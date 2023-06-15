LM150: 2023 list by region
A look at the 2023 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by regions.
Editor’s note: Not all companies report regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by Landscape Management from the data reported.
|Northeast
|Southeast
|Midwest
|Southwest
|West
Northeast
|1
|HeartLand
|$199,640,000
|2
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$109,384,159
|3
|LandCare
|$104,500,000
|4
|NaturaLawn of America
|$62,044,142
|5
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$59,290,000
|6
|Chenmark
|$58,463,693
|7
|Beary Landscaping
|$58,000,000
|8
|Park West
|$57,232,500
|9
|Sebert Landscape
|$51,712,200
|10
|Lucas Tree Expert Co.
|$50,400,000
|11
|Xquisite Landscaping
|$47,796,300
|12
|Ruppert Landscape
|$46,000,000
|13
|Harvest Landscape Enterprises
|$41,087,500
|14
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management
|$36,514,384
|15
|Meadows Farms
|$32,000,000
|16
|Level Green Landscape
|$31,435,000
|17
|Lifescape Colorado
|$31,410,497
|18
|Weed Man
|$30,800,000
|19
|Mariani Premier Group
|$28,661,500
|20
|The Joyce Cos.
|$27,700,200
|21
|Green Lawn Fertilizing
|$27,644,474
|22
|McHale Landscape Design
|$27,360,000
|23
|Winterberry
|$24,900,810
|24
|Earthco Commercial Landscape
|$19,392,000
|25
|Greener Group
|$19,334,126
Southeast
|1
|Juniper
|$170,000,000
|2
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$161,700,000
|3
|United Land Services
|$153,100,000
|4
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$123,968,713
|5
|Rotolo Consultants
|$102,000,000
|6
|Yardnique
|$96,000,000
|7
|The Greenery
|$92,500,000
|8
|Weed Man
|$83,160,000
|9
|HeartLand
|$82,460,000
|10
|Massey Services
|$81,825,879
|11
|Mariani Premier Group
|$77,386,050
|12
|Landscape Workshop
|$75,393,249
|13
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|$55,500,000
|14
|Westco
|$55,274,294
|15
|Ruppert Landscape
|$52,000,000
|16
|Sunrise Landscape
|$50,000,000
|17
|Meadows Farms
|$48,000,000
|18
|Park West
|$47,693,750
|19
|Mainscape
|$47,676,000
|20
|SOI Group
|$36,300,000
|21
|ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design
|$27,015,675
|22
|Saluda Hill Landscapes
|$26,660,421
|23
|Dixie Landscape
|$23,094,050
|24
|Greenscape
|$22,700,000
|25
|Michael Hatcher & Associates
|$22,500,000
Midwest
|1
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$145,530,000
|2
|Weed Man
|$89,320,000
|3
|Mariani Premier Group
|$83,118,350
|4
|Schill Grounds Management
|$77,700,000
|5
|LandCare
|$77,000,000
|6
|Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp.
|$68,780,000
|7
|Elite Team Offices
|$66,676,115
|8
|American Landscape
|$62,491,000
|9
|Greenscape Land Design
|$58,000,000
|10
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|$57,400,000
|11
|Christy Webber & Co.
|$42,102,210
|12
|Southview Design
|$39,579,305
|13
|Park West
|$38,155,000
|14
|HeartLand
|$34,720,000
|15
|Scott Byron & Co.
|$34,000,000
|16
|Naturescape
|$33,868,995
|17
|Conserva Irrigation
|$30,778,031
|18
|LandGraphics
|$29,850,000
|19
|David J. Frank Landscape Contracting
|$26,972,000
|20
|Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions
|$25,140,000
|21
|Hittle Landscaping
|$24,004,600
|22
|Clarence Davids & Co.
|$23,042,000
|23
|Next to Nature Landscape
|$22,533,475
|24
|Hidden Creek Landscaping
|$21,183,258
|25
|Ruppert Landscape
|$20,000,000
Southwest
|1
|Gothic Landscape
|$117,000,000
|2
|Clean Scapes
|$115,250,000
|3
|Garden Design
|$74,000,000
|4
|LMC Landscape Partners
|$61,000,000
|5
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|$57,400,000
|6
|Westco
|$55,274,294
|7
|SiteWorks
|$53,132,334
|8
|Santa Rita Landscaping
|$50,932,000
|9
|Earthtones Design
|$50,888,988
|10
|LandCare
|$43,000,000
|11
|Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management
|$40,781,920
|12
|Superscapes
|$40,287,452
|13
|SOI Group
|$36,300,000
|14
|Earthworks
|$35,100,000
|15
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$34,960,000
|16
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$34,030,627
|17
|DLC Resources
|$32,000,000
|18
|Mariani Premier Group
|$28,661,500
|19
|Lawn Doctor
|$28,555,650
|20
|Complete Landsculpture
|$27,682,407
|21
|Urban Dirt
|$27,200,000
|22
|SunWorks Landscape Partners
|$26,374,095
|23
|Service Direct Landscape
|$26,180,000
|24
|American Landscape Systems
|$25,404,522
|25
|ProQual Landscaping
|$25,000,000
West
|1
|Gothic Landscape
|$206,000,000
|2
|Park West
|$190,775,000
|3
|Landscape Development Inc.
|$139,500,000
|4
|LandCare
|$114,000,000
|5
|Elite Team Offices
|$70,600,000
|6
|American Landscape
|$62,491,000
|7
|Senske Services
|$52,700,000
|8
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$52,440,000
|9
|Pacific Landscape Management
|$49,225,579
|10
|Environmental Designs
|$44,132,000
|11
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$43,753,664
|12
|Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers
|$42,102,210
|13
|Harvest Landscape Enterprises
|$41,087,500
|14
|Mariani Premier Group
|$40,126,100
|15
|Gachina Landscape Management
|$38,513,947
|16
|Stay Green
|$36,000,000
|17
|Merchants Landscape Services
|$35,000,000
|18
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|$32,000,000
|19
|Lifescape Colorado
|$31,410,497
|20
|LandGraphics
|$29,850,000
|21
|Andre Landscape Service
|$29,000,000
|22
|Siteworks Landscape
|$27,860,000
|23
|SunWorks Landscape Partners
|$26,374,095
|24
|Integrity Landscape
|$25,300,000
|25
|Weed Man
|$24,640,000
