LM150: 2022 rankings
LM’s 2022 listing of the industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms includes individual company figures.
To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.
Legend
NR = Not reported
* Indicates estimate, based on projected revenue reported in 2021
^ Indicates a portion of reported revenue was removed (such as structural pest control, termite control or other non-green industry service)
|Headquarters
|2021 Revenue (U.S. Dollars)
|% Rev Change from 2020
|1
|BrightView Holdings
|Blue Bell, Pa.
|$2,553,600,000
|9%
|2
|Trugreen
|Memphis, Tenn.
|$1,500,000,000
|1%
|3
|The Davey Tree Expert Co.
|Kent, Ohio
|$1,378,053,0000
|7%
|4
|Yellowstone Landscape
|Bunnell, Fla.
|$446,000,000
|25%
|5
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|Stamford, Conn.
|$397,000,000
|13%
|6
|HeartLand
|Kansas City, Mo.
|$388,000,000
|111%
|7
|SavATree
|Bedford Hills, N.Y.
|$295,000,000
|6%
|8
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|Westlake Village, Calif.
|$280,000,000
|133%
|9
|Weed Man
|Orono, Ontario
|$259,562,911
|22%
|10
|Gothic Landscape
|Valencia, Calif.
|$259,000,000
|14%
|11
|Ruppert Landscape
|Laytonsville, Md.
|$249,000,000
|17%
|12
|LandCare
|Frederick, Md.
|$246,000,000
|18%
|13
|U.S. Lawns
|Orlando, Fla.
|$195,600,000
|0%
|14
|Park West
|Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
|$175,000,000
|0%
|15
|Lawn Doctor^
|Holmdel, N.J.
|$172,020,000
|14%
|16
|Divisions Maintenance Group^
|Newport, Ky.
|$169,985,250
|25%
|17
|Juniper
|Fort Myers, Fla.
|$138,000,000
|37%
|18
|Landscape Development Inc.
|Valencia, Calif.
|$124,750,000
|27%
|19
|Loving
|Gastonia, N.C.
|$119,329,170
|43%
|20
|Mariani Landscape
|Lake Bluff, Ill.
|$95,500,000
|10%
|21
|LandOpt^
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|$94,666,908
|-9%
|22
|NaturaLawn of America
|Frederick, Md.
|$91,132,092
|11%
|23
|The Grounds Guys
|Waco, Texas
|$89,000,000
|14%
|24
|United Land Services
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|$88,700,000
|53%
|25
|Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
|Markham, Ontario
|$87,500,000
|6%
|26
|Massey Services^
|Orlando, Fla.
|$86,053,765
|9%
|27
|Rotolo Consultants
|Slidell, La.
|$86,000,000
|14%
|28
|Clean Scapes
|Austin, Texas
|$85,262,000
|18%
|29
|Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp.^
|Plainfield, Ill.
|$81,536,000
|12%
|30
|The Greenery
|Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|$81,000,000
|18%
|31
|Meadows Farms^
|Chantilly, Va.
|$79,200,000
|6%
|32
|Mainscape
|Fishers, Ind.
|$74,000,000
|14%
|33
|Lucas Tree Expert Co.
|Portland, Maine
|$66,000,000
|0%
|34
|Garden Design
|Farmers Branch, Texas
|$65,700,000
|10%
|35
|ABM
|Columbia, Md.
|$63,000,000
|3%
|36
|Dixie Landscape
|Medley, Fla.
|$62,700,000
|5%
|37
|Denison Landscaping*
|Fort Washington, Md.
|$61,530,000
|5%
|38
|Chenmark
|Portland, Maine
|$58,781,179
|19%
|39
|Landscape Workshop
|Birmingham, Ala.
|$56,000,000
|24%
|Schill Grounds Management
|North Ridgeville, Ohio
|$56,000,000
|11%
|41
|Choate USA
|Carrollton, Texas
|$55,000,000
|0%
|Sebert Landscape
|Bartlett, Ill.
|$55,000,000
|8%
|43
|Ryan Lawn & Tree^
|Merriam, Kan.
|$54,611,000
|18%
|44
|Yardnique
|Morrisville, N.C.
|$54,600,000
|110%
|45
|R.P. Marzilli & Co.
|Medway, Mass.
|$54,150,000
|39%
|46
|Beary Landscaping
|Lockport, Ill.
|$54,000,000
|22%
|47
|Teufel Landscape
|Hillsboro, Ore.
|$53,027,632
|-9%
|48
|Pierre Landscape
|Irwindale, Calif.
