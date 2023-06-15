Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


LM150: 2023 rankings

(Graphic: LM Staff)

LM’s 2023 listing of the industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms includes individual company figures.

To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.

Legend
NR = Not reported
* Indicates estimate, based on projected revenue reported in 2022
^ Indicates a portion of reported revenue was removed (such as structural pest control, termite control or other non-green industry service)

 

Headquarters 2022 Revenue (U.S. Dollars) % Rev Change from 2021
1 BrightView Holdings Blue Bell, Pa. $2,774,600,000 9%
2 The Davey Tree Expert Co. Kent, Ohio $1,511,081,000 10%
3 Trugreen^ Memphis, Tenn. $1,495,890,000 1%
4 Yellowstone Landscape Bunnell, Fla. $539,000,000 21%
5 Bartlett Tree Experts Stamford, Conn. $437,000,000 10%
6 HeartLand Kansas City, Mo. $434,000,000 12%
7 SavATree Bedford Hills, N.Y. $342,000,000 2%
8 Sperber Landscape Cos. Westlake Village, Calif. $331,000,000 18%
9 Gothic Landscape Valencia, Calif. $323,000,000 25%
10 Weed Man Orono, Ontario $308,000,000 19%
11 Mariani Premier Group Lake Bluff, Ill. $286,615,000 174%
12 LandCare Frederick, Md. $275,000,000 12%
13 Ruppert Landscape Laytonsville, Md. $273,000,000 10%
14 Divisions Maintenance Group^ Newport, Ky. $243,075,909 16%
15 U.S. Lawns Orlando, Fla. $205,380,000 0%
16 Park West Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. $190,775,000 9%
17 Lawn Doctor^ Holmdel, N.J. $190,371,000 11%
18 Juniper Fort Myers, Fla. $170,000,000 21%
19 United Land Services Jacksonville, Fla. $153,100,000 73%
20 Landscape Development Inc. Valencia, Calif. $139,500,000 12%
21 Clean Scapes Austin, Texas $115,250,000 35%
22 The Grounds Guys Waco, Texas $114,000,000 29%
23 Rotolo Consultants Slidell, La. $102,000,000 19%
24 NaturaLawn of America Frederick, Md. $101,711,708 12%
25 Yardnique Morrisville, N.C. $96,000,000 41%
26 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services Markham, Ontario $93,200,000 7%
27 Schill Grounds Management North Ridgeville, Ohio $92,500,000 19%
The Greenery Hilton Head Island, S.C. $92,500,000 14%
29 Massey Services^ Orlando, Fla. $91,939,190 7%
30 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. Plainfield, Ill. $90,500,000 9%
31 Mainscape Fishers, Ind. $82,200,000 11%
32 Meadows Farms Chantilly, Va. $80,000,000 2%
33 Choate USA Carrollton, Texas $79,710,976 49%
34 LMC Landscape Partners Plano, Texas $79,000,000 17%
35 Landscape Workshop Birmingham, Ala. $75,393,249 35%
36 Garden Design Farmers Branch, Texas $74,000,000 7%
37 DJ’s Landscape Management Grand Rapids, Mich. $72,000,000 39%
Lucas Tree Expert Co. Portland, Maine $72,000,000 10%
39 Elite Team Offices Clovis, Calif. $70,600,000 108%
40 Ryan Lawn & Tree^ Merriam, Kan. $68,047,690 26%
41 Dixie Landscape Medley, Fla. $65,983,000 5%
42 Denison Landscaping Fort Washington, Md. $65,000,000 10%
43 Environmental Management Inc. Plain City, Ohio $64,509,961 22%
44 ABM^ Columbia, Md. $62,700,000 5%
45 American Landscape^ Canoga Park, Calif. $62,491,000 20%
