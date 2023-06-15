Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


LM150: 2023 list by region

June 15, 2023
Graphic: LM Staff

A look at the 2023 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by regions.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by Landscape Management from the data reported.

 

Northeast

1 HeartLand $199,640,000
2 Divisions Maintenance Group $109,384,159
3 LandCare $104,500,000
4 NaturaLawn of America $62,044,142
5 Yellowstone Landscape $59,290,000
6 Chenmark $58,463,693
7 Beary Landscaping $58,000,000
8 Park West $57,232,500
9 Sebert Landscape $51,712,200
10 Lucas Tree Expert Co. $50,400,000
11 Xquisite Landscaping $47,796,300
12 Ruppert Landscape $46,000,000
13 Harvest Landscape Enterprises $41,087,500
14 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $36,514,384
15 Meadows Farms $32,000,000
16 Level Green Landscape $31,435,000
17 Lifescape Colorado $31,410,497
18 Weed Man $30,800,000
19 Mariani Premier Group $28,661,500
20 The Joyce Cos. $27,700,200
21 Green Lawn Fertilizing $27,644,474
22 McHale Landscape Design $27,360,000
23 Winterberry $24,900,810
24 Earthco Commercial Landscape $19,392,000
25 Greener Group $19,334,126

Southeast

1 Juniper $170,000,000
2 Yellowstone Landscape $161,700,000
3 United Land Services $153,100,000
4 Divisions Maintenance Group $123,968,713
5 Rotolo Consultants $102,000,000
6 Yardnique $96,000,000
7 The Greenery $92,500,000
8 Weed Man $83,160,000
9 HeartLand $82,460,000
10 Massey Services $81,825,879
11 Mariani Premier Group $77,386,050
12 Landscape Workshop $75,393,249
13 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $55,500,000
14 Westco $55,274,294
15 Ruppert Landscape $52,000,000
16 Sunrise Landscape $50,000,000
17 Meadows Farms $48,000,000
18 Park West $47,693,750
19 Mainscape $47,676,000
20 SOI Group $36,300,000
21 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design $27,015,675
22 Saluda Hill Landscapes $26,660,421
23 Dixie Landscape $23,094,050
24 Greenscape $22,700,000
25 Michael Hatcher & Associates $22,500,000

Midwest

1 Yellowstone Landscape $145,530,000
2 Weed Man $89,320,000
3 Mariani Premier Group $83,118,350
4 Schill Grounds Management $77,700,000
5 LandCare $77,000,000
6 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. $68,780,000
7 Elite Team Offices $66,676,115
8 American Landscape $62,491,000
9 Greenscape Land Design $58,000,000
10 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $57,400,000
11 Christy Webber & Co. $42,102,210
12 Southview Design $39,579,305
13 Park West $38,155,000
14 HeartLand $34,720,000
15 Scott Byron & Co. $34,000,000
16 Naturescape $33,868,995
17 Conserva Irrigation $30,778,031
18 LandGraphics $29,850,000
19 David J. Frank Landscape Contracting $26,972,000
20 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions $25,140,000
21 Hittle Landscaping $24,004,600
22 Clarence Davids & Co. $23,042,000
23 Next to Nature Landscape $22,533,475
24 Hidden Creek Landscaping $21,183,258
25 Ruppert Landscape $20,000,000

Southwest

1 Gothic Landscape $117,000,000
2 Clean Scapes $115,250,000
3 Garden Design $74,000,000
4 LMC Landscape Partners $61,000,000
5 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $57,400,000
6 Westco $55,274,294
7 SiteWorks $53,132,334
8 Santa Rita Landscaping $50,932,000
9 Earthtones Design $50,888,988
10 LandCare $43,000,000
11 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management $40,781,920
12 Superscapes $40,287,452
13 SOI Group $36,300,000
14 Earthworks $35,100,000
15 Bartlett Tree Experts $34,960,000
16 Divisions Maintenance Group $34,030,627
17 DLC Resources $32,000,000
18 Mariani Premier Group $28,661,500
19 Lawn Doctor $28,555,650
20 Complete Landsculpture $27,682,407
21 Urban Dirt $27,200,000
22 SunWorks Landscape Partners $26,374,095
23 Service Direct Landscape $26,180,000
24 American Landscape Systems $25,404,522
25 ProQual Landscaping $25,000,000

West

1 Gothic Landscape $206,000,000
2 Park West $190,775,000
3 Landscape Development Inc. $139,500,000
4 LandCare $114,000,000
5 Elite Team Offices $70,600,000
6 American Landscape $62,491,000
7 Senske Services $52,700,000
8 Bartlett Tree Experts $52,440,000
9 Pacific Landscape Management $49,225,579
10 Environmental Designs $44,132,000
11 Divisions Maintenance Group $43,753,664
12 Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers $42,102,210
13 Harvest Landscape Enterprises $41,087,500
14 Mariani Premier Group $40,126,100
15 Gachina Landscape Management $38,513,947
16 Stay Green $36,000,000
17 Merchants Landscape Services $35,000,000
18 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $32,000,000
19 Lifescape Colorado $31,410,497
20 LandGraphics $29,850,000
21 Andre Landscape Service $29,000,000
22 Siteworks Landscape $27,860,000
23 SunWorks Landscape Partners $26,374,095
24 Integrity Landscape $25,300,000
25 Weed Man $24,640,000

To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.

