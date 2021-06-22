LM150: 2021 Top 25
A look at the 2021 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by client mix, profit centers and regions.
Editor’s note: Not all companies report client mix, profit center and regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported. Landscape construction is included in Design Build + Installation figures.
By Mix
|Commercial
|Residential
|Government
Commercial
|1
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$286,400,000
|2
|Gothic Landscape
|$218,500,000
|3
|Ruppert Landscape
|$213,165,000
|4
|TruGreen
|$210,000,000
|5
|LandCare
|$208,000,000
|6
|HeartLand
|$184,000,000
|7
|U.S. Lawns
|$182,000,000
|8
|Park West
|$180,000,000
|9
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|$120,000,000
|10
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$105,600,000
|11
|Juniper Landscaping
|$101,000,000
|12
|Loving
|$83,180,867
|13
|Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
|$76,818,000
|14
|Clean Scapes
|$68,207,360
|15
|Rotolo Consultants
|$65,450,000
|16
|SavATree
|$65,100,000
|17
|Mainscape
|$65,000,000
|18
|The Greenery
|$62,100,000
|19
|Lucas Tree Expert Co.
|$61,740,000
|20
|Denison Landscaping
|$57,428,000
|21
|Teufel Landscape
|$55,057,489
|22
|The Grounds Guys
|$45,578,400
|23
|Sebert Landscape
|$45,450,000
|24
|SiteWorks
|$45,139,207
|25
|Complete Landscaping Service
|$43,583,910
Residential
|1
|TruGreen
|$1,190,000,000
|2
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$225,280,000
|3
|Weed Man
|$200,153,219
|4
|SavATree
|$151,900,000
|5
|Lawn Doctor
|$146,205,000
|6
|NaturaLawn of America
|$79,488,403
|7
|Meadows Farms
|$73,500,000
|8
|Spring-Green Lawn Care
|$71,328,000
|9
|Massey Services
|$69,718,000
|10
|Mariani Enterprises
|$52,740,000
|11
|LandOpt
|$52,600,885
|12
|Acres Group
|$46,486,108
|13
|Ryan Lawn & Tree
|$43,384,356
|14
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|$37,800,000
|15
|R.P. Marzilli & Co.
|$37,423,200
|16
|The Grounds Guys
|$33,369,900
|17
|Senske Services
|$31,844,400
|18
|L. J. Thalmann Co./Chalet
|$31,666,401
|19
|McHale Landscape Design
|$30,000,000
|20
|Naturescape
|$29,844,412
|21
|Berghoff Design Group
|$28,754,440
|22
|Hoffman Landscapes
|$20,071,075
|23
|Chenmark
|$20,000,000
|23
|Siteworks Landscape
|$20,000,000
|25
|The Joyce Cos.
|$18,185,000
Government
|1
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$71,600,000
|2
|ABM
|$34,422,300
|3
|Merchants Landscape Services
|$30,000,000
|4
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|$25,268,227
|5
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$21,120,000
|6
|Accent Landscape Contractors
|$16,689,600
|7
|Designscapes Colorado
|$12,561,120
|8
|Christy Webber & Co.
|$11,997,900
|9
|Rotolo Consultants
|$11,550,000
|10
|Pro Cutters Lawnscapes
|$10,147,966
|11
|LandOpt
|$9,282,509
|12
|Mountain View Landscape
|$8,500,000
|13
|Earthtones Design
|$6,510,000
|14
|EMSI
|$5,728,200
|15
|Stay Green
|$5,480,000
|16
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|$5,020,000
|17
|Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
|$4,130,000
|18
|New Way Landscape & Tree Services
|$3,437,500
|19
|Brilar
|$3,400,000
|20
|AAA Landscape
|$3,322,000
|21
|Intermountain Plantings
|$2,557,171
|22
|Sebert Landscape
|$2,525,000
|23
|The Grounds Guys
|$2,441,700
|24
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|$2,380,000
|25
|Teufel Landscape
|$2,318,210
By Profit Center
|Mowing + Landscape Maintenance
|Turf + Ornamental Care
|Design/Build + Installation
|Irrigation + Water Management
Mowing+Landscape Maintenance
|1
|BrightView Holdings
|$1,524,900,000
|2
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$322,200,000
|3
|U.S. Lawns
|$125,580,000
|4
|HeartLand
|$110,400,000
|5
|Ruppert Landscape
|$106,582,500
|6
|Park West Cos.
