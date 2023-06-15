LM150: 2023 rankings
LM’s 2023 listing of the industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms includes individual company figures.
To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.
Legend
NR = Not reported
* Indicates estimate, based on projected revenue reported in 2022
^ Indicates a portion of reported revenue was removed (such as structural pest control, termite control or other non-green industry service)
|Headquarters
|2022 Revenue (U.S. Dollars)
|% Rev Change from 2021
|1
|BrightView Holdings
|Blue Bell, Pa.
|$2,774,600,000
|9%
|2
|The Davey Tree Expert Co.
|Kent, Ohio
|$1,511,081,000
|10%
|3
|Trugreen^
|Memphis, Tenn.
|$1,495,890,000
|1%
|4
|Yellowstone Landscape
|Bunnell, Fla.
|$539,000,000
|21%
|5
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|Stamford, Conn.
|$437,000,000
|10%
|6
|HeartLand
|Kansas City, Mo.
|$434,000,000
|12%
|7
|SavATree
|Bedford Hills, N.Y.
|$342,000,000
|2%
|8
|Sperber Landscape Cos.
|Westlake Village, Calif.
|$331,000,000
|18%
|9
|Gothic Landscape
|Valencia, Calif.
|$323,000,000
|25%
|10
|Weed Man
|Orono, Ontario
|$308,000,000
|19%
|11
|Mariani Premier Group
|Lake Bluff, Ill.
|$286,615,000
|174%
|12
|LandCare
|Frederick, Md.
|$275,000,000
|12%
|13
|Ruppert Landscape
|Laytonsville, Md.
|$273,000,000
|10%
|14
|Divisions Maintenance Group^
|Newport, Ky.
|$243,075,909
|16%
|15
|U.S. Lawns
|Orlando, Fla.
|$205,380,000
|0%
|16
|Park West
|Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
|$190,775,000
|9%
|17
|Lawn Doctor^
|Holmdel, N.J.
|$190,371,000
|11%
|18
|Juniper
|Fort Myers, Fla.
|$170,000,000
|21%
|19
|United Land Services
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|$153,100,000
|73%
|20
|Landscape Development Inc.
|Valencia, Calif.
|$139,500,000
|12%
|21
|Clean Scapes
|Austin, Texas
|$115,250,000
|35%
|22
|The Grounds Guys
|Waco, Texas
|$114,000,000
|29%
|23
|Rotolo Consultants
|Slidell, La.
|$102,000,000
|19%
|24
|NaturaLawn of America
|Frederick, Md.
|$101,711,708
|12%
|25
|Yardnique
|Morrisville, N.C.
|$96,000,000
|41%
|26
|Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
|Markham, Ontario
|$93,200,000
|7%
|27
|Schill Grounds Management
|North Ridgeville, Ohio
|$92,500,000
|19%
|The Greenery
|Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|$92,500,000
|14%
|29
|Massey Services^
|Orlando, Fla.
|$91,939,190
|7%
|30
|Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp.
|Plainfield, Ill.
|$90,500,000
|9%
|31
|Mainscape
|Fishers, Ind.
|$82,200,000
|11%
|32
|Meadows Farms
|Chantilly, Va.
|$80,000,000
|2%
|33
|Choate USA
|Carrollton, Texas
|$79,710,976
|49%
|34
|LMC Landscape Partners
|Plano, Texas
|$79,000,000
|17%
|35
|Landscape Workshop
|Birmingham, Ala.
|$75,393,249
|35%
|36
|Garden Design
|Farmers Branch, Texas
|$74,000,000
|7%
|37
|DJ’s Landscape Management
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|$72,000,000
|39%
|Lucas Tree Expert Co.
|Portland, Maine
|$72,000,000
|10%
|39
|Elite Team Offices
|Clovis, Calif.
|$70,600,000
|108%
|40
|Ryan Lawn & Tree^
|Merriam, Kan.
|$68,047,690
|26%
|41
|Dixie Landscape
|Medley, Fla.
|$65,983,000
|5%
|42
|Denison Landscaping
|Fort Washington, Md.
|$65,000,000
|10%
|43
|Environmental Management Inc.
|Plain City, Ohio
|$64,509,961
|22%
|44
|ABM^
|Columbia, Md.
|$62,700,000
|5%
|45
|American Landscape^
|Canoga Park, Calif.
|$62,491,000
|20%
|46
|Russell Landscape Group
|Sugar Hill, Ga.
|$62,000,000
|24%
|47
|Chenmark
|Portland, Maine
|$58,463,693
|-1%
|48
|Beary Landscaping
|Lockport, Ill.
