LM150: 2022 rankings

LM’s 2022 listing of the industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms includes individual company figures.

To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.

Legend

NR = Not reported

* Indicates estimate, based on projected revenue reported in 2021

^ Indicates a portion of reported revenue was removed (such as structural pest control, termite control or other non-green industry service)

Headquarters 2021 Revenue (U.S. Dollars) % Rev Change from 2020 1 BrightView Holdings Blue Bell, Pa. $2,553,600,000 9% 2 Trugreen Memphis, Tenn. $1,500,000,000 1% 3 The Davey Tree Expert Co. Kent, Ohio $1,378,053,0000 7% 4 Yellowstone Landscape Bunnell, Fla. $446,000,000 25% 5 Bartlett Tree Experts Stamford, Conn. $397,000,000 13% 6 HeartLand Kansas City, Mo. $388,000,000 111% 7 SavATree Bedford Hills, N.Y. $295,000,000 6% 8 Sperber Landscape Co. Westlake Village, Calif. $280,000,000 133% 9 Weed Man Orono, Ontario $259,562,911 22% 10 Gothic Landscape Valencia, Calif. $259,000,000 14% 11 Ruppert Landscape Laytonsville, Md. $249,000,000 17% 12 LandCare Frederick, Md. $246,000,000 18% 13 U.S. Lawns Orlando, Fla. $195,600,000 0% 14 Park West Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. $175,000,000 0% 15 Lawn Doctor^ Holmdel, N.J. $172,020,000 14% 16 Divisions Maintenance Group^ Newport, Ky. $169,985,250 25% 17 Juniper Fort Myers, Fla. $138,000,000 37% 18 Landscape Development Inc. Valencia, Calif. $124,750,000 27% 19 Loving Gastonia, N.C. $119,329,170 43% 20 Mariani Landscape Lake Bluff, Ill. $95,500,000 10% 21 LandOpt^ Pittsburgh, Pa. $94,666,908 -9% 22 NaturaLawn of America Frederick, Md. $91,132,092 11% 23 The Grounds Guys Waco, Texas $89,000,000 14% 24 United Land Services Jacksonville, Fla. $88,700,000 53% 25 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services Markham, Ontario $87,500,000 6% 26 Massey Services^ Orlando, Fla. $86,053,765 9% 27 Rotolo Consultants Slidell, La. $86,000,000 14% 28 Clean Scapes Austin, Texas $85,262,000 18% 29 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp.^ Plainfield, Ill. $81,536,000 12% 30 The Greenery Hilton Head Island, S.C. $81,000,000 18% 31 Meadows Farms^ Chantilly, Va. $79,200,000 6% 32 Mainscape Fishers, Ind. $74,000,000 14% 33 Lucas Tree Expert Co. Portland, Maine $66,000,000 0% 34 Garden Design Farmers Branch, Texas $65,700,000 10% 35 ABM Columbia, Md. $63,000,000 3% 36 Dixie Landscape Medley, Fla. $62,700,000 5% 37 Denison Landscaping* Fort Washington, Md. $61,530,000 5% 38 Chenmark Portland, Maine $58,781,179 19% 39 Landscape Workshop Birmingham, Ala. $56,000,000 24% Schill Grounds Management North Ridgeville, Ohio $56,000,000 11% 41 Choate USA Carrollton, Texas $55,000,000 0% Sebert Landscape Bartlett, Ill. $55,000,000 8% 43 Ryan Lawn & Tree^ Merriam, Kan. $54,611,000 18% 44 Yardnique Morrisville, N.C. $54,600,000 110% 45 R.P. Marzilli & Co. Medway, Mass. $54,150,000 39% 46 Beary Landscaping Lockport, Ill. $54,000,000 22% 47 Teufel Landscape Hillsboro, Ore. $53,027,632 -9% 48 Pierre Landscape Irwindale, Calif. $53,000,000 10% 49 DJ’s Landscape Management Grand Rapids, Mich. $52,209,000 110% 50 Kline Bros. Landscaping Manahawkin , N.J. $51,200,000 5% Complete Landscaping Service Bowie, Md. $51,200,000 30% 52 Earthtones Design Midlothian, Texas $50,543,000 8% 53 Environmental Management Inc. Plain City , Ohio $50,400,000 35% 54 Russell Landscape Group Sugar Hill, Ga. $50,015,000 16% 55 Creative Environments Design & Landscape Tempe, Ariz. $49,500,000 33% 56 SiteWorks Chandler, Ariz. $46,324,809 2% 57 AAA Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $45,255,000 9% 58 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. Woodbine, Md. $45,115,000 18% 59 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping San Antonio, Texas $43,773,821 13% 60 Senske Services^ Kennewick, Wash. $43,326,000 13% 61 Bland Landscaping Co. Apex, N.C. $43,200,000 27% 62 Xquisite Landscaping Stoughton, Mass. $42,979,400 36% 63 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation Jupiter, Fla. $40,600,000 14% 64 Harvest Landscape Enterprises Anaheim, Calif. $39,875,000 25% 65 Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers Portland, Ore. $39,844,098 9% 66 Christy Webber & Co. Chicago, Ill. $39,800,000 0% 67 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management Gilbert, Ariz. $38,310,990 33% 68 Stay Green Santa Clarita, Calif. $38,000,000 30% 69 Greenscape Land Design Raynham, Mass. $37,000,000 15% 70 Pacific Landscape Management Hillsboro, Ore. $36,839,000 28% 71 Gachina Landscape Management Menlo Park, Calif. $36,143,944 8% 72 Southern Botanical Dallas, Texas $36,000,000 24% McHale Landscape Design Upper Marlboro, Md. $36,000,000 20% 74 Berghoff Design Group* Scottsdale, Ariz. $34,636,030 6% 75 Superscapes Carrollton, Texas $34,500,000 8% 76 Chalet Wilmette, Ill. $34,000,000 12% Elite Team Offices Clovis, Calif. $34,000,000 3% 78 Environmental Designs Brighton, Colo. $33,840,631 12% 79 Naturescape Muskego, Wis. $33,480,592 7% 80 Designscapes Colorado Centennial, Colo. $32,600,000 2% 81 Merchants Landscape Services Santa Ana, Calif. $32,000,000 7% 82 Earthworks Arlington, Texas $31,400,000 20% 83 The Bruce Co. of Wisconsin* Middleton, Wis. $31,241,320 1% 84 Scott Byron & Co. Lake Bluff, Ill. $31,200,000 19% 85 Perfect Cuts of Austin^ Austin, Texas $30,561,795 2% 86 LMI Landscapes Carrollton, Texas $30,309,434 -7% 87 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management Suwanee, Ga. $29,859,768 14% 88 Southview Design St Paul, Minn. $29,748,000 11% 89 DLC Resources Phoenix, Ariz. $29,100,000 5% Santa Rita Landscaping Tucson, Ariz. $29,100,000 21% 91 Lawn Management Co. Houston, Texas $29,062,858 25% 92 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors Hayward, Calif. $29,000,000 14% 93 Landtech Contractors* Aurora, Colo. $28,620,000 8% 94 The Budd Group Winston-Salem, N.C. $28,000,000 11% 95 Level Green Landscape Upper Marlboro, Md. $27,417,000 26% 96 SOI Group McKinney, Texas $27,330,000 11% 97 David J. Frank Landscape Co. Germantown, Wis. $27,320,000 10% 98 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting Carrollton, Texas $26,678,488 24% 99 Great Oaks Landscape Associates Novi, Mich. $26,200,000 18% 100 Lifescape Colorado Denver, Colo. $26,017,021 36% 101 Andre Landscape Service Azusa, Calif. $26,000,000 5% Gibson Landscape Services Alpharetta, Ga. $26,000,000 NR 103 Service Direct Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $25,183,000 20% 104 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design Venice, Fla. $25,111,675 10% 105 Heaven & Earth Landscaping Indian Trail, N.C. $25,106,160 25% 106 John Mini Distinctive Landscapes* Congers, N.Y. $24,780,000 5% 107 Hoffman Landscapes Wilton, Conn. $24,750,000 23% 108 Siteworks Landscape Richmond, Calif. $24,240,000 21% 109 New Way Landscape & Tree Services San Diego, Calif. $24,000,000 0% 110 Urban Dirt Austin, Texas $23,900,000 100% 111 Clarence Davids & Co. Matteson, Ill. $23,732,600 21% 112 Complete Landsculpture of Texas Dallas, Texas $23,081,670 15% 113 The Joyce Cos. Marstons Mills, Mass. $23,060,460 26% 114 Shinto Landscaping Deerfield Beach, Fla. $23,000,000 26% 115 Winterberry Southington, Conn. $22,549,574 22% 116 American Landscape Systems Lewisville, Texas $21,780,971 0% 117 Michael Hatcher & Associates Olive Branch, Miss. $21,700,000 55% 118 Green Lawn Fertilizing^ West Chester, Pa. $21,611,317 27% 119 Conserva Irrigation Glen Allen, Va. $21,579,227 48% 120 Benchmark Landscape^ Poway, Calif. $21,551,228 0% 121 Richmond & Associates Landscaping Carrollton, Texas $21,471,998 20% 122 Texscape Services Houston, Texas $21,300,000 22% 123 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions Caseyville, Ill. $21,003,054 34% 124 ProQual Landscaping Tempe, Ariz. $20,300,000 19% 125 Brilar Farmington Hills, Mich. $20,150,000 19% 126 Timberline Landscaping Colorado Springs, Colo. $20,006,162 21% 127 SPSD Arlington, Texas $20,000,000 NR Mickman Brothers Ham Lake, Minn. $20,000,000 3% 129 Greener Group Lowell, Mass. $19,740,195 22% 130 Crawford Landscaping* Naples, Fla. $19,486,168 3% 131 Accent Landscape Contractors El Paso, Texas $19,457,165 NR 132 Mountain View Landscape Chicopee, Mass. $19,300,000 13% 133 Art by Nature Granite Falls, Wash. $18,997,905 3% 134 Saluda Hill Landscapes Lexington, S.C. $18,838,928 33% 135 Landry’s Landscape Baton Rouge, La. $18,677,056 41% 136 Schultz Industries Golden, Colo. $18,634,256 3% 137 Utz Environmental Services Leander, Texas $18,633,393 9% 138 HighGrove Partners Austell, Ga. $18,400,000 NR Mullin St. Rose, La. $18,400,000 33% 140 Sposato Landscape Co. Milton, Del. $18,293,750 5% 141 Cherrylake Groveland, Fla. $18,100,000 -10% 142 Landscape Maintenance Professionals Seffner, Fla. $18,000,000 3% 143 The Munie Co.* Caseyville, Ill. $17,793,915 -19% 144 Rock Water Farm Aldie, Va. $17,700,000 62% 145 Earthco Commercial Landscape Santa Ana, Calif. $17,500,000 15% 146 Greenscape Raleigh, N.C. $17,400,000 20% 147 GreenView Partners Raleigh, N.C. $17,307,213 23% 148 Hidden Creek Landscaping Hilliard, Ohio $17,000,000 50% 149 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes Conyers, Ga. $16,835,745 0% 150 Heritage Professional Landscaping^ Kennewick, Wash. $16,570,380 21% Total: $14,327,243,070 Avg: 17%

