LM150: 2021 rankings





LM’s 2021 listing of the industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms includes individual company figures.

To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.

Legend

NR = Not reported

* Indicates estimate, based on projected revenue reported in 2020

^ Indicates a portion of reported revenue was removed (such as structural pest control, termite control or other non-green industry service)

Headquarters 2020 Revenue (U.S. Dollars) % Rev Change from 2019 1 BrightView Holdings Blue Bell, Pa. $2,346,000,000 -3% 2 Trugreen Memphis, Tenn. $1,400,000,000 1% 3 The Davey Tree Expert Co. Kent, Ohio $1,287,552,000 13% 4 Yellowstone Landscape Bunnell, Fla. $358,000,000 34% 5 Bartlett Tree Experts Stamford, Conn. $352,000,000 8% 6 Gothic Landscape Valencia, Calif. $230,000,000 0% 7 SavATree Bedford Hills, N.Y. $217,000,000 4% 8 Ruppert Landscape Laytonsville, Md. $213,165,000 2% 9 Weed Man Orono, Ontario $212,928,956 14% 10 LandCare Frederick, Md. $208,000,000 12% 11 Aspen Grove Landscape Group* Willow Grove, Pa. $187,000,000 NR 12 HeartLand Kansas City, Mo. $184,000,000 19% 13 U.S. Lawns Orlando, Fla. $182,000,000 2% 14 Park West Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. $180,000,000 -3% 15 Lawn Doctor^ Holmdel, N.J. $153,900,000 12% 16 Ferrandino & Son Farmingdale, N.Y. $122,000,000 NR 17 Sperber Landscape Co. Calabasas, Calif. $120,000,000 253% 18 LandOpt^ Pittsburgh, Pa. $103,138,990 1% 19 Bailey Nurseries St. Paul, Minn. $103,000,000 10% 20 Juniper Fort Myers, Fla. $101,000,000 19% 21 Loving Gastonia, N.C. $83,180,867 24% 22 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services Markham, Ontario $82,600,000 1% 23 NaturaLawn of America Frederick, Md. $81,946,807 11% 24 The Grounds Guys Waco, Texas $81,390,000 4% 25 Massey Services^ Orlando, Fla. $79,225,000 11% 26 Rotolo Consultants Slidell, La. $77,000,000 6% 27 Meadows Farms Chantilly, Va. $75,000,000 20% 28 Spring-Green Lawn Care Plainfield, Ill. $74,300,000 11% 29 Clean Scapes Austin, Texas $69,599,347 26% 30 The Greenery Hilton Head Island, S.C. $69,000,000 6% 31 Acres Group Wauconda, Ill. $65,473,392 -5% 32 Mainscape Fishers, Ind. $65,000,000 -12% 33 Lucas Tree Expert Co. Portland, Maine $63,000,000 8% 34 Garden Design Farmers Branch, Texas $61,000,000 NR 35 ABM^ New York, N.Y. $60,390,000 9% 36 Denison Landscaping Fort Washington, Md. $58,600,000 -9% 36 Mariani Enterprises Lake Bluff, Ill. $58,600,000 9% 38 Teufel Landscape Hillsboro, Ore. $57,955,252 7% 39 Dixie Landscape Medley, Fla. $56,900,000 18% 40 Choate USA Carrollton, Texas $56,765,940 8% 41 Pierre Landscape Irwindale, Calif. $55,000,000 25% 42 Sebert Landscape Bartlett, Ill. $50,500,000 1% 43 Chenmark Portland, Maine $50,000,000 0% 44 Earthtones Design Midlothian, Texas $46,500,000 25% 45 Ryan Lawn & Tree^ Merriam, Kan. $46,153,570 15% 46 Complete Landscaping Service Bowie, Md. $45,877,800 18% 47 Landscape Workshop Birmingham, Ala. $45,305,000 4% 48 Baytree Landscape Ladson, S.C. $45,200,000 NR 49 SiteWorks Chandler, Ariz. $45,139,207 24% 50 Creative Environments Tempe, Ariz. $44,650,000 