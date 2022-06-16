Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


LM150: 2022 rankings

(Graphic: LM Staff)

LM’s 2022 listing of the industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms includes individual company figures.

Legend
NR = Not reported
* Indicates estimate, based on projected revenue reported in 2021
^ Indicates a portion of reported revenue was removed (such as structural pest control, termite control or other non-green industry service)

Headquarters 2021 Revenue (U.S. Dollars) % Rev Change from 2020
1 BrightView Holdings Blue Bell, Pa. $2,553,600,000 9%
2 Trugreen Memphis, Tenn. $1,500,000,000 1%
3 The Davey Tree Expert Co. Kent, Ohio $1,378,053,0000 7%
4 Yellowstone Landscape Bunnell, Fla. $446,000,000 25%
5 Bartlett Tree Experts Stamford, Conn. $397,000,000 13%
6 HeartLand Kansas City, Mo. $388,000,000 111%
7 SavATree Bedford Hills, N.Y. $295,000,000 6%
8 Sperber Landscape Co. Westlake Village, Calif. $280,000,000 133%
9 Weed Man Orono, Ontario $259,562,911 22%
10 Gothic Landscape Valencia, Calif. $259,000,000 14%
11 Ruppert Landscape Laytonsville, Md. $249,000,000 17%
12 LandCare Frederick, Md. $246,000,000 18%
13 U.S. Lawns Orlando, Fla. $195,600,000 0%
14 Park West Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. $175,000,000 0%
15 Lawn Doctor^ Holmdel, N.J. $172,020,000 14%
16 Divisions Maintenance Group^ Newport, Ky. $169,985,250 25%
17 Juniper Fort Myers, Fla. $138,000,000 37%
18 Landscape Development Inc. Valencia, Calif. $124,750,000 27%
19 Loving Gastonia, N.C. $119,329,170 43%
20 Mariani Landscape Lake Bluff, Ill. $95,500,000 10%
21 LandOpt^ Pittsburgh, Pa. $94,666,908 -9%
22 NaturaLawn of America Frederick, Md. $91,132,092 11%
23 The Grounds Guys Waco, Texas $89,000,000 14%
24 United Land Services Jacksonville, Fla. $88,700,000 53%
25 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services Markham, Ontario $87,500,000 6%
26 Massey Services^ Orlando, Fla. $86,053,765 9%
27 Rotolo Consultants Slidell, La. $86,000,000 14%
28 Clean Scapes Austin, Texas $85,262,000 18%
29 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp.^ Plainfield, Ill. $81,536,000 12%
30 The Greenery Hilton Head Island, S.C. $81,000,000 18%
31 Meadows Farms^ Chantilly, Va. $79,200,000 6%
32 Mainscape Fishers, Ind. $74,000,000 14%
33 Lucas Tree Expert Co. Portland, Maine $66,000,000 0%
34 Garden Design Farmers Branch, Texas $65,700,000 10%
35 ABM Columbia, Md. $63,000,000 3%
36 Dixie Landscape Medley, Fla. $62,700,000 5%
37 Denison Landscaping* Fort Washington, Md. $61,530,000 5%
38 Chenmark Portland, Maine $58,781,179 19%
39 Landscape Workshop Birmingham, Ala. $56,000,000 24%
Schill Grounds Management North Ridgeville, Ohio $56,000,000 11%
41 Choate USA Carrollton, Texas $55,000,000 0%
Sebert Landscape Bartlett, Ill. $55,000,000 8%
43 Ryan Lawn & Tree^ Merriam, Kan. $54,611,000 18%
44 Yardnique Morrisville, N.C. $54,600,000 110%
45 R.P. Marzilli & Co. Medway, Mass. $54,150,000 39%
46 Beary Landscaping Lockport, Ill. $54,000,000 22%
47 Teufel Landscape Hillsboro, Ore. $53,027,632 -9%
48 Pierre Landscape Irwindale, Calif. $53,000,000 10%
49 DJ’s Landscape Management Grand Rapids, Mich. $52,209,000 110%
50 Kline Bros. Landscaping Manahawkin , N.J. $51,200,000 5%
Complete Landscaping Service Bowie, Md. $51,200,000 30%
52 Earthtones Design Midlothian, Texas $50,543,000 8%
53 Environmental Management Inc. Plain City, Ohio $50,400,000 35%
54 Russell Landscape Group Sugar Hill, Ga. $50,015,000 16%
55 Creative Environments Design & Landscape Tempe, Ariz. $49,500,000 33%
56 SiteWorks Chandler, Ariz. $46,324,809 2%
57 AAA Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $45,255,000 9%
58 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. Woodbine, Md. $45,115,000 18%
59 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping San Antonio, Texas $43,773,821 13%
60 Senske Services^ Kennewick, Wash. $43,326,000 13%
61 Bland Landscaping Co. Apex, N.C. $43,200,000 27%
62 Xquisite Landscaping Stoughton, Mass. $42,979,400 36%
63 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation Jupiter, Fla. $40,600,000 14%
64 Harvest Landscape Enterprises Anaheim, Calif. $39,875,000 25%
65 Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers Portland, Ore. $39,844,098 9%
66 Christy Webber & Co. Chicago, Ill. $39,800,000 0%
67 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management Gilbert, Ariz. $38,310,990 33%
68 Stay Green Santa Clarita, Calif. $38,000,000 30%
69 Greenscape Land Design Raynham, Mass. $37,000,000 15%
70 Pacific Landscape Management Hillsboro, Ore. $36,839,000 28%
71 Gachina Landscape Management Menlo Park, Calif. $36,143,944 8%