|$53,000,000
|10%
|49
|DJ’s Landscape Management
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|$52,209,000
|110%
|50
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|Manahawkin , N.J.
|$51,200,000
|5%
|Complete Landscaping Service
|Bowie, Md.
|$51,200,000
|30%
|52
|Earthtones Design
|Midlothian, Texas
|$50,543,000
|8%
|53
|Environmental Management Inc.
|Plain City, Ohio
|$50,400,000
|35%
|54
|Russell Landscape Group
|Sugar Hill, Ga.
|$50,015,000
|16%
|55
|Creative Environments Design & Landscape
|Tempe, Ariz.
|$49,500,000
|33%
|56
|SiteWorks
|Chandler, Ariz.
|$46,324,809
|2%
|57
|AAA Landscape
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$45,255,000
|9%
|58
|Chapel Valley Landscape Co.
|Woodbine, Md.
|$45,115,000
|18%
|59
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|San Antonio, Texas
|$43,773,821
|13%
|60
|Senske Services^
|Kennewick, Wash.
|$43,326,000
|13%
|61
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|Apex, N.C.
|$43,200,000
|27%
|62
|Xquisite Landscaping
|Stoughton, Mass.
|$42,979,400
|36%
|63
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|Jupiter, Fla.
|$40,600,000
|14%
|64
|Harvest Landscape Enterprises
|Anaheim, Calif.
|$39,875,000
|25%
|65
|Dennis’ Seven Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers
|Portland, Ore.
|$39,844,098
|9%
|66
|Christy Webber & Co.
|Chicago, Ill.
|$39,800,000
|0%
|67
|Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|$38,310,990
|33%
|68
|Stay Green
|Santa Clarita, Calif.
|$38,000,000
|30%
|69
|Greenscape Land Design
|Raynham, Mass.
|$37,000,000
|15%
|70
|Pacific Landscape Management
|Hillsboro, Ore.
|$36,839,000
|28%
|71
|Gachina Landscape Management
|Menlo Park, Calif.
|$36,143,944
|8%
|72
|Southern Botanical
|Dallas, Texas
|$36,000,000
|24%
|McHale Landscape Design
|Upper Marlboro, Md.
|$36,000,000
|20%
|74
|Berghoff Design Group*
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|$34,636,030
|6%
|75
|Superscapes
|Carrollton, Texas
|$34,500,000
|8%
|76
|Chalet
|Wilmette, Ill.
|$34,000,000
|12%
|Elite Team Offices
|Clovis, Calif.
|$34,000,000
|3%
|78
|Environmental Designs
|Brighton, Colo.
|$33,840,631
|12%
|79
|Naturescape
|Muskego, Wis.
|$33,480,592
|7%
|80
|Designscapes Colorado
|Centennial, Colo.
|$32,600,000
|2%
|81
|Merchants Landscape Services
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|$32,000,000
|7%
|82
|Earthworks
|Arlington, Texas
|$31,400,000
|20%
|83
|The Bruce Co. of Wisconsin*
|Middleton, Wis.
|$31,241,320
|1%
|84
|Scott Byron & Co.
|Lake Bluff, Ill.
|$31,200,000
|19%
|85
|Perfect Cuts of Austin^
|Austin, Texas
|$30,561,795
|2%
|86
|LMI Landscapes
|Carrollton, Texas
|$30,309,434
|-7%
|87
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management
|Suwanee, Ga.
|$29,859,768
|14%
|88
|Southview Design
|St Paul, Minn.
|$29,748,000
|11%
|89
|DLC Resources
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$29,100,000
|5%
|Santa Rita Landscaping
|Tucson, Ariz.
|$29,100,000
|21%
|91
|Lawn Management Co.
|Houston, Texas
|$29,062,858
|25%
|92
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|Hayward, Calif.
|$29,000,000
|14%
|93
|Landtech Contractors*
|Aurora, Colo.
|$28,620,000
|8%
|94
|The Budd Group
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|$28,000,000
|11%
|95
|Level Green Landscape
|Upper Marlboro, Md.
|$27,417,000
|26%
|96
|SOI Group
|McKinney, Texas
|$27,330,000
|11%
|97
|David J. Frank Landscape Co.
|Germantown, Wis.
|$27,320,000
|10%
|98
|Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting
|Carrollton, Texas
|$26,678,488
|24%
|99
|Great Oaks Landscape Associates
|Novi, Mich.
|$26,200,000
|18%
|100
|Lifescape Colorado
|Denver, Colo.
|$26,017,021
|36%
|101
|Andre Landscape Service
|Azusa, Calif.