15% 51 Beary Landscaping Lockport , Ill. $44,000,000 8% 52 Russell Landscape Group Sugar Hill, Ga. $42,582,937 12% 53 Kline Bros. Landscaping Manahawkin, N.J. $42,000,000 5% 54 AAA Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $41,525,000 4% 55 R.P. Marzilli & Co. Medway, Mass. $40,240,000 -3% 56 Christy Webber & Co. Chicago, Ill. $39,993,000 -14% 57 Xquisite Landscaping* Stoughton, Mass. $39,726,564 15% 58 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping San Antonio, Texas $38,874,196 -5% 59 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. Woodbine , Md. $38,500,000 0% 59 The Schumacher Cos.* West Bridgewater, Mass. $38,500,000 0% 61 EMSI Plain City, Ohio $38,188,000 1% 62 Senske Services^ Kennewick, Wash. $37,464,000 11% 63 Bemus Landscape San Clemente, Calif. $37,050,000 0% 64 Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers Portland, Ore. $36,256,770 -2% 65 Cutting Edge Garden City, Idaho $35,560,135 NR 66 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation Jupiter, Fla. $35,100,000 -1% 67 Superscapes Carrollton, Texas $34,095,000 12% 68 Bland Landscaping Co. Apex, N.C. $34,000,000 30% 69 Gachina Landscape Management Menlo Park, Calif. $33,400,000 -15% 70 Harvest Landcape Enterprises Orange, Calif. $33,000,000 15% 71 Landscape Services Inc. Nashville, Tenn. $32,780,769 NR 72 LMI Landscapes Carrollton, Texas $32,750,000 35% 73 Berghoff Design Group Scottsdale, Ariz. $32,675,500 2% 74 Designscapes Colorado Centennial, Colo. $32,208,000 6% 75 Intermountain Plantings Bluffdale, Utah $31,964,643 20% 76 L.J. Thalmann Co./Chalet Wilmette, Ill. $31,666,401 3% 77 Naturescape Muskego, Wis. $31,415,171 8% 78 The Bruce Company of Wisconsin Middleton, Wis. $30,932,000 8% 79 Perfect Cuts of Austin Austin, Texas $30,200,000 7% 80 Environmental Designs Brighton , Colo. $30,158,000 3% 81 McHale Landscape Design Upper Marlboro, Md. $30,000,000 10% 81 Merchants Landscape Services Santa Ana, Calif. $30,000,000 4% 83 Designs by Sundown Littleton, Colo. $29,000,000 NR 84 DLC Resources Phoenix, Ariz. $28,800,000 4% 85 Caretaker Landscape & Tree Management Gilbert, Ariz. $28,712,000 0% 86 WLE* Austin, Texas $28,200,000 20% 87 Nutri-Lawn Toronto, Ontario $28,000,000 NR 88 Pacific Landscape Management Hillsboro, Ore. $27,724,915 3% 89 Stay Green Santa Clarita, Calif. $27,400,000 3% 90 Southview Design St. Paul, Minn. $26,696,658 4% 91 Landtech Contractors Aurora, Colo. $26,500,000 5% 92 Earthworks Lillian, Texas $26,400,000 5% 93 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management^ Suwanee, Ga. $26,016,962 11% 94 Schill Landscaping & Lawn Care Services North Ridgeville, Ohio $26,000,000 7% 95 Yardnique Morrisville, N.C. $25,900,000 5% 96 DJ’s Landscape Grand Rapids, Mich. $25,600,000 2% 97 The Budd Group* Winston-Salem, N.C. $25,200,000 5% 98 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors Hayward, Calif. $25,100,000 11% 99 David J. Frank Landscape Contracting^ Germantown, Wis. $24,651,000 -5% 100 SOI Group McKinney, Texas $24,612,800 12% 101 Santa Rita Landscaping Tucson, Ariz. $24,500,829 16% 102 Service