46 Russell Landscape Group Sugar Hill, Ga. $62,000,000 24%
47 Chenmark Portland, Maine $58,463,693 -1%
48 Beary Landscaping Lockport, Ill. $58,000,000 10%
Greenscape Land Design Raynham, Mass. $58,000,000 52%
50 Sebert Landscape Bartlett, Ill. $57,458,000 10%
51 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping San Antonio, Texas $57,400,000 33%
52 Bland Landscaping Co. Apex, N.C. $55,581,859 28%
53 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation Jupiter, Fla. $55,500,000 37%
54 Westco Houston, Texas $55,274,294 72%
55 SiteWorks Chandler, Ariz. $53,132,334 15%
56 Kline Bros. Landscaping Manahawkin, N.J. $53,000,000 8%
Pierre Landscape* Irwindale, Calif. $53,000,000 0%
58 SunWorks Landscape Partners^ Carrolton, Texas $52,748,190 3%
59 Senske Services^ Kennewick, Wash. $52,700,000 19%
60 Complete Landscaping Service Bowie, Md. $52,281,000 4%
61 Creative Environments Design & Landscape Tempe, Ariz. $51,600,000 5%
62 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. Woodbine, Md. $51,000,000 13%
63 Santa Rita Landscaping Tucson, Ariz. $50,932,000 75%
64 Earthtones Design Midlothian, Texas $50,888,988 1%
65 Sunrise Landscape Tampa, Fla. $50,000,000 31%
66 Pacific Landscape Management Hillsboro, Ore. $49,225,579 34%
67 Teufel Landscape Hillsboro, Ore. $48,500,000 20%
68 Xquisite Landscaping Stoughton, Mass. $47,796,300 12%
69 AAA Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $47,050,000 4%
70 McHale Landscape Design Upper Marlboro, Md. $45,600,000 28%
71 Environmental Designs Brighton, Colo. $44,132,000 39%
72 Southern Botanical Dallas, Texas $43,751,485 22%
73 Christy Webber & Co. Chicago, Ill. $42,500,000 6%
74 Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers Portland, Ore. $42,102,210 6%
75 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management Gilbert, Ariz. $42,043,216 10%
76 Perfect Cuts of Austin Austin, Texas $42,025,000 36%
77 West Bridgewater, Mass. Clovis, Calif. $41,500,000 18%
78 Harvest Landscape Enterprises^ Anaheim, Calif. $41,087,500 8%
79 Superscapes Carrollton, Texas $40,287,452 15%
80 Southview Design St. Paul, Minn. $39,579,305 33%
81 Gachina Landscape Management Menlo Park, Calif. $38,513,947 7%
82 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management Suwanee, Ga. $36,514,384 22%
83 SOI Group Frisco, Texas $36,300,000 33%
84 Designscapes Colorado* Centennial, Colo. $36,186,099 11%
85 Stay Green Santa Clarita, Calif. $36,000,000 -6%
86 Earthworks Alvarado, Texas $35,100,000 13%
87 Merchants Landscape Services Santa Ana, Calif. $35,000,000 8%
88 Chalet Wilmette, Ill. $34,477,000 -7%
89 Scott Byron & Co. Lake Bluff, Ill. $34,000,000 9%
90 Naturescape Muskego, Wis. $33,868,995 1%
91 Conserva Irrigation Glen Allen, Va. $32,742,586 52%
92 DLC Resources Phoenix, Ariz. $32,000,000 10%
Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors Hayward, Calif. $32,000,000 0%
Gibson Landscape Services Alpharetta, Ga. $32,000,000 23%
95 Heaven & Earth Landscaping Indian Trail, N.C. $31,604,128 26%
96 Level Green Landscape Upper Marlboro, Md. $31,435,000 15%
97 Lifescape Colorado Denver, Colo. $31,410,497 21%
98 Great Oaks Landscape Associates Novi, Mich. $30,000,000 15%
