LM150: 2021 Top 25

A look at the 2021 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by client mix, profit centers and regions.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report client mix, profit center and regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported. Landscape construction is included in Design Build + Installation figures.

By Mix

Commercial

1 Yellowstone Landscape $286,400,000 2 Gothic Landscape $218,500,000 3 Ruppert Landscape $213,165,000 4 TruGreen $210,000,000 5 LandCare $208,000,000 6 HeartLand $184,000,000 7 U.S. Lawns $182,000,000 8 Park West $180,000,000 9 Sperber Landscape Co. $120,000,000 10 Bartlett Tree Experts $105,600,000 11 Juniper Landscaping $101,000,000 12 Loving $83,180,867 13 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $76,818,000 14 Clean Scapes $68,207,360 15 Rotolo Consultants $65,450,000 16 SavATree $65,100,000 17 Mainscape $65,000,000 18 The Greenery $62,100,000 19 Lucas Tree Expert Co. $61,740,000 20 Denison Landscaping $57,428,000 21 Teufel Landscape $55,057,489 22 The Grounds Guys $45,578,400 23 Sebert Landscape $45,450,000 24 SiteWorks $45,139,207 25 Complete Landscaping Service $43,583,910

Residential

1 TruGreen $1,190,000,000 2 Bartlett Tree Experts $225,280,000 3 Weed Man $200,153,219 4 SavATree $151,900,000 5 Lawn Doctor $146,205,000 6 NaturaLawn of America $79,488,403 7 Meadows Farms $73,500,000 8 Spring-Green Lawn Care $71,328,000 9 Massey Services $69,718,000 10 Mariani Enterprises $52,740,000 11 LandOpt $52,600,885 12 Acres Group $46,486,108 13 Ryan Lawn & Tree $43,384,356 14 Kline Bros. Landscaping $37,800,000 15 R.P. Marzilli & Co. $37,423,200 16 The Grounds Guys $33,369,900 17 Senske Services $31,844,400 18 L. J. Thalmann Co./Chalet $31,666,401 19 McHale Landscape Design $30,000,000 20 Naturescape $29,844,412 21 Berghoff Design Group $28,754,440 22 Hoffman Landscapes $20,071,075 23 Chenmark $20,000,000 23 Siteworks Landscape $20,000,000 25 The Joyce Cos. $18,185,000

Government

1 Yellowstone Landscape $71,600,000 2 ABM $34,422,300 3 Merchants Landscape Services $30,000,000 4 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $25,268,227 5 Bartlett Tree Experts $21,120,000 6 Accent Landscape Contractors $16,689,600 7 Designscapes Colorado $12,561,120 8 Christy Webber & Co. $11,997,900 9 Rotolo Consultants $11,550,000 10 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes $10,147,966 11 LandOpt $9,282,509 12 Mountain View Landscape $8,500,000 13 Earthtones Design $6,510,000 14 EMSI $5,728,200 15 Stay Green $5,480,000 16 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $5,020,000 17 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $4,130,000 18 New Way Landscape & Tree Services $3,437,500 19 Brilar $3,400,000 20 AAA Landscape $3,322,000 21 Intermountain Plantings $2,557,171 22 Sebert Landscape $2,525,000 23 The Grounds Guys $2,441,700 24 Bland Landscaping Co. $2,380,000 25 Teufel Landscape $2,318,210

By Profit Center

Mowing+Landscape Maintenance

1 BrightView Holdings $1,524,900,000 2 Yellowstone Landscape $322,200,000 3 U.S. Lawns $125,580,000 4 HeartLand $110,400,000 5 Ruppert Landscape $106,582,500 6 Park West Cos. $80,100,000 7 Gothic Landscape $73,600,000 8 Sperber Landscape Co. $57,600,000 9 The Greenery $48,300,000 10 Mainscape $44,850,000 11 ABM $42,700,000 12 LandOpt $39,588,703 13 Landscape Workshop $33,525,700 14 Clean Scapes $32,711,693 15 Mariani Enterprises $32,230,000 16 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $30,562,000 17 Bland Landscaping Co. $27,200,000 18 Bemus Landscape $27,046,500 19 Rotolo Consultants $26,950,000 20 Complete Landscaping Service $25,232,790 21 Merchants Landscape Services $24,000,000 22 DLC Resources $23,040,000 23 Landscape Services Inc. $22,946,538 24 Yardnique $20,720,000 25 Acres Group $20,296,752

Turf + Ornamental Care

1 Weed Man $212,928,956 2 Lawn Doctor $153,900,000 3 SavATree $101,990,000 4 NaturaLawn of America $81,127,339 5 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. $70,585,000 6 Massey Services $64,469,459 7 Juniper Landscaping $60,600,000 8 Senske Services $25,422,000 9 Naturescape $25,132,137 10 HeartLand $18,400,000 11 Ryan Lawn & Tree $17,129,160 12 Green Lawn Fertilizing $14,116,930 13 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $13,665,475 14 ABM $12,200,000 15 Rotolo Consultants $7,700,000 16 Sebert Landscape $5,050,000 17 Mainscape $3,900,000 18 U.S. Lawns $3,640,000 19 Sposato Landscape Co. $2,998,290 20 Landscape Workshop $2,718,300 21 Landscape Maintenance Professionals $2,625,000 22 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $2,510,000 23 Heaven and Earth Landscaping $2,318,975 24 Complete Landscaping Service $2,293,890 25 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design $2,282,563

Design/Build + Installation

1 BrightView Holdings $586,500,000 2 Gothic Landscape $156,400,000 3 Ruppert Landscape $106,582,500 4 Park West $90,000,000 5 Loving $73,199,163 6 Denison Landscaping $48,052,000 7 Sperber Landscape Co. $46,800,000 8 Teufel Landscape $45,784,649 9 Juniper Landscaping $40,400,000 10 LandOpt $39,588,703 11 Yellowstone Landscape $35,800,000 12 U.S. Lawns $34,580,000 13 SiteWorks $31,597,445 14 Clean Scapes $31,319,706 15 Rotolo Consultants $30,800,000 16 R.P. Marzilli & Co. $29,777,600 17 Choate USA $29,472,876 18 Kline Bros. Landscaping $29,400,000 19 Intermountain Plantings $26,211,007 20 Designscapes Colorado $25,766,400 21 Mariani Enterprises $25,198,000 22 Perfect Cuts of Austin $20,989,000 23 Earthtones Design $20,460,000 24 Christy Webber & Co. $19,996,500 25 Santa Rita Landscaping $19,845,671

Irrigation + Water Management

1 Choate USA $22,995,882 2 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting $21,598,210 3 HeartLand $18,400,000 4 Earthtones Design $12,090,000 5 Rotolo Consultants $11,550,000 6 Massey Services^ $11,522,994 7 LandOpt^ $8,334,464 8 Ryan Lawn & Tree^ $8,088,770 9 Loving $7,486,278 10 U.S. Lawns $7,280,000 11 Superscapes $6,819,000 12 LMI Landscapes $6,550,000 13 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $6,318,000 14 Stay Green $6,028,000 15 Sperber Landscape Co. $6,000,000 16 Landtech Contractors $5,300,000 17 Cherrylake $5,252,000 18 Mainscape $5,200,000 19 Accent Landscape Contractors $5,099,600 20 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $5,020,000 21 Denison Landscaping $4,688,000 22 Benchmark Landscape $4,673,000 23 Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers $4,350,812 24 Kline Bros. Landscaping $4,200,000 25 Clean Scapes $4,175,961

