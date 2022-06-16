LM150: 2022 Top 25
A look at the 2022 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by client mix, profit centers and regions.
Editor’s note: Not all companies report client mix, profit center and regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported. Landscape construction is included in Design Build + Installation figures.
|By Mix
|By Profit Center
By Mix
|Commercial
|Residential
|Government
Commercial
|1
|HeartLand
|$388,000,000
|2
|Yellowstone Landscapee
|$356,800,000
|3
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|$268,800,000
|4
|Ruppert Landscape
|$249,000,000
|5
|Gothic Landscape
|$246,050,000
|6
|LandCare
|$246,000,000
|7
|TruGreen
|$225,000,000
|8
|U.S. Lawns
|$195,600,000
|9
|Park West
|$171,500,000
|10
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$169,985,250
|11
|Juniper
|$126,960,000
|12
|Loving
|$119,329,170
|13
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$119,100,000
|14
|Landscape Development Inc.
|$112,275,000
|15
|United Land Services
|$84,265,000
|16
|Clean Scapes
|$83,556,760
|17
|Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
|$78,750,000
|18
|Rotolo Consultants
|$77,400,000
|19
|Mainscape
|$74,000,000
|20
|The Greenery
|$72,900,000
|21
|Lucas Tree Expert Co.
|$66,000,000
|22
|SavATree
|$59,000,000
|23
|Garden Design
|$55,845,000
|24
|Schill Grounds Management
|$55,440,000
|25
|Choate USA
|$55,000,000
Residential
|1
|TruGreen
|$1,275,000,000
|2
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$254,080,000
|3
|Weed Man
|$246,584,765
|4
|SavATree
|$227,150,000
|5
|Lawn Doctor
|$163,419,000
|6
|NaturaLawn of America
|$88,398,129
|7
|Spring-Green Lawn Care
|$78,274,560
|8
|Massey Services
|$75,727,313
|9
|Meadows Farms
|$75,240,000
|10
|Ryan Lawn & Tree
|$51,880,450
|11
|LandOpt
|$50,173,461
|12
|R.P. Marzilli & Co.
|$49,818,000
|13
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|$46,080,000
|14
|The Grounds Guys
|$40,050,000
|15
|Senske Services
|$36,827,100
|16
|McHale Landscape Design
|$36,000,000
|17
|Chalet
|$32,300,000
|18
|Naturescape
|$31,806,562
|19
|Scott Byron & Co.
|$31,200,000
|20
|Hoffman Landscapes
|$24,750,000
|21
|Siteworks Landscape
|$24,240,000
|22
|Lifescape Colorado
|$23,415,319
|23
|The Joyce Cos.
|$21,907,437
|24
|Andy’s Sprinkler and Drainage
|$21,342,790
|25
|Green Lawn Fertilizing
|$19,882,412
Government
|1
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$89,200,000
|2
|ABM
|$37,800,000
|3
|Merchants Landscape Services
|$32,000,000
|4
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$23,820,000
|5
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|$19,698,219
|6
|Stay Green
|$15,200,000
|7
|Designscapes Colorado
|$12,714,000
|8
|Juniper
|$11,040,000
|9
|Pierre Landscape
|$10,600,000
|10
|Pro Cutters Lawnscapes
|$10,101,447
|11
|Landscape Development Inc.
|$9,980,000
|12
|Mountain View Landscape
|$9,650,000
|13
|Environmental Management Inc.
|$9,072,000
|14
|SavATree
|$8,850,000
|15
|Rotolo Consultants
|$8,600,000
|16
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|$8,400,000
|17
|American Landscape Systems
|$7,623,340
|18
|LandOpt
|$6,626,684
|19
|Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
|$4,375,000
|20
|Teufel Landscape
|$4,242,211
|21
|Level Green Landscape
|$4,112,550
|22
|Harvest Landcape Enterprises
|$3,987,500
|23
|Brilar
|$3,627,000
|24
|Park West
|$3,500,000
|25
|Shinto Landscaping
|$2,760,000
By Profit Center
|Mowing + Landscape Maintenance
|Turf + Ornamental Care
|Design/Build + Installation
|Irrigation + Water Management
Mowing+Landscape Maintenance
|1
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$356,800,000
|2
|HeartLand
|$279,360,000
|3
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|$137,200,000
|4
|Ruppert Landscape
|$131,970,000
|5
|Juniper
|$91,080,000
|6
|Gothic Landscape
|$85,470,000
|7
|Park West
|$75,250,000
|8
|The Greenery
|$56,700,000
|9
|Yardnique
|$50,778,000
|10
|Mainscape
|$49,580,000
|11
|Clean Scapes
|$45,188,860
|12
|Rotolo Consultants
|$43,000,000
|13
|Landscape Workshop
|$42,560,000
|14
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$39,096,608
|15
|ABM
|$37,800,000
|16
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|$37,152,000
|17
|Landscape Development Inc.
