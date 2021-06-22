Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


LM150: 2021 Top 25

June 22, 2021 -  By
A look at the 2021 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by client mix, profit centers and regions.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report client mix, profit center and regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported. Landscape construction is included in Design Build + Installation figures.

By Mix By Profit Center

By Mix

Commercial Residential Government

 

 

Commercial

1 Yellowstone Landscape $286,400,000
2 Gothic Landscape $218,500,000
3 Ruppert Landscape $213,165,000
4 TruGreen $210,000,000
5 LandCare $208,000,000
6 HeartLand $184,000,000
7 U.S. Lawns $182,000,000
8 Park West $180,000,000
9 Sperber Landscape Co. $120,000,000
10 Bartlett Tree Experts $105,600,000
11 Juniper Landscaping $101,000,000
12 Loving $83,180,867
13 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $76,818,000
14 Clean Scapes $68,207,360
15 Rotolo Consultants $65,450,000
16 SavATree $65,100,000
17 Mainscape $65,000,000
18 The Greenery $62,100,000
19 Lucas Tree Expert Co. $61,740,000
20 Denison Landscaping $57,428,000
21 Teufel Landscape $55,057,489
22 The Grounds Guys $45,578,400
23 Sebert Landscape $45,450,000
24 SiteWorks $45,139,207
25 Complete Landscaping Service $43,583,910

Residential

1 TruGreen $1,190,000,000
2 Bartlett Tree Experts $225,280,000
3 Weed Man $200,153,219
4 SavATree $151,900,000
5 Lawn Doctor $146,205,000
6 NaturaLawn of America $79,488,403
7 Meadows Farms $73,500,000
8 Spring-Green Lawn Care $71,328,000
9 Massey Services $69,718,000
10 Mariani Enterprises $52,740,000
11 LandOpt $52,600,885
12 Acres Group $46,486,108
13 Ryan Lawn & Tree $43,384,356
14 Kline Bros. Landscaping $37,800,000
15 R.P. Marzilli & Co. $37,423,200
16 The Grounds Guys $33,369,900
17 Senske Services $31,844,400
18 L. J. Thalmann Co./Chalet $31,666,401
19 McHale Landscape Design $30,000,000
20 Naturescape $29,844,412
21 Berghoff Design Group $28,754,440
22 Hoffman Landscapes $20,071,075
23 Chenmark $20,000,000
23 Siteworks Landscape $20,000,000
25 The Joyce Cos. $18,185,000

Government

1 Yellowstone Landscape $71,600,000
2 ABM $34,422,300
3 Merchants Landscape Services $30,000,000
4 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $25,268,227
5 Bartlett Tree Experts $21,120,000
6 Accent Landscape Contractors $16,689,600
7 Designscapes Colorado $12,561,120
8 Christy Webber & Co. $11,997,900
9 Rotolo Consultants $11,550,000
10 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes $10,147,966
11 LandOpt $9,282,509
12 Mountain View Landscape $8,500,000
13 Earthtones Design $6,510,000
14 EMSI $5,728,200
15 Stay Green $5,480,000
16 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $5,020,000
17 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $4,130,000
18 New Way Landscape & Tree Services $3,437,500
19 Brilar $3,400,000
20 AAA Landscape $3,322,000
21 Intermountain Plantings $2,557,171
22 Sebert Landscape $2,525,000
23 The Grounds Guys $2,441,700
24 Bland Landscaping Co. $2,380,000
25 Teufel Landscape $2,318,210

By Profit Center

Mowing + Landscape Maintenance Turf + Ornamental Care Design/Build + Installation Irrigation + Water Management

 

