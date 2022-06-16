Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


LM150: 2022 list by region

June 16, 2022 -  By
0 Comments
Logo: LM staff

Logo: LM Staff

Graphic: LM Staff

Graphic: LM Staff

A look at the 2021 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by regions. 

Editor’s note: Not all companies report regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported.

 

Northeast Southeast Midwest Southwest West

 

Northeast

1 Bartlett Tree Experts $186,590,000
2 SavATree $122,000,000
3 Ruppert Landscape $104,580,000
4 Lawn Doctor $68,808,000
5 NaturaLawn of America $56,501,897
6 R.P. Marzilli & Co. $54,150,000
7 Complete Landscaping Service $51,200,000
8 LandOpt $51,120,130
9 Kline Bros. Landscaping $46,080,000
10 Lucas Tree Expert Co. $39,600,000
11 Greenscape Land Design $37,000,000
12 Level Green Landscape $27,417,000
13 Hoffman Landscapes $24,750,000
14 The Joyce Cos. $23,060,460
15 Green Lawn Fertilizing $21,611,317
16 McHale Landscape Design $21,600,000
17 Weed Man $20,765,033
18 Winterberry $20,294,617
19 Meadows Farms $19,800,000
20 Greener Group $19,740,195
21 Mountain View Landscape $19,300,000
22 Divisions Maintenance Group $16,998,525
23 ABM $6,300,000
24 Spring-Green Lawn Care $4,076,800
25 Mickman Brothers $4,000,000

[Back to top]

 

Southeast

1 Juniper $138,000,000
2 Ruppert Landscape $134,460,000
3 Loving $119,329,170
4 United Land Services $88,700,000
5 Bartlett Tree Experts $87,340,000
6 Rotolo Consultants $86,000,000
7 The Greenery $81,000,000
8 Massey Services $76,587,851
9 Weed Man $64,890,728
10 Meadows Farms $59,400,000
11 Landscape Workshop $56,000,000
12 Yardnique $54,600,000
13 Divisions Maintenance Group $52,695,428
14 Bland Landscaping Co. $43,200,000
15 Lawn Doctor $43,005,000
16 Mainscape $41,440,000
17 Impact Landscaping &
Irrigation		 $40,600,000
18 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $29,859,768
19 Spring-Green Lawn Care $26,091,520
20 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design $25,111,675
21 SavATree $24,000,000
22 Shinto Landscaping $23,000,000
23 ABM $22,050,000
24 Michael Hatcher & Associates $21,700,000
25 LandOpt $20,826,720

[Back to top]

 

Midwest

1 Weed Man $70,081,986
2 Schill Grounds Management $56,000,000
3 Sebert Landscaping $55,000,000
4 Beary Landscaping $54,000,000
5 SavATree $54,000,000
6 Ryan Lawn & Tree $51,880,450
7 Environmental Management Inc. $50,400,000
8 Divisions Maintenance Group $47,595,870
9 Spring-Green Lawn Care $43,214,080
10 Christy Webber & Co. $39,800,000
11 Chalet $34,000,000
12 Naturescape $32,141,368
13 Bartlett Tree Experts $31,760,000
14 Scott Byron & Co. $31,200,000
15 Southview Design $29,748,000
16 David J. Frank Landscape Co. $27,320,000
17 Great Oaks Landscape Associates $26,200,000
18 Clarence Davids & Co. $23,732,600
19 Lawn Doctor $22,362,600
20 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions $21,003,054
21 Brilar $17,530,500
22 Hidden Creek Landscaping $17,000,000
23 Mainscape $14,800,000
24 NaturaLawn of America $12,758,493
25 ABM $12,600,000

[Back to top]

 

Southwest

1 Gothic Landscape $101,010,000
2 Clean Scapes $85,262,000
3 Garden Design $65,700,000
4 Earthtones Design $50,543,000
5 AAA Landscape $45,255,000
6 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $43,773,821
7 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management $37,544,771
8 Southern Botanical $36,000,000
9 Earthworks $31,400,000
10 Superscapes $31,050,000
11 Perfect Cuts of Austin $29,146,475
12 DLC Resources $29,100,000
13 Santa Rita Landscaping $29,100,000
14 Lawn Managament Co. $29,062,858
15 SOI Group $27,330,000
16 Andy’s Sprinkler and Drainage $26,144,918
17 Service Direct Landscape $25,183,000
18 Urban Dirt $23,900,000
19 Bartlett Tree Experts $23,820,000
20 Complete Landsculpture of Texas $23,081,670
21 Divisions Maintenance Group $22,098,083
22 American Landscape Systems $21,780,971
23 Richmond & Associates Landscaping $21,471,998
24 Texscape Services $21,300,000
25 Lawn Doctor $20,642,400

[Back to top]

 

West

1 Park West $175,000,000
2 Gothic Landscape $157,990,000
3 Landscape Development Inc. $124,750,000
4 SavATree $80,000,000
5 Teufel Landscape $53,027,632
6 Pierre Landscape $53,000,000
7 SiteWorks $46,324,809
8 Senske Services $43,326,000
9 Harvest Landcape Enterprises $39,875,000
10 Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers $39,700,000
11 Bartlett Tree Experts $32,600,000
12 Stay Green $38,000,000
13 Pacific Landscape Management $36,839,000
14 Gachina Landscape Management $36,143,944
15 Environmental Designs $33,840,631
16 Designscapes Colorado $32,600,000
17 Merchants Landscape Services $32,000,000
18 Divisions Maintenance Group $30,597,345
19 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $29,000,000
20 Lifecape Colorado $26,017,021
21 Andre Landscape Service $26,000,000
22 Siteworks Landscape $24,240,000
23 New Way Landscape & Tree Services $24,000,000
24 Benchmark Landscape $21,551,228
25 Timberline Landscaping $20,006,162

[Back to top]

Read more:

To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.

Related Articles

Seth’s Cut: An incredible industry
2022 LM150: Conserva Irrigation shows how modern problems require modern solutions
2022 LM150: How Sperber Landscape Co. went from zero to 60 in three short years
LM150: 2022 Top 25
This article is tagged with , , , , and posted in 0622, Current Issue, From the Magazine, LM150

Post a Comment