|$80,100,000
|7
|Gothic Landscape
|$73,600,000
|8
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|$57,600,000
|9
|The Greenery
|$48,300,000
|10
|Mainscape
|$44,850,000
|11
|ABM
|$42,700,000
|12
|LandOpt
|$39,588,703
|13
|Landscape Workshop
|$33,525,700
|14
|Clean Scapes
|$32,711,693
|15
|Mariani Enterprises
|$32,230,000
|16
|Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
|$30,562,000
|17
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|$27,200,000
|18
|Bemus Landscape
|$27,046,500
|19
|Rotolo Consultants
|$26,950,000
|20
|Complete Landscaping Service
|$25,232,790
|21
|Merchants Landscape Services
|$24,000,000
|22
|DLC Resources
|$23,040,000
|23
|Landscape Services Inc.
|$22,946,538
|24
|Yardnique
|$20,720,000
|25
|Acres Group
|$20,296,752
Turf + Ornamental Care
|1
|Weed Man
|$212,928,956
|2
|Lawn Doctor
|$153,900,000
|3
|SavATree
|$101,990,000
|4
|NaturaLawn of America
|$81,127,339
|5
|Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp.
|$70,585,000
|6
|Massey Services
|$64,469,459
|7
|Juniper Landscaping
|$60,600,000
|8
|Senske Services
|$25,422,000
|9
|Naturescape
|$25,132,137
|10
|HeartLand
|$18,400,000
|11
|Ryan Lawn & Tree
|$17,129,160
|12
|Green Lawn Fertilizing
|$14,116,930
|13
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management
|$13,665,475
|14
|ABM
|$12,200,000
|15
|Rotolo Consultants
|$7,700,000
|16
|Sebert Landscape
|$5,050,000
|17
|Mainscape
|$3,900,000
|18
|U.S. Lawns
|$3,640,000
|19
|Sposato Landscape Co.
|$2,998,290
|20
|Landscape Workshop
|$2,718,300
|21
|Landscape Maintenance Professionals
|$2,625,000
|22
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|$2,510,000
|23
|Heaven and Earth Landscaping
|$2,318,975
|24
|Complete Landscaping Service
|$2,293,890
|25
|ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design
|$2,282,563
Design/Build + Installation
|1
|BrightView Holdings
|$586,500,000
|2
|Gothic Landscape
|$156,400,000
|3
|Ruppert Landscape
|$106,582,500
|4
|Park West
|$90,000,000
|5
|Loving
|$73,199,163
|6
|Denison Landscaping
|$48,052,000
|7
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|$46,800,000
|8
|Teufel Landscape
|$45,784,649
|9
|Juniper Landscaping
|$40,400,000
|10
|LandOpt
|$39,588,703
|11
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$35,800,000
|12
|U.S. Lawns
|$34,580,000
|13
|SiteWorks
|$31,597,445
|14
|Clean Scapes
|$31,319,706
|15
|Rotolo Consultants
|$30,800,000
|16
|R.P. Marzilli & Co.
|$29,777,600
|17
|Choate USA
|$29,472,876
|18
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|$29,400,000
|19
|Intermountain Plantings
|$26,211,007
|20
|Designscapes Colorado
|$25,766,400
|21
|Mariani Enterprises
|$25,198,000
|22
|Perfect Cuts of Austin
|$20,989,000
|23
|Earthtones Design
|$20,460,000
|24
|Christy Webber & Co.
|$19,996,500
|25
|Santa Rita Landscaping
|$19,845,671
Irrigation + Water Management
|1
|Choate USA
|$22,995,882
|2
|Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting
|$21,598,210
|3
|HeartLand
|$18,400,000
|4
|Earthtones Design
|$12,090,000
|5
|Rotolo Consultants
|$11,550,000
|6
|Massey Services^
|$11,522,994
|7
|LandOpt^
|$8,334,464
|8
|Ryan Lawn & Tree^
|$8,088,770
|9
|Loving
|$7,486,278
|10
|U.S. Lawns
|$7,280,000
|11
|Superscapes
|$6,819,000
|12
|LMI Landscapes
|$6,550,000
|13
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|$6,318,000
|14
|Stay Green
|$6,028,000
|15
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|$6,000,000
|16
|Landtech Contractors
|$5,300,000
|17
|Cherrylake
|$5,252,000
|18
|Mainscape
|$5,200,000
|19
|Accent Landscape Contractors
|$5,099,600
|20
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|$5,020,000
|21
|Denison Landscaping
|$4,688,000
|22
|Benchmark Landscape
|$4,673,000
|23
|Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers
|$4,350,812
|24
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|$4,200,000
|25
|Clean Scapes
|$4,175,961