|$58,000,000
|10%
|Greenscape Land Design
|Raynham, Mass.
|$58,000,000
|52%
|50
|Sebert Landscape
|Bartlett, Ill.
|$57,458,000
|10%
|51
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|San Antonio, Texas
|$57,400,000
|33%
|52
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|Apex, N.C.
|$55,581,859
|28%
|53
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|Jupiter, Fla.
|$55,500,000
|37%
|54
|Westco
|Houston, Texas
|$55,274,294
|72%
|55
|SiteWorks
|Chandler, Ariz.
|$53,132,334
|15%
|56
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|Manahawkin, N.J.
|$53,000,000
|8%
|Pierre Landscape*
|Irwindale, Calif.
|$53,000,000
|0%
|58
|SunWorks Landscape Partners^
|Carrolton, Texas
|$52,748,190
|3%
|59
|Senske Services^
|Kennewick, Wash.
|$52,700,000
|19%
|60
|Complete Landscaping Service
|Bowie, Md.
|$52,281,000
|4%
|61
|Creative Environments Design & Landscape
|Tempe, Ariz.
|$51,600,000
|5%
|62
|Chapel Valley Landscape Co.
|Woodbine, Md.
|$51,000,000
|13%
|63
|Santa Rita Landscaping
|Tucson, Ariz.
|$50,932,000
|75%
|64
|Earthtones Design
|Midlothian, Texas
|$50,888,988
|1%
|65
|Sunrise Landscape
|Tampa, Fla.
|$50,000,000
|31%
|66
|Pacific Landscape Management
|Hillsboro, Ore.
|$49,225,579
|34%
|67
|Teufel Landscape
|Hillsboro, Ore.
|$48,500,000
|20%
|68
|Xquisite Landscaping
|Stoughton, Mass.
|$47,796,300
|12%
|69
|AAA Landscape
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$47,050,000
|4%
|70
|McHale Landscape Design
|Upper Marlboro, Md.
|$45,600,000
|28%
|71
|Environmental Designs
|Brighton, Colo.
|$44,132,000
|39%
|72
|Southern Botanical
|Dallas, Texas
|$43,751,485
|22%
|73
|Christy Webber & Co.
|Chicago, Ill.
|$42,500,000
|6%
|74
|Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers
|Portland, Ore.
|$42,102,210
|6%
|75
|Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|$42,043,216
|10%
|76
|Perfect Cuts of Austin
|Austin, Texas
|$42,025,000
|36%
|77
|West Bridgewater, Mass.
|Clovis, Calif.
|$41,500,000
|18%
|78
|Harvest Landscape Enterprises^
|Anaheim, Calif.
|$41,087,500
|8%
|79
|Superscapes
|Carrollton, Texas
|$40,287,452
|15%
|80
|Southview Design
|St. Paul, Minn.
|$39,579,305
|33%
|81
|Gachina Landscape Management
|Menlo Park, Calif.
|$38,513,947
|7%
|82
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management
|Suwanee, Ga.
|$36,514,384
|22%
|83
|SOI Group
|Frisco, Texas
|$36,300,000
|33%
|84
|Designscapes Colorado*
|Centennial, Colo.
|$36,186,099
|11%
|85
|Stay Green
|Santa Clarita, Calif.
|$36,000,000
|-6%
|86
|Earthworks
|Alvarado, Texas
|$35,100,000
|13%
|87
|Merchants Landscape Services
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|$35,000,000
|8%
|88
|Chalet
|Wilmette, Ill.
|$34,477,000
|-7%
|89
|Scott Byron & Co.
|Lake Bluff, Ill.
|$34,000,000
|9%
|90
|Naturescape
|Muskego, Wis.
|$33,868,995
|1%
|91
|Conserva Irrigation
|Glen Allen, Va.
|$32,742,586
|52%
|92
|DLC Resources
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$32,000,000
|10%
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|Hayward, Calif.
|$32,000,000
|0%
|Gibson Landscape Services
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|$32,000,000
|23%
|95
|Heaven & Earth Landscaping
|Indian Trail, N.C.
|$31,604,128
|26%
|96
|Level Green Landscape
|Upper Marlboro, Md.
|$31,435,000
|15%
|97
|Lifescape Colorado
|Denver, Colo.
|$31,410,497
|21%
|98
|Great Oaks Landscape Associates
|Novi, Mich.
|$30,000,000
|15%
|99
|LandGraphics
|San Diego, Calif.
|$29,850,000
|NR
|100
|Andre Landscape Service
|Azusa, Calif.
