caseyville, Ill.
|$22,812,711
|-2%
|112
|Level Green Landscape
|Washington, D.C.
|$21,743,000
|-5%
|113
|Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting
|Carrollton, Texas
|$21,598,210
|16%
|114
|Gibson Landscape Services
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|$20,559,796
|18%
|115
|Cherrylake
|Groveland, Fla.
|$20,200,000
|38%
|116
|Hoffman Landscapes
|Wilton, Conn.
|$20,071,075
|23%
|117
|Siteworks Landscape
|Richmond, Calif.
|$20,000,000
|0%
|118
|Clarence Davids & Co.
|Matteson, Ill.
|$19,978,800
|-4%
|119
|Lifescape Colorado
|Denver, Colo.
|$19,896,675
|14%
|120
|Crawford Landscaping^
|Naples, Fla.
|$18,918,610
|15%
|121
|Art by Nature
|Granite Falls, Wash.
|$18,500,456
|-10%
|122
|Perficut Companies
|Des Moines, Iowa
|$18,500,000
|-5%
|123
|Complete Landsculpture^
|Dallas, Texas
|$18,405,253
|-9%
|124
|Scott Byron & Co.
|Lake Bluff, Ill.
|$18,296,340
|3%
|125
|The Joyce Cos.
|Marstons Mills, Mass.
|$18,185,000
|-3%
|126
|Sposato Landscape Co.
|Milton, Del.
|$17,637,000
|-5%
|127
|Richmond & Associates Landscaping
|Carrollton, Texas
|$17,520,168
|-1%
|128
|Landscape Maintenance Professionals
|Seffner, Fla.
|$17,500,000
|2%
|129
|Texscape Services
|Houston, Texas
|$17,480,000
|-8%
|130
|Schultz Industries
|Golden, Colo.
|$17,420,162
|-16%
|131
|HighGrove Partners
|Austell, Ga.
|$17,200,000
|0%
|132
|ProQual Landscaping
|Tempe, Ariz.
|$17,100,000
|9%
|133
|Brilar
|Oak Park, Mich.
|$17,000,000
|-7%
|133
|Earthco Commercial Landscape
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|$17,000,000
|6%
|133
|Mountain View Landscape
|Chicopee, Mass.
|$17,000,000
|-20%
|136
|Pro Cutters Lawnscapes
|Conyers, Ga.
|$16,913,276
|21%
|137
|Timberline Landscaping
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|$16,635,525
|-15%
|138
|Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions
|Caseyville, Ill.
|$15,675,000
|19%
|139
|Hittle Landscaping
|Westfield, Ind.
|$15,525,261
|-25%
|140
|GreenScapes Landscape Co.
|Columbus, Ohio
|$15,100,000
|0%
|141
|Green Lawn Fertilizing^
|West Chester, Pa.
|$15,058,058
|23%
|142
|Nanak’s Landscaping^
|Deerfield Beach, Fla.
|$14,250,000
|1%
|143
|Saluda Hill Landscapes
|Lexington, S.C.
|$14,133,000
|9%
|144
|GreenView Partners
|Raleigh, N.C.
|$14,100,000
|20%
|145
|NJ Best Lawns Sprinklers & Fencing*
|Lakewood, N.J.
|$14,055,210
|-10%
|146
|Michael Hatcher & Associates
|Olive Branch, Miss.
|$14,000,000
|8%
|147
|Heritage Professional Landscaping
|Kennewick, Wash.
|$13,881,564
|0%
|148
|Mullin
|St. Rose, La.
|$13,879,239
|6%
|149
|New Way Landscape & Tree Services
|San Diego, Calif.
|$13,750,000
|5%
|150
|James Martin Associates
|Mundelein, Ill.
|$13,640,000
|-7%
|Total: $12,656,499,519
|Avg: 8%
To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.