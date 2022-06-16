Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


LM150: 2022 Top 25

June 16, 2022 -  By
A look at the 2022 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by client mix, profit centers and regions.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report client mix, profit center and regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported. Landscape construction is included in Design Build + Installation figures.

By Mix By Profit Center

By Mix

Commercial Residential Government

 

 

Commercial

1 HeartLand $388,000,000
2 Yellowstone Landscapee $356,800,000
3 Sperber Landscape Co. $268,800,000
4 Ruppert Landscape $249,000,000
5 Gothic Landscape $246,050,000
6 LandCare $246,000,000
7 TruGreen $225,000,000
8 U.S. Lawns $195,600,000
9 Park West $171,500,000
10 Divisions Maintenance Group $169,985,250
11 Juniper $126,960,000
12 Loving $119,329,170
13 Bartlett Tree Experts $119,100,000
14 Landscape Development Inc. $112,275,000
15 United Land Services $84,265,000
16 Clean Scapes $83,556,760
17 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $78,750,000
18 Rotolo Consultants $77,400,000
19 Mainscape $74,000,000
20 The Greenery $72,900,000
21 Lucas Tree Expert Co. $66,000,000
22 SavATree $59,000,000
23 Garden Design $55,845,000
24 Schill Grounds Management $55,440,000
25 Choate USA $55,000,000

Residential

1 TruGreen $1,275,000,000
2 Bartlett Tree Experts $254,080,000
3 Weed Man $246,584,765
4 SavATree $227,150,000
5 Lawn Doctor $163,419,000
6 NaturaLawn of America $88,398,129
7 Spring-Green Lawn Care $78,274,560
8 Massey Services $75,727,313
9 Meadows Farms $75,240,000
10 Ryan Lawn & Tree $51,880,450
11 LandOpt $50,173,461
12 R.P. Marzilli & Co. $49,818,000
13 Kline Bros. Landscaping $46,080,000
14 The Grounds Guys $40,050,000
15 Senske Services $36,827,100
16 McHale Landscape Design $36,000,000
17 Chalet $32,300,000
18 Naturescape $31,806,562
19 Scott Byron & Co. $31,200,000
20 Hoffman Landscapes $24,750,000
21 Siteworks Landscape $24,240,000
22 Lifescape Colorado $23,415,319
23 The Joyce Cos. $21,907,437
24 Andy’s Sprinkler and Drainage $21,342,790
25 Green Lawn Fertilizing $19,882,412

Government

1 Yellowstone Landscape $89,200,000
2 ABM $37,800,000
3 Merchants Landscape Services $32,000,000
4 Bartlett Tree Experts $23,820,000
5 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $19,698,219
6 Stay Green $15,200,000
7 Designscapes Colorado $12,714,000
8 Juniper $11,040,000
9 Pierre Landscape $10,600,000
10 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes $10,101,447
11 Landscape Development Inc. $9,980,000
12 Mountain View Landscape $9,650,000
13 Environmental Management Inc. $9,072,000
14 SavATree $8,850,000
15 Rotolo Consultants $8,600,000
16 Sperber Landscape Co. $8,400,000
17 American Landscape Systems $7,623,340
18 LandOpt $6,626,684
19 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $4,375,000
20 Teufel Landscape $4,242,211
21 Level Green Landscape $4,112,550
22 Harvest Landcape Enterprises $3,987,500
23 Brilar $3,627,000
24 Park West $3,500,000
25 Shinto Landscaping $2,760,000

By Profit Center

Mowing + Landscape Maintenance Turf + Ornamental Care Design/Build + Installation Irrigation + Water Management

 

Mowing+Landscape Maintenance

1 Yellowstone Landscape $356,800,000
2 HeartLand $279,360,000
3 Sperber Landscape Co. $137,200,000
4 Ruppert Landscape $131,970,000
5 Juniper $91,080,000
6 Gothic Landscape $85,470,000
7 Park West $75,250,000
8 The Greenery $56,700,000
9 Yardnique $50,778,000
10 Mainscape $49,580,000
11 Clean Scapes $45,188,860
12 Rotolo Consultants $43,000,000
13 Landscape Workshop $42,560,000
14 Divisions Maintenance Group $39,096,608
15 ABM $37,800,000
16 Bland Landscaping Co. $37,152,000
17 Landscape Development Inc. $36,177,500
18 LandOpt $35,380,561
19 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $35,000,000
20 Schill Grounds Management $31,360,000
21 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. $29,324,750
22 Merchants Landscape Services $25,920,000
23 DLC Resources $24,735,000
24 Urban Dirt $23,900,000
25 Stay Green $22,800,000

Turf + Ornamental Care

1 Weed Man $259,562,911
2 Lawn Doctor $156,538,200
3 NaturaLawn of America $90,220,771
4 Spring-Green Lawn Care $76,544,000
5 Massey Services $69,030,940
6 Senske Services $31,320,000
7 Naturescape $26,784,474
8 Ryan Lawn & Tree $25,898,000
9 Harvest Landcape Enterprises $23,925,000
10 Green Lawn Fertilizing $21,011,002
11 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $16,124,275
12 ABM $12,600,000
13 Sperber Landscape Co. $11,200,000
14 SOI Group $5,739,300
15 Sebert Landscape $5,500,000
16 Michael Hatcher & Associates $5,425,000
17 Mainscape $4,440,000
18 Rotolo Consultants $4,300,000
19 Landscape Workshop $3,920,000
20 LandOpt $2,868,694
21 Earthtones Design $2,527,150
22 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design $2,511,168
23 The Greenery $2,430,000
24 AAA Landscape $2,262,750
25 Southern Botanical $2,196,000

Design/Build + Installation

1 Gothic Landscape $173,530,000
2 Ruppert Landscape $117,030,000
3 Sperber Landscape Co. $89,600,000
4 Landscape Development $82,335,000
5 Park West $82,250,000
6 United Land Services $61,203,000
7 Garden Design $54,531,000
8 Pierre Landscape $53,000,000
9 Loving $46,538,376
10 Teufel Landscape $40,831,277
11 Yellowstone Landscape $40,140,000
12 R.P. Marzilli & Co. $38,446,500
13 LandOpt $38,249,256
14 Clean Scapes $34,957,420
15 Juniper $33,120,000
16 SiteWorks $32,427,366
17 Meadows Farms $32,000,000
18 HeartLand $31,040,000
19 Rotolo Consultants $30,100,000
20 Kline Bros. Landscaping $28,160,000
21 Choate USA $28,050,000
22 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $28,015,245
23 Earthtones Design $26,787,790
24 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management $25,285,254
25 Designscapes Colorado $24,776,000

Irrigation + Water Management

1 Choate USA $26,950,000
2 Conserva Irrigation $21,579,227
3 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting $18,674,942
4 Sperber Landscape Co. $14,000,000
5 Juniper $13,800,000
6 United Land Services $13,305,000
7 Massey Services $12,767,248
8 Stay Green $11,400,000
9 Earthtones Design $9,097,740
10 Winterberry $8,117,847
11 Ryan Lawn & Tree $7,882,000
12 Kline Bros. Landscaping $7,680,000
13 Mainscape $7,400,000
14 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $7,250,000
15 Park West $7,000,000
16 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $6,902,000
17 LandOpt $6,693,620
18 Garden Design $6,570,000
19 ABM $6,300,000
20 Harvest Landcape Enterprises $5,981,250
21 Superscapes $5,865,000
22 Perfect Cuts of Austin $5,195,505
23 Clean Scapes $5,115,720
24 SOI Group $4,919,400
25 LMI Landscapes $4,849,509