|$26,000,000
|5%
|Gibson Landscape Services
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|$26,000,000
|NR
|103
|Service Direct Landscape
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$25,183,000
|20%
|104
|ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design
|Venice, Fla.
|$25,111,675
|10%
|105
|Heaven & Earth Landscaping
|Indian Trail, N.C.
|$25,106,160
|25%
|106
|John Mini Distinctive Landscapes*
|Congers, N.Y.
|$24,780,000
|5%
|107
|Hoffman Landscapes
|Wilton, Conn.
|$24,750,000
|23%
|108
|Siteworks Landscape
|Richmond, Calif.
|$24,240,000
|21%
|109
|New Way Landscape & Tree Services
|San Diego, Calif.
|$24,000,000
|0%
|110
|Urban Dirt
|Austin, Texas
|$23,900,000
|100%
|111
|Clarence Davids & Co.
|Matteson, Ill.
|$23,732,600
|21%
|112
|Complete Landsculpture of Texas
|Dallas, Texas
|$23,081,670
|15%
|113
|The Joyce Cos.
|Marstons Mills, Mass.
|$23,060,460
|26%
|114
|Shinto Landscaping
|Deerfield Beach, Fla.
|$23,000,000
|26%
|115
|Winterberry
|Southington, Conn.
|$22,549,574
|22%
|116
|American Landscape Systems
|Lewisville, Texas
|$21,780,971
|0%
|117
|Michael Hatcher & Associates
|Olive Branch, Miss.
|$21,700,000
|55%
|118
|Green Lawn Fertilizing^
|West Chester, Pa.
|$21,611,317
|27%
|119
|Conserva Irrigation
|Glen Allen, Va.
|$21,579,227
|48%
|120
|Benchmark Landscape^
|Poway, Calif.
|$21,551,228
|0%
|121
|Richmond & Associates Landscaping
|Carrollton, Texas
|$21,471,998
|20%
|122
|Texscape Services
|Houston, Texas
|$21,300,000
|22%
|123
|Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions
|Caseyville, Ill.
|$21,003,054
|34%
|124
|ProQual Landscaping
|Tempe, Ariz.
|$20,300,000
|19%
|125
|Brilar
|Farmington Hills, Mich.
|$20,150,000
|19%
|126
|Timberline Landscaping
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|$20,006,162
|21%
|127
|SPSD
|Arlington, Texas
|$20,000,000
|NR
|Mickman Brothers
|Ham Lake, Minn.
|$20,000,000
|3%
|129
|Greener Group
|Lowell, Mass.
|$19,740,195
|22%
|130
|Crawford Landscaping*
|Naples, Fla.
|$19,486,168
|3%
|131
|Accent Landscape Contractors
|El Paso, Texas
|$19,457,165
|NR
|132
|Mountain View Landscape
|Chicopee, Mass.
|$19,300,000
|13%
|133
|Art by Nature
|Granite Falls, Wash.
|$18,997,905
|3%
|134
|Saluda Hill Landscapes
|Lexington, S.C.
|$18,838,928
|33%
|135
|Landry’s Landscape
|Baton Rouge, La.
|$18,677,056
|41%
|136
|Schultz Industries
|Golden, Colo.
|$18,634,256
|3%
|137
|Utz Environmental Services
|Leander, Texas
|$18,633,393
|9%
|138
|HighGrove Partners
|Austell, Ga.
|$18,400,000
|NR
|Mullin
|St. Rose, La.
|$18,400,000
|33%
|140
|Sposato Landscape Co.
|Milton, Del.
|$18,293,750
|5%
|141
|Cherrylake
|Groveland, Fla.
|$18,100,000
|-10%
|142
|Landscape Maintenance Professionals
|Seffner, Fla.
|$18,000,000
|3%
|143
|The Munie Co.*
|Caseyville, Ill.
|$17,793,915
|-19%
|144
|Rock Water Farm
|Aldie, Va.
|$17,700,000
|62%
|145
|Earthco Commercial Landscape
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|$17,500,000
|15%
|146
|Greenscape
|Raleigh, N.C.
|$17,400,000
|20%
|147
|GreenView Partners
|Raleigh, N.C.
|$17,307,213
|23%
|148
|Hidden Creek Landscaping
|Hilliard, Ohio
|$17,000,000
|50%
|149
|Pro Cutters Lawnscapes
|Conyers, Ga.
|$16,835,745
|0%
|150
|Heritage Professional Landscaping^
|Kennewick, Wash.
|$16,570,380
|21%
|Total: $14,327,243,070
|Avg: 17%
