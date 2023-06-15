LM150: 2023 list by region

A look at the 2023 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by regions.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by Landscape Management from the data reported.

Northeast

1 HeartLand $199,640,000 2 Divisions Maintenance Group $109,384,159 3 LandCare $104,500,000 4 NaturaLawn of America $62,044,142 5 Yellowstone Landscape $59,290,000 6 Chenmark $58,463,693 7 Beary Landscaping $58,000,000 8 Park West $57,232,500 9 Sebert Landscape $51,712,200 10 Lucas Tree Expert Co. $50,400,000 11 Xquisite Landscaping $47,796,300 12 Ruppert Landscape $46,000,000 13 Harvest Landscape Enterprises $41,087,500 14 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $36,514,384 15 Meadows Farms $32,000,000 16 Level Green Landscape $31,435,000 17 Lifescape Colorado $31,410,497 18 Weed Man $30,800,000 19 Mariani Premier Group $28,661,500 20 The Joyce Cos. $27,700,200 21 Green Lawn Fertilizing $27,644,474 22 McHale Landscape Design $27,360,000 23 Winterberry $24,900,810 24 Earthco Commercial Landscape $19,392,000 25 Greener Group $19,334,126

Southeast

1 Juniper $170,000,000 2 Yellowstone Landscape $161,700,000 3 United Land Services $153,100,000 4 Divisions Maintenance Group $123,968,713 5 Rotolo Consultants $102,000,000 6 Yardnique $96,000,000 7 The Greenery $92,500,000 8 Weed Man $83,160,000 9 HeartLand $82,460,000 10 Massey Services $81,825,879 11 Mariani Premier Group $77,386,050 12 Landscape Workshop $75,393,249 13 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $55,500,000 14 Westco $55,274,294 15 Ruppert Landscape $52,000,000 16 Sunrise Landscape $50,000,000 17 Meadows Farms $48,000,000 18 Park West $47,693,750 19 Mainscape $47,676,000 20 SOI Group $36,300,000 21 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design $27,015,675 22 Saluda Hill Landscapes $26,660,421 23 Dixie Landscape $23,094,050 24 Greenscape $22,700,000 25 Michael Hatcher & Associates $22,500,000

Midwest

1 Yellowstone Landscape $145,530,000 2 Weed Man $89,320,000 3 Mariani Premier Group $83,118,350 4 Schill Grounds Management $77,700,000 5 LandCare $77,000,000 6 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. $68,780,000 7 Elite Team Offices $66,676,115 8 American Landscape $62,491,000 9 Greenscape Land Design $58,000,000 10 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $57,400,000 11 Christy Webber & Co. $42,102,210 12 Southview Design $39,579,305 13 Park West $38,155,000 14 HeartLand $34,720,000 15 Scott Byron & Co. $34,000,000 16 Naturescape $33,868,995 17 Conserva Irrigation $30,778,031 18 LandGraphics $29,850,000 19 David J. Frank Landscape Contracting $26,972,000 20 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions $25,140,000 21 Hittle Landscaping $24,004,600 22 Clarence Davids & Co. $23,042,000 23 Next to Nature Landscape $22,533,475 24 Hidden Creek Landscaping $21,183,258 25 Ruppert Landscape $20,000,000

Southwest

1 Gothic Landscape $117,000,000 2 Clean Scapes $115,250,000 3 Garden Design $74,000,000 4 LMC Landscape Partners $61,000,000 5 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $57,400,000 6 Westco $55,274,294 7 SiteWorks $53,132,334 8 Santa Rita Landscaping $50,932,000 9 Earthtones Design $50,888,988 10 LandCare $43,000,000 11 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management $40,781,920 12 Superscapes $40,287,452 13 SOI Group $36,300,000 14 Earthworks $35,100,000 15 Bartlett Tree Experts $34,960,000 16 Divisions Maintenance Group $34,030,627 17 DLC Resources $32,000,000 18 Mariani Premier Group $28,661,500 19 Lawn Doctor $28,555,650 20 Complete Landsculpture $27,682,407 21 Urban Dirt $27,200,000 22 SunWorks Landscape Partners $26,374,095 23 Service Direct Landscape $26,180,000 24 American Landscape Systems $25,404,522 25 ProQual Landscaping $25,000,000

West

1 Gothic Landscape $206,000,000 2 Park West $190,775,000 3 Landscape Development Inc. $139,500,000 4 LandCare $114,000,000 5 Elite Team Offices $70,600,000 6 American Landscape $62,491,000 7 Senske Services $52,700,000 8 Bartlett Tree Experts $52,440,000 9 Pacific Landscape Management $49,225,579 10 Environmental Designs $44,132,000 11 Divisions Maintenance Group $43,753,664 12 Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers $42,102,210 13 Harvest Landscape Enterprises $41,087,500 14 Mariani Premier Group $40,126,100 15 Gachina Landscape Management $38,513,947 16 Stay Green $36,000,000 17 Merchants Landscape Services $35,000,000 18 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $32,000,000 19 Lifescape Colorado $31,410,497 20 LandGraphics $29,850,000 21 Andre Landscape Service $29,000,000 22 Siteworks Landscape $27,860,000 23 SunWorks Landscape Partners $26,374,095 24 Integrity Landscape $25,300,000 25 Weed Man $24,640,000