99 LandGraphics San Diego, Calif. $29,850,000 NR
100 Andre Landscape Service Azusa, Calif. $29,000,000 36%
The Budd Group Winston-Salem, N.C. $29,000,000 4%
102 LMI Landscapes Carrollton, Texas $28,846,212 -5%
103 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting* Carrollton, Texas $28,279,197 6%
104 Siteworks Landscape Richmond, Calif. $27,860,000 15%
105 The Joyce Cos. Marstons Mills, Mass. $27,700,200 20%
106 Complete Landsculpture Dallas, Texas $27,682,407 16%
107 Green Lawn Fertilizing^ West Chester, Pa. $27,644,474 24%
108 Urban Dirt Austin, Texas $27,200,000 32%
109 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design Venice, Fla. $27,015,675 8%
110 David J. Frank Landscape Contracting Germantown, Wis. $26,972,000 -2%
111 Saluda Hill Landscapes Lexington, S.C. $26,660,421 42%
112 Winterberry Southington, Conn. $26,211,379 16%
113 Service Direct Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $26,180,000 10%
114 American Landscape Systems Lewisville, Texas $25,404,522 16%
115 Integrity Landscape Morgan Hill, Calif. $25,300,000 15%
116 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions Caseyville, Ill. $25,140,000 16%
117 ProQual Landscaping Tempe, Ariz. $25,000,000 25%
118 Timberline Landscaping Colorado Springs, Colo. $24,340,000 22%
119 Hittle Landscaping Westfield, Ind. $24,004,600 20%
120 Utz Environmental Services Leander, Texas $23,516,594 26%
121 Clarence Davids & Co. Matteson, Ill. $23,042,000 -3%
122 Greenscape Raleigh, N.C. $22,700,000 20%
123 Next to Nature Landscape Olathe, Kan. $22,533,475 19%
124 Genesis Landscape Solutions Mesa, Ariz. $22,509,446 11%
125 Michael Hatcher & Associates Olive Branch, Miss. $22,500,000 4%
126 Richmond & Associates Landscaping Carrollton, Texas $22,148,280 3%
127 Art by Nature Granite Falls, Wash. $22,000,000 10%
GreenEarth Freeport, Fla. $22,000,000 10%
129 Landry’s Landscape Baton Rouge, La. $21,752,560 17%
130 Mullin Saint Rose, La. $21,732,876 18%
131 Franz Witte Landscape Contracting Nampa, Idaho $21,470,500 13%
132 Valley Landscaping Christiansburg, Va. $21,394,480 52%
133 Shinto Landscaping Deerfield Beach, Fla. $21,287,000 25%
134 Hidden Creek Landscaping Hilliard, Ohio $21,183,258 25%
135 Landscape Maintenance Professionals Seffner, Fla. $21,000,000 15%
136 Rock Water Farm Landscapes & Hardscapes* Aldie, Va. $20,532,000 16%
137 APHIX Frankfort, Ky. $20,029,849 12%
138 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes Conyers, Ga. $19,882,649 16%
139 North American Lawn & Landscape Charlotte, N.C. $19,700,000 20%
140 Sposato Landscape Co. Milton, Del. $19,619,754 3%
141 Earthco Commercial Landscape^ Santa Ana, Calif. $19,392,000 16%
142 Greener Group Lowell, Mass. $19,334,126 0%
143 Tree Amigos Outdoor Services Fleming Island, Fla. $19,257,898 151%
144 Cherrylake Groveland, Fla. $19,200,000 6%
145 HighGrove Partners Austell, Ga. $19,187,085 4%
146 Schultz Industries Golden, Colo. $19,134,043 1%
147 Benchmark Landscape^ Poway, Calif. $18,897,821 -10%
148 James Martin Associates Mundelein, Ill. $18,056,637 14%
149 GreenView Partners Raleigh, N.C. $18,028,681 10%
150 Mountain View Landscape Chicopee, Mass. $17,500,000 -9%
Total: $16,246,731,823 Avg: 16%

