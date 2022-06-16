LM150: 2022 list by region
A look at the 2021 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by regions.
Editor’s note: Not all companies report regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported.
Northeast
|1
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$186,590,000
|2
|SavATree
|$122,000,000
|3
|Ruppert Landscape
|$104,580,000
|4
|Lawn Doctor
|$68,808,000
|5
|NaturaLawn of America
|$56,501,897
|6
|R.P. Marzilli & Co.
|$54,150,000
|7
|Complete Landscaping Service
|$51,200,000
|8
|LandOpt
|$51,120,130
|9
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|$46,080,000
|10
|Lucas Tree Expert Co.
|$39,600,000
|11
|Greenscape Land Design
|$37,000,000
|12
|Level Green Landscape
|$27,417,000
|13
|Hoffman Landscapes
|$24,750,000
|14
|The Joyce Cos.
|$23,060,460
|15
|Green Lawn Fertilizing
|$21,611,317
|16
|McHale Landscape Design
|$21,600,000
|17
|Weed Man
|$20,765,033
|18
|Winterberry
|$20,294,617
|19
|Meadows Farms
|$19,800,000
|20
|Greener Group
|$19,740,195
|21
|Mountain View Landscape
|$19,300,000
|22
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$16,998,525
|23
|ABM
|$6,300,000
|24
|Spring-Green Lawn Care
|$4,076,800
|25
|Mickman Brothers
|$4,000,000
Southeast
|1
|Juniper
|$138,000,000
|2
|Ruppert Landscape
|$134,460,000
|3
|Loving
|$119,329,170
|4
|United Land Services
|$88,700,000
|5
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$87,340,000
|6
|Rotolo Consultants
|$86,000,000
|7
|The Greenery
|$81,000,000
|8
|Massey Services
|$76,587,851
|9
|Weed Man
|$64,890,728
|10
|Meadows Farms
|$59,400,000
|11
|Landscape Workshop
|$56,000,000
|12
|Yardnique
|$54,600,000
|13
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$52,695,428
|14
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|$43,200,000
|15
|Lawn Doctor
|$43,005,000
|16
|Mainscape
|$41,440,000
|17
|Impact Landscaping &
Irrigation
|$40,600,000
|18
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management
|$29,859,768
|19
|Spring-Green Lawn Care
|$26,091,520
|20
|ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design
|$25,111,675
|21
|SavATree
|$24,000,000
|22
|Shinto Landscaping
|$23,000,000
|23
|ABM
|$22,050,000
|24
|Michael Hatcher & Associates
|$21,700,000
|25
|LandOpt
|$20,826,720
Midwest
|1
|Weed Man
|$70,081,986
|2
|Schill Grounds Management
|$56,000,000
|3
|Sebert Landscaping
|$55,000,000
|4
|Beary Landscaping
|$54,000,000
|5
|SavATree
|$54,000,000
|6
|Ryan Lawn & Tree
|$51,880,450
|7
|Environmental Management Inc.
|$50,400,000
|8
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$47,595,870
|9
|Spring-Green Lawn Care
|$43,214,080
|10
|Christy Webber & Co.
|$39,800,000
|11
|Chalet
|$34,000,000
|12
|Naturescape
|$32,141,368
|13
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$31,760,000
|14
|Scott Byron & Co.
|$31,200,000
|15
|Southview Design
|$29,748,000
|16
|David J. Frank Landscape Co.
|$27,320,000
|17
|Great Oaks Landscape Associates
|$26,200,000
|18
|Clarence Davids & Co.
|$23,732,600
|19
|Lawn Doctor
|$22,362,600
|20
|Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions
|$21,003,054
|21
|Brilar
|$17,530,500
|22
|Hidden Creek Landscaping
|$17,000,000
|23
|Mainscape
|$14,800,000
|24
|NaturaLawn of America
|$12,758,493
|25
|ABM
|$12,600,000
Southwest
|1
|Gothic Landscape
|$101,010,000
|2
|Clean Scapes
|$85,262,000
|3
|Garden Design
|$65,700,000
|4
|Earthtones Design
|$50,543,000
|5
|AAA Landscape
|$45,255,000
|6
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|$43,773,821
|7
|Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management
|$37,544,771
|8
|Southern Botanical
|$36,000,000
|9
|Earthworks
|$31,400,000
|10
|Superscapes
|$31,050,000
|11
|Perfect Cuts of Austin
|$29,146,475
|12
|DLC Resources
|$29,100,000
|13
|Santa Rita Landscaping
|$29,100,000
|14
|Lawn Managament Co.
|$29,062,858
|15
|SOI Group
|$27,330,000
|16
|Andy’s Sprinkler and Drainage
|$26,144,918
|17
|Service Direct Landscape
|$25,183,000
|18
|Urban Dirt
|$23,900,000
|19
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$23,820,000
|20
|Complete Landsculpture of Texas
|$23,081,670
|21
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$22,098,083
|22
|American Landscape Systems
|$21,780,971
|23
|Richmond & Associates Landscaping
|$21,471,998
|24
|Texscape Services
|$21,300,000
|25
|Lawn Doctor
|$20,642,400
West
|1
|Park West
|$175,000,000
|2
|Gothic Landscape
|$157,990,000
|3
|Landscape Development Inc.
|$124,750,000
|4
|SavATree
|$80,000,000
|5
|Teufel Landscape
|$53,027,632
|6
|Pierre Landscape
|$53,000,000
|7
|SiteWorks
|$46,324,809
|8
|Senske Services
|$43,326,000
|9
|Harvest Landcape Enterprises
|$39,875,000
|10
|Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers
|$39,700,000
|11
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$32,600,000
|12
|Stay Green
|$38,000,000
|13
|Pacific Landscape Management
|$36,839,000
|14
|Gachina Landscape Management
|$36,143,944
|15
|Environmental Designs
|$33,840,631
|16
|Designscapes Colorado
|$32,600,000
|17
|Merchants Landscape Services
|$32,000,000
|18
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$30,597,345
|19
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|$29,000,000
|20
|Lifecape Colorado
|$26,017,021
|21
|Andre Landscape Service
|$26,000,000
|22
|Siteworks Landscape
|$24,240,000
|23
|New Way Landscape & Tree Services
|$24,000,000
|24
|Benchmark Landscape
|$21,551,228
|25
|Timberline Landscaping
|$20,006,162