Mowing+Landscape Maintenance

1 BrightView Holdings $1,524,900,000
2 Yellowstone Landscape $322,200,000
3 U.S. Lawns $125,580,000
4 HeartLand $110,400,000
5 Ruppert Landscape $106,582,500
6 Park West Cos. $80,100,000
7 Gothic Landscape $73,600,000
8 Sperber Landscape Co. $57,600,000
9 The Greenery $48,300,000
10 Mainscape $44,850,000
11 ABM $42,700,000
12 LandOpt $39,588,703
13 Landscape Workshop $33,525,700
14 Clean Scapes $32,711,693
15 Mariani Enterprises $32,230,000
16 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $30,562,000
17 Bland Landscaping Co. $27,200,000
18 Bemus Landscape $27,046,500
19 Rotolo Consultants $26,950,000
20 Complete Landscaping Service $25,232,790
21 Merchants Landscape Services $24,000,000
22 DLC Resources $23,040,000
23 Landscape Services Inc. $22,946,538
24 Yardnique $20,720,000
25 Acres Group $20,296,752

Turf + Ornamental Care

1 Weed Man $212,928,956
2 Lawn Doctor $153,900,000
3 SavATree $101,990,000
4 NaturaLawn of America $81,127,339
5 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. $70,585,000
6 Massey Services $64,469,459
7 Juniper Landscaping $60,600,000
8 Senske Services $25,422,000
9 Naturescape $25,132,137
10 HeartLand $18,400,000
11 Ryan Lawn & Tree $17,129,160
12 Green Lawn Fertilizing $14,116,930
13 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $13,665,475
14 ABM $12,200,000
15 Rotolo Consultants $7,700,000
16 Sebert Landscape $5,050,000
17 Mainscape $3,900,000
18 U.S. Lawns $3,640,000
19 Sposato Landscape Co. $2,998,290
20 Landscape Workshop $2,718,300
21 Landscape Maintenance Professionals $2,625,000
22 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $2,510,000
23 Heaven and Earth Landscaping $2,318,975
24 Complete Landscaping Service $2,293,890
25 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design $2,282,563

Design/Build + Installation

1 BrightView Holdings $586,500,000
2 Gothic Landscape $156,400,000
3 Ruppert Landscape $106,582,500
4 Park West $90,000,000
5 Loving $73,199,163
6 Denison Landscaping $48,052,000
7 Sperber Landscape Co. $46,800,000
8 Teufel Landscape $45,784,649
9 Juniper Landscaping $40,400,000
10 LandOpt $39,588,703
11 Yellowstone Landscape $35,800,000
12 U.S. Lawns $34,580,000
13 SiteWorks $31,597,445
14 Clean Scapes $31,319,706
15 Rotolo Consultants $30,800,000
16 R.P. Marzilli & Co. $29,777,600
17 Choate USA $29,472,876
18 Kline Bros. Landscaping $29,400,000
19 Intermountain Plantings $26,211,007
20 Designscapes Colorado $25,766,400
21 Mariani Enterprises $25,198,000
22 Perfect Cuts of Austin $20,989,000
23 Earthtones Design $20,460,000
24 Christy Webber & Co. $19,996,500
25 Santa Rita Landscaping $19,845,671

Irrigation + Water Management

1 Choate USA $22,995,882
2 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting $21,598,210
3 HeartLand $18,400,000
4 Earthtones Design $12,090,000
5 Rotolo Consultants $11,550,000
6 Massey Services^ $11,522,994
7 LandOpt^ $8,334,464
8 Ryan Lawn & Tree^ $8,088,770
9 Loving $7,486,278
10 U.S. Lawns $7,280,000
11 Superscapes $6,819,000
12 LMI Landscapes $6,550,000
13 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $6,318,000
14 Stay Green $6,028,000
15 Sperber Landscape Co. $6,000,000
16 Landtech Contractors $5,300,000
17 Cherrylake $5,252,000
18 Mainscape $5,200,000
19 Accent Landscape Contractors $5,099,600
20 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $5,020,000
21 Denison Landscaping $4,688,000
22 Benchmark Landscape $4,673,000
23 Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers $4,350,812
24 Kline Bros. Landscaping $4,200,000
25 Clean Scapes $4,175,961

Read more:

To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.

