LM150: 2022 list by region

A look at the 2021 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by regions.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported.

Northeast

1 Bartlett Tree Experts $186,590,000 2 SavATree $122,000,000 3 Ruppert Landscape $104,580,000 4 Lawn Doctor $68,808,000 5 NaturaLawn of America $56,501,897 6 R.P. Marzilli & Co. $54,150,000 7 Complete Landscaping Service $51,200,000 8 LandOpt $51,120,130 9 Kline Bros. Landscaping $46,080,000 10 Lucas Tree Expert Co. $39,600,000 11 Greenscape Land Design $37,000,000 12 Level Green Landscape $27,417,000 13 Hoffman Landscapes $24,750,000 14 The Joyce Cos. $23,060,460 15 Green Lawn Fertilizing $21,611,317 16 McHale Landscape Design $21,600,000 17 Weed Man $20,765,033 18 Winterberry $20,294,617 19 Meadows Farms $19,800,000 20 Greener Group $19,740,195 21 Mountain View Landscape $19,300,000 22 Divisions Maintenance Group $16,998,525 23 ABM $6,300,000 24 Spring-Green Lawn Care $4,076,800 25 Mickman Brothers $4,000,000

Southeast

1 Juniper $138,000,000 2 Ruppert Landscape $134,460,000 3 Loving $119,329,170 4 United Land Services $88,700,000 5 Bartlett Tree Experts $87,340,000 6 Rotolo Consultants $86,000,000 7 The Greenery $81,000,000 8 Massey Services $76,587,851 9 Weed Man $64,890,728 10 Meadows Farms $59,400,000 11 Landscape Workshop $56,000,000 12 Yardnique $54,600,000 13 Divisions Maintenance Group $52,695,428 14 Bland Landscaping Co. $43,200,000 15 Lawn Doctor $43,005,000 16 Mainscape $41,440,000 17 Impact Landscaping &

Irrigation $40,600,000 18 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $29,859,768 19 Spring-Green Lawn Care $26,091,520 20 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design $25,111,675 21 SavATree $24,000,000 22 Shinto Landscaping $23,000,000 23 ABM $22,050,000 24 Michael Hatcher & Associates $21,700,000 25 LandOpt $20,826,720

Midwest

1 Weed Man $70,081,986 2 Schill Grounds Management $56,000,000 3 Sebert Landscaping $55,000,000 4 Beary Landscaping $54,000,000 5 SavATree $54,000,000 6 Ryan Lawn & Tree $51,880,450 7 Environmental Management Inc. $50,400,000 8 Divisions Maintenance Group $47,595,870 9 Spring-Green Lawn Care $43,214,080 10 Christy Webber & Co. $39,800,000 11 Chalet $34,000,000 12 Naturescape $32,141,368 13 Bartlett Tree Experts $31,760,000 14 Scott Byron & Co. $31,200,000 15 Southview Design $29,748,000 16 David J. Frank Landscape Co. $27,320,000 17 Great Oaks Landscape Associates $26,200,000 18 Clarence Davids & Co. $23,732,600 19 Lawn Doctor $22,362,600 20 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions $21,003,054 21 Brilar $17,530,500 22 Hidden Creek Landscaping $17,000,000 23 Mainscape $14,800,000 24 NaturaLawn of America $12,758,493 25 ABM $12,600,000

Southwest

1 Gothic Landscape $101,010,000 2 Clean Scapes $85,262,000 3 Garden Design $65,700,000 4 Earthtones Design $50,543,000 5 AAA Landscape $45,255,000 6 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $43,773,821 7 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management $37,544,771 8 Southern Botanical $36,000,000 9 Earthworks $31,400,000 10 Superscapes $31,050,000 11 Perfect Cuts of Austin $29,146,475 12 DLC Resources $29,100,000 13 Santa Rita Landscaping $29,100,000 14 Lawn Managament Co. $29,062,858 15 SOI Group $27,330,000 16 Andy’s Sprinkler and Drainage $26,144,918 17 Service Direct Landscape $25,183,000 18 Urban Dirt $23,900,000 19 Bartlett Tree Experts $23,820,000 20 Complete Landsculpture of Texas $23,081,670 21 Divisions Maintenance Group $22,098,083 22 American Landscape Systems $21,780,971 23 Richmond & Associates Landscaping $21,471,998 24 Texscape Services $21,300,000 25 Lawn Doctor $20,642,400

West

1 Park West $175,000,000 2 Gothic Landscape $157,990,000 3 Landscape Development Inc. $124,750,000 4 SavATree $80,000,000 5 Teufel Landscape $53,027,632 6 Pierre Landscape $53,000,000 7 SiteWorks $46,324,809 8 Senske Services $43,326,000 9 Harvest Landcape Enterprises $39,875,000 10 Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers $39,700,000 11 Bartlett Tree Experts $32,600,000 12 Stay Green $38,000,000 13 Pacific Landscape Management $36,839,000 14 Gachina Landscape Management $36,143,944 15 Environmental Designs $33,840,631 16 Designscapes Colorado $32,600,000 17 Merchants Landscape Services $32,000,000 18 Divisions Maintenance Group $30,597,345 19 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $29,000,000 20 Lifecape Colorado $26,017,021 21 Andre Landscape Service $26,000,000 22 Siteworks Landscape $24,240,000 23 New Way Landscape & Tree Services $24,000,000 24 Benchmark Landscape $21,551,228 25 Timberline Landscaping $20,006,162