72 Southern Botanical Dallas, Texas $36,000,000 24%
McHale Landscape Design Upper Marlboro, Md. $36,000,000 20%
74 Berghoff Design Group* Scottsdale, Ariz. $34,636,030 6%
75 Superscapes Carrollton, Texas $34,500,000 8%
76 Chalet Wilmette, Ill. $34,000,000 12%
Elite Team Offices Clovis, Calif. $34,000,000 3%
78 Environmental Designs Brighton, Colo. $33,840,631 12%
79 Naturescape Muskego, Wis. $33,480,592 7%
80 Designscapes Colorado Centennial, Colo. $32,600,000 2%
81 Merchants Landscape Services Santa Ana, Calif. $32,000,000 7%
82 Earthworks Arlington, Texas $31,400,000 20%
83 The Bruce Co. of Wisconsin* Middleton, Wis. $31,241,320 1%
84 Scott Byron & Co. Lake Bluff, Ill. $31,200,000 19%
85 Perfect Cuts of Austin^ Austin, Texas $30,561,795 2%
86 LMI Landscapes Carrollton, Texas $30,309,434 -7%
87 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management Suwanee, Ga. $29,859,768 14%
88 Southview Design St Paul, Minn. $29,748,000 11%
89 DLC Resources Phoenix, Ariz. $29,100,000 5%
Santa Rita Landscaping Tucson, Ariz. $29,100,000 21%
91 Lawn Management Co. Houston, Texas $29,062,858 25%
92 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors Hayward, Calif. $29,000,000 14%
93 Landtech Contractors* Aurora, Colo. $28,620,000 8%
94 The Budd Group Winston-Salem, N.C. $28,000,000 11%
95 Level Green Landscape Upper Marlboro, Md. $27,417,000 26%
96 SOI Group McKinney, Texas $27,330,000 11%
97 David J. Frank Landscape Co. Germantown, Wis. $27,320,000 10%
98 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting Carrollton, Texas $26,678,488 24%
99 Great Oaks Landscape Associates Novi, Mich. $26,200,000 18%
100 Lifescape Colorado Denver, Colo. $26,017,021 36%
101 Andre Landscape Service Azusa, Calif. $26,000,000 5%
Gibson Landscape Services Alpharetta, Ga. $26,000,000 NR
103 Service Direct Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $25,183,000 20%
104 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design Venice, Fla. $25,111,675 10%
105 Heaven & Earth Landscaping Indian Trail, N.C. $25,106,160 25%
106 John Mini Distinctive Landscapes* Congers, N.Y. $24,780,000 5%
107 Hoffman Landscapes Wilton, Conn. $24,750,000 23%
108 Siteworks Landscape Richmond, Calif. $24,240,000 21%
109 New Way Landscape & Tree Services San Diego, Calif. $24,000,000 0%
110 Urban Dirt Austin, Texas $23,900,000 100%
111 Clarence Davids & Co. Matteson, Ill. $23,732,600 21%
112 Complete Landsculpture of Texas Dallas, Texas $23,081,670 15%
113 The Joyce Cos. Marstons Mills, Mass. $23,060,460 26%
114 Shinto Landscaping Deerfield Beach, Fla. $23,000,000 26%
115 Winterberry Southington, Conn. $22,549,574 22%
116 American Landscape Systems Lewisville, Texas $21,780,971 0%
117 Michael Hatcher & Associates Olive Branch, Miss. $21,700,000 55%
118 Green Lawn Fertilizing^ West Chester, Pa. $21,611,317 27%
119 Conserva Irrigation Glen Allen, Va. $21,579,227 48%
120 Benchmark Landscape^ Poway, Calif. $21,551,228 0%
121 Richmond & Associates Landscaping Carrollton, Texas $21,471,998 20%
122 Texscape Services Houston, Texas $21,300,000 22%
123 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions Caseyville, Ill. $21,003,054 34%
124 ProQual Landscaping Tempe, Ariz. $20,300,000 19%
125 Brilar Farmington Hills, Mich. $20,150,000 19%
126 Timberline Landscaping Colorado Springs, Colo. $20,006,162 21%
127 SPSD Arlington, Texas $20,000,000 NR
Mickman Brothers Ham Lake, Minn. $20,000,000 3%
129 Greener Group Lowell, Mass. $19,740,195 22%
130 Crawford Landscaping* Naples, Fla. $19,486,168 3%
131 Accent Landscape Contractors El Paso, Texas $19,457,165 NR
132 Mountain View Landscape Chicopee, Mass. $19,300,000 13%
133 Art by Nature Granite Falls, Wash. $18,997,905 3%
134 Saluda Hill Landscapes Lexington, S.C. $18,838,928 33%
135 Landry’s Landscape Baton Rouge, La. $18,677,056 41%
136 Schultz Industries Golden, Colo. $18,634,256 3%
137 Utz Environmental Services Leander, Texas $18,633,393 9%
138 HighGrove Partners Austell, Ga. $18,400,000 NR
Mullin St. Rose, La. $18,400,000 33%
140 Sposato Landscape Co. Milton, Del. $18,293,750 5%
141 Cherrylake Groveland, Fla. $18,100,000 -10%
142 Landscape Maintenance Professionals Seffner, Fla. $18,000,000 3%
143 The Munie Co.* Caseyville, Ill. $17,793,915 -19%
144 Rock Water Farm Aldie, Va. $17,700,000 62%
145 Earthco Commercial Landscape Santa Ana, Calif. $17,500,000 15%
146 Greenscape Raleigh, N.C. $17,400,000 20%
147 GreenView Partners Raleigh, N.C. $17,307,213 23%
148 Hidden Creek Landscaping Hilliard, Ohio $17,000,000 50%
149 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes Conyers, Ga. $16,835,745 0%
150 Heritage Professional Landscaping^ Kennewick, Wash. $16,570,380 21%
Total: $14,327,243,070 Avg: 17%

