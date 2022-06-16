LM150: 2022 Top 25

A look at the 2022 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by client mix, profit centers and regions.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report client mix, profit center and regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported. Landscape construction is included in Design Build + Installation figures.

By Mix

Commercial

1 HeartLand $388,000,000 2 Yellowstone Landscapee $356,800,000 3 Sperber Landscape Co. $268,800,000 4 Ruppert Landscape $249,000,000 5 Gothic Landscape $246,050,000 6 LandCare $246,000,000 7 TruGreen $225,000,000 8 U.S. Lawns $195,600,000 9 Park West $171,500,000 10 Divisions Maintenance Group $169,985,250 11 Juniper $126,960,000 12 Loving $119,329,170 13 Bartlett Tree Experts $119,100,000 14 Landscape Development Inc. $112,275,000 15 United Land Services $84,265,000 16 Clean Scapes $83,556,760 17 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $78,750,000 18 Rotolo Consultants $77,400,000 19 Mainscape $74,000,000 20 The Greenery $72,900,000 21 Lucas Tree Expert Co. $66,000,000 22 SavATree $59,000,000 23 Garden Design $55,845,000 24 Schill Grounds Management $55,440,000 25 Choate USA $55,000,000

Residential

1 TruGreen $1,275,000,000 2 Bartlett Tree Experts $254,080,000 3 Weed Man $246,584,765 4 SavATree $227,150,000 5 Lawn Doctor $163,419,000 6 NaturaLawn of America $88,398,129 7 Spring-Green Lawn Care $78,274,560 8 Massey Services $75,727,313 9 Meadows Farms $75,240,000 10 Ryan Lawn & Tree $51,880,450 11 LandOpt $50,173,461 12 R.P. Marzilli & Co. $49,818,000 13 Kline Bros. Landscaping $46,080,000 14 The Grounds Guys $40,050,000 15 Senske Services $36,827,100 16 McHale Landscape Design $36,000,000 17 Chalet $32,300,000 18 Naturescape $31,806,562 19 Scott Byron & Co. $31,200,000 20 Hoffman Landscapes $24,750,000 21 Siteworks Landscape $24,240,000 22 Lifescape Colorado $23,415,319 23 The Joyce Cos. $21,907,437 24 Andy’s Sprinkler and Drainage $21,342,790 25 Green Lawn Fertilizing $19,882,412

Government

1 Yellowstone Landscape $89,200,000 2 ABM $37,800,000 3 Merchants Landscape Services $32,000,000 4 Bartlett Tree Experts $23,820,000 5 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $19,698,219 6 Stay Green $15,200,000 7 Designscapes Colorado $12,714,000 8 Juniper $11,040,000 9 Pierre Landscape $10,600,000 10 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes $10,101,447 11 Landscape Development Inc. $9,980,000 12 Mountain View Landscape $9,650,000 13 Environmental Management Inc. $9,072,000 14 SavATree $8,850,000 15 Rotolo Consultants $8,600,000 16 Sperber Landscape Co. $8,400,000 17 American Landscape Systems $7,623,340 18 LandOpt $6,626,684 19 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $4,375,000 20 Teufel Landscape $4,242,211 21 Level Green Landscape $4,112,550 22 Harvest Landcape Enterprises $3,987,500 23 Brilar $3,627,000 24 Park West $3,500,000 25 Shinto Landscaping $2,760,000

By Profit Center

Mowing+Landscape Maintenance

1 Yellowstone Landscape $356,800,000 2 HeartLand $279,360,000 3 Sperber Landscape Co. $137,200,000 4 Ruppert Landscape $131,970,000 5 Juniper $91,080,000 6 Gothic Landscape $85,470,000 7 Park West $75,250,000 8 The Greenery $56,700,000 9 Yardnique $50,778,000 10 Mainscape $49,580,000 11 Clean Scapes $45,188,860 12 Rotolo Consultants $43,000,000 13 Landscape Workshop $42,560,000 14 Divisions Maintenance Group $39,096,608 15 ABM $37,800,000 16 Bland Landscaping Co. $37,152,000 17 Landscape Development Inc. $36,177,500 18 LandOpt $35,380,561 19 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $35,000,000 20 Schill Grounds Management $31,360,000 21 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. $29,324,750 22 Merchants Landscape Services $25,920,000 23 DLC Resources $24,735,000 24 Urban Dirt $23,900,000 25 Stay Green $22,800,000

Turf + Ornamental Care

1 Weed Man $259,562,911 2 Lawn Doctor $156,538,200 3 NaturaLawn of America $90,220,771 4 Spring-Green Lawn Care $76,544,000 5 Massey Services $69,030,940 6 Senske Services $31,320,000 7 Naturescape $26,784,474 8 Ryan Lawn & Tree $25,898,000 9 Harvest Landcape Enterprises $23,925,000 10 Green Lawn Fertilizing $21,011,002 11 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $16,124,275 12 ABM $12,600,000 13 Sperber Landscape Co. $11,200,000 14 SOI Group $5,739,300 15 Sebert Landscape $5,500,000 16 Michael Hatcher & Associates $5,425,000 17 Mainscape $4,440,000 18 Rotolo Consultants $4,300,000 19 Landscape Workshop $3,920,000 20 LandOpt $2,868,694 21 Earthtones Design $2,527,150 22 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design $2,511,168 23 The Greenery $2,430,000 24 AAA Landscape $2,262,750 25 Southern Botanical $2,196,000

Design/Build + Installation

1 Gothic Landscape $173,530,000 2 Ruppert Landscape $117,030,000 3 Sperber Landscape Co. $89,600,000 4 Landscape Development $82,335,000 5 Park West $82,250,000 6 United Land Services $61,203,000 7 Garden Design $54,531,000 8 Pierre Landscape $53,000,000 9 Loving $46,538,376 10 Teufel Landscape $40,831,277 11 Yellowstone Landscape $40,140,000 12 R.P. Marzilli & Co. $38,446,500 13 LandOpt $38,249,256 14 Clean Scapes $34,957,420 15 Juniper $33,120,000 16 SiteWorks $32,427,366 17 Meadows Farms $32,000,000 18 HeartLand $31,040,000 19 Rotolo Consultants $30,100,000 20 Kline Bros. Landscaping $28,160,000 21 Choate USA $28,050,000 22 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $28,015,245 23 Earthtones Design $26,787,790 24 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management $25,285,254 25 Designscapes Colorado $24,776,000

Irrigation + Water Management

1 Choate USA $26,950,000 2 Conserva Irrigation $21,579,227 3 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting $18,674,942 4 Sperber Landscape Co. $14,000,000 5 Juniper $13,800,000 6 United Land Services $13,305,000 7 Massey Services $12,767,248 8 Stay Green $11,400,000 9 Earthtones Design $9,097,740 10 Winterberry $8,117,847 11 Ryan Lawn & Tree $7,882,000 12 Kline Bros. Landscaping $7,680,000 13 Mainscape $7,400,000 14 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $7,250,000 15 Park West $7,000,000 16 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $6,902,000 17 LandOpt $6,693,620 18 Garden Design $6,570,000 19 ABM $6,300,000 20 Harvest Landcape Enterprises $5,981,250 21 Superscapes $5,865,000 22 Perfect Cuts of Austin $5,195,505 23 Clean Scapes $5,115,720 24 SOI Group $4,919,400 25 LMI Landscapes $4,849,509