|$29,000,000
|36%
|The Budd Group
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|$29,000,000
|4%
|102
|LMI Landscapes
|Carrollton, Texas
|$28,846,212
|-5%
|103
|Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting*
|Carrollton, Texas
|$28,279,197
|6%
|104
|Siteworks Landscape
|Richmond, Calif.
|$27,860,000
|15%
|105
|The Joyce Cos.
|Marstons Mills, Mass.
|$27,700,200
|20%
|106
|Complete Landsculpture
|Dallas, Texas
|$27,682,407
|16%
|107
|Green Lawn Fertilizing^
|West Chester, Pa.
|$27,644,474
|24%
|108
|Urban Dirt
|Austin, Texas
|$27,200,000
|32%
|109
|ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design
|Venice, Fla.
|$27,015,675
|8%
|110
|David J. Frank Landscape Contracting
|Germantown, Wis.
|$26,972,000
|-2%
|111
|Saluda Hill Landscapes
|Lexington, S.C.
|$26,660,421
|42%
|112
|Winterberry
|Southington, Conn.
|$26,211,379
|16%
|113
|Service Direct Landscape
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$26,180,000
|10%
|114
|American Landscape Systems
|Lewisville, Texas
|$25,404,522
|16%
|115
|Integrity Landscape
|Morgan Hill, Calif.
|$25,300,000
|15%
|116
|Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions
|Caseyville, Ill.
|$25,140,000
|16%
|117
|ProQual Landscaping
|Tempe, Ariz.
|$25,000,000
|25%
|118
|Timberline Landscaping
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|$24,340,000
|22%
|119
|Hittle Landscaping
|Westfield, Ind.
|$24,004,600
|20%
|120
|Utz Environmental Services
|Leander, Texas
|$23,516,594
|26%
|121
|Clarence Davids & Co.
|Matteson, Ill.
|$23,042,000
|-3%
|122
|Greenscape
|Raleigh, N.C.
|$22,700,000
|20%
|123
|Next to Nature Landscape
|Olathe, Kan.
|$22,533,475
|19%
|124
|Genesis Landscape Solutions
|Mesa, Ariz.
|$22,509,446
|11%
|125
|Michael Hatcher & Associates
|Olive Branch, Miss.
|$22,500,000
|4%
|126
|Richmond & Associates Landscaping
|Carrollton, Texas
|$22,148,280
|3%
|127
|Art by Nature
|Granite Falls, Wash.
|$22,000,000
|10%
|GreenEarth
|Freeport, Fla.
|$22,000,000
|10%
|129
|Landry’s Landscape
|Baton Rouge, La.
|$21,752,560
|17%
|130
|Mullin
|Saint Rose, La.
|$21,732,876
|18%
|131
|Franz Witte Landscape Contracting
|Nampa, Idaho
|$21,470,500
|13%
|132
|Valley Landscaping
|Christiansburg, Va.
|$21,394,480
|52%
|133
|Shinto Landscaping
|Deerfield Beach, Fla.
|$21,287,000
|25%
|134
|Hidden Creek Landscaping
|Hilliard, Ohio
|$21,183,258
|25%
|135
|Landscape Maintenance Professionals
|Seffner, Fla.
|$21,000,000
|15%
|136
|Rock Water Farm Landscapes & Hardscapes*
|Aldie, Va.
|$20,532,000
|16%
|137
|APHIX
|Frankfort, Ky.
|$20,029,849
|12%
|138
|Pro Cutters Lawnscapes
|Conyers, Ga.
|$19,882,649
|16%
|139
|North American Lawn & Landscape
|Charlotte, N.C.
|$19,700,000
|20%
|140
|Sposato Landscape Co.
|Milton, Del.
|$19,619,754
|3%
|141
|Earthco Commercial Landscape^
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|$19,392,000
|16%
|142
|Greener Group
|Lowell, Mass.
|$19,334,126
|0%
|143
|Tree Amigos Outdoor Services
|Fleming Island, Fla.
|$19,257,898
|151%
|144
|Cherrylake
|Groveland, Fla.
|$19,200,000
|6%
|145
|HighGrove Partners
|Austell, Ga.
|$19,187,085
|4%
|146
|Schultz Industries
|Golden, Colo.
|$19,134,043
|1%
|147
|Benchmark Landscape^
|Poway, Calif.
|$18,897,821
|-10%
|148
|James Martin Associates
|Mundelein, Ill.
|$18,056,637
|14%
|149
|GreenView Partners
|Raleigh, N.C.
|$18,028,681
|10%
|150
|Mountain View Landscape
|Chicopee, Mass.
|$17,500,000
|-9%
|Total: $16,246,731,823
|Avg: 16%