|$36,177,500
|18
|LandOpt
|$35,380,561
|19
|Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
|$35,000,000
|20
|Schill Grounds Management
|$31,360,000
|21
|Chapel Valley Landscape Co.
|$29,324,750
|22
|Merchants Landscape Services
|$25,920,000
|23
|DLC Resources
|$24,735,000
|24
|Urban Dirt
|$23,900,000
|25
|Stay Green
|$22,800,000
Turf + Ornamental Care
|1
|Weed Man
|$259,562,911
|2
|Lawn Doctor
|$156,538,200
|3
|NaturaLawn of America
|$90,220,771
|4
|Spring-Green Lawn Care
|$76,544,000
|5
|Massey Services
|$69,030,940
|6
|Senske Services
|$31,320,000
|7
|Naturescape
|$26,784,474
|8
|Ryan Lawn & Tree
|$25,898,000
|9
|Harvest Landcape Enterprises
|$23,925,000
|10
|Green Lawn Fertilizing
|$21,011,002
|11
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management
|$16,124,275
|12
|ABM
|$12,600,000
|13
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|$11,200,000
|14
|SOI Group
|$5,739,300
|15
|Sebert Landscape
|$5,500,000
|16
|Michael Hatcher & Associates
|$5,425,000
|17
|Mainscape
|$4,440,000
|18
|Rotolo Consultants
|$4,300,000
|19
|Landscape Workshop
|$3,920,000
|20
|LandOpt
|$2,868,694
|21
|Earthtones Design
|$2,527,150
|22
|ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design
|$2,511,168
|23
|The Greenery
|$2,430,000
|24
|AAA Landscape
|$2,262,750
|25
|Southern Botanical
|$2,196,000
Design/Build + Installation
|1
|Gothic Landscape
|$173,530,000
|2
|Ruppert Landscape
|$117,030,000
|3
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|$89,600,000
|4
|Landscape Development
|$82,335,000
|5
|Park West
|$82,250,000
|6
|United Land Services
|$61,203,000
|7
|Garden Design
|$54,531,000
|8
|Pierre Landscape
|$53,000,000
|9
|Loving
|$46,538,376
|10
|Teufel Landscape
|$40,831,277
|11
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$40,140,000
|12
|R.P. Marzilli & Co.
|$38,446,500
|13
|LandOpt
|$38,249,256
|14
|Clean Scapes
|$34,957,420
|15
|Juniper
|$33,120,000
|16
|SiteWorks
|$32,427,366
|17
|Meadows Farms
|$32,000,000
|18
|HeartLand
|$31,040,000
|19
|Rotolo Consultants
|$30,100,000
|20
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|$28,160,000
|21
|Choate USA
|$28,050,000
|22
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|$28,015,245
|23
|Earthtones Design
|$26,787,790
|24
|Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management
|$25,285,254
|25
|Designscapes Colorado
|$24,776,000
Irrigation + Water Management
|1
|Choate USA
|$26,950,000
|2
|Conserva Irrigation
|$21,579,227
|3
|Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting
|$18,674,942
|4
|Sperber Landscape Co.
|$14,000,000
|5
|Juniper
|$13,800,000
|6
|United Land Services
|$13,305,000
|7
|Massey Services
|$12,767,248
|8
|Stay Green
|$11,400,000
|9
|Earthtones Design
|$9,097,740
|10
|Winterberry
|$8,117,847
|11
|Ryan Lawn & Tree
|$7,882,000
|12
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|$7,680,000
|13
|Mainscape
|$7,400,000
|14
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|$7,250,000
|15
|Park West
|$7,000,000
|16
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|$6,902,000
|17
|LandOpt
|$6,693,620
|18
|Garden Design
|$6,570,000
|19
|ABM
|$6,300,000
|20
|Harvest Landcape Enterprises
|$5,981,250
|21
|Superscapes
|$5,865,000
|22
|Perfect Cuts of Austin
|$5,195,505
|23
|Clean Scapes
|$5,115,720
|24
|SOI Group
|$4,919,400
|25
|LMI Landscapes
|$4,849,509
Read more:
- LM150: 2022 rankings
- LM150: 2022 list by region
- LM150: Power moves
- 2022 LM150: Big year, big numbers
- 2022 LM150: How Sperber Landscape Co. went from zero to 60 in three short years
- 2022 LM150: Conserva Irrigation shows how modern problems require modern solutions
- 2022 LM150: How embracing technology helped take Level Green Landscaping to the next level
- Seth’s Cut: An incredible industry
- LM150: Pros offer tips to hit your future growth goals
To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.