Direct Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $24,186,000 21% 103 Andre Landscape Service Azusa, Calif. $24,150,000 0% 104 Great Oaks Landscape Associates Novi, Mich. $24,000,000 -4% 105 John Mini Distinctive Landscapes Congers, N.Y. $23,600,000 5% 106 Benchmark Landscape Poway, Calif. $23,365,000 0% 107 Heaven and Earth Landscaping Indian Trail, N.C. $23,189,750 -8% 108 Accent Landscape Contractors El Paso, Texas $23,180,000 33% 109 Lawn Management Co. Houston, Texas $23,125,368 8% 110 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design Venice, Fla. $22,825,634 13% 111 The Munie Co. Caseyville, Ill. $22,812,711 -2% 112 Level Green Landscape Washington, D.C. $21,743,000 -5% 113 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting Carrollton, Texas $21,598,210 16% 114 Gibson Landscape Services Alpharetta, Ga. $20,559,796 18% 115 Cherrylake Groveland, Fla. $20,200,000 38% 116 Hoffman Landscapes Wilton, Conn. $20,071,075 23% 117 Siteworks Landscape Richmond, Calif. $20,000,000 0% 118 Clarence Davids & Co. Matteson, Ill. $19,978,800 -4% 119 Lifescape Colorado Denver, Colo. $19,896,675 14% 120 Crawford Landscaping^ Naples, Fla. $18,918,610 15% 121 Art by Nature Granite Falls, Wash. $18,500,456 -10% 122 Perficut Companies Des Moines, Iowa $18,500,000 -5% 123 Complete Landsculpture^ Dallas, Texas $18,405,253 -9% 124 Scott Byron & Co. Lake Bluff, Ill. $18,296,340 3% 125 The Joyce Cos. Marstons Mills, Mass. $18,185,000 -3% 126 Sposato Landscape Co. Milton, Del. $17,637,000 -5% 127 Richmond & Associates Landscaping Carrollton, Texas $17,520,168 -1% 128 Landscape Maintenance Professionals Seffner, Fla. $17,500,000 2% 129 Texscape Services Houston, Texas $17,480,000 -8% 130 Schultz Industries Golden, Colo. $17,420,162 -16% 131 HighGrove Partners Austell, Ga. $17,200,000 0% 132 ProQual Landscaping Tempe, Ariz. $17,100,000 9% 133 Brilar Oak Park, Mich. $17,000,000 -7% 133 Earthco Commercial Landscape Santa Ana, Calif. $17,000,000 6% 133 Mountain View Landscape Chicopee, Mass. $17,000,000 -20% 136 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes Conyers, Ga. $16,913,276 21% 137 Timberline Landscaping Colorado Springs, Colo. $16,635,525 -15% 138 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions Caseyville, Ill. $15,675,000 19% 139 Hittle Landscaping Westfield, Ind. $15,525,261 -25% 140 GreenScapes Landscape Co. Columbus, Ohio $15,100,000 0% 141 Green Lawn Fertilizing^ West Chester, Pa. $15,058,058 23% 142 Nanak’s Landscaping^ Deerfield Beach, Fla. $14,250,000 1% 143 Saluda Hill Landscapes Lexington, S.C. $14,133,000 9% 144 GreenView Partners Raleigh, N.C. $14,100,000 20% 145 NJ Best Lawns Sprinklers & Fencing* Lakewood, N.J. $14,055,210 -10% 146 Michael Hatcher & Associates Olive Branch, Miss. $14,000,000 8% 147 Heritage Professional Landscaping Kennewick, Wash. $13,881,564 0% 148 Mullin St. Rose, La. $13,879,239 6% 149 New Way Landscape & Tree Services San Diego, Calif. $13,750,000 5% 150 James Martin Associates Mundelein, Ill. $13,640,000 -7% Total: $12,656,499,519 Avg: 8%



To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.