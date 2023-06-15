LM150: 2023 rankings

LM’s 2023 listing of the industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms includes individual company figures.

To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.

Legend

NR = Not reported

* Indicates estimate, based on projected revenue reported in 2022

^ Indicates a portion of reported revenue was removed (such as structural pest control, termite control or other non-green industry service)

Headquarters 2022 Revenue (U.S. Dollars) % Rev Change from 2021 1 BrightView Holdings Blue Bell, Pa. $2,774,600,000 9% 2 The Davey Tree Expert Co. Kent, Ohio $1,511,081,000 10% 3 Trugreen^ Memphis, Tenn. $1,495,890,000 1% 4 Yellowstone Landscape Bunnell, Fla. $539,000,000 21% 5 Bartlett Tree Experts Stamford, Conn. $437,000,000 10% 6 HeartLand Kansas City, Mo. $434,000,000 12% 7 SavATree Bedford Hills, N.Y. $342,000,000 2% 8 Sperber Landscape Cos. Westlake Village, Calif. $331,000,000 18% 9 Gothic Landscape Valencia, Calif. $323,000,000 25% 10 Weed Man Orono, Ontario $308,000,000 19% 11 Mariani Premier Group Lake Bluff, Ill. $286,615,000 174% 12 LandCare Frederick, Md. $275,000,000 12% 13 Ruppert Landscape Laytonsville, Md. $273,000,000 10% 14 Divisions Maintenance Group^ Newport, Ky. $243,075,909 16% 15 U.S. Lawns Orlando, Fla. $205,380,000 0% 16 Park West Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. $190,775,000 9% 17 Lawn Doctor^ Holmdel, N.J. $190,371,000 11% 18 Juniper Fort Myers, Fla. $170,000,000 21% 19 United Land Services Jacksonville, Fla. $153,100,000 73% 20 Landscape Development Inc. Valencia, Calif. $139,500,000 12% 21 Clean Scapes Austin, Texas $115,250,000 35% 22 The Grounds Guys Waco, Texas $114,000,000 29% 23 Rotolo Consultants Slidell, La. $102,000,000 19% 24 NaturaLawn of America Frederick, Md. $101,711,708 12% 25 Yardnique Morrisville, N.C. $96,000,000 41% 26 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services Markham, Ontario $93,200,000 7% 27 Schill Grounds Management North Ridgeville, Ohio $92,500,000 19% The Greenery Hilton Head Island, S.C. $92,500,000 14% 29 Massey Services^ Orlando, Fla. $91,939,190 7% 30 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. Plainfield, Ill. $90,500,000 9% 31 Mainscape Fishers, Ind. $82,200,000 11% 32 Meadows Farms Chantilly, Va. $80,000,000 2% 33 Choate USA Carrollton, Texas $79,710,976 49% 34 LMC Landscape Partners Plano, Texas $79,000,000 17% 35 Landscape Workshop Birmingham, Ala. $75,393,249 35% 36 Garden Design Farmers Branch, Texas $74,000,000 7% 37 DJ’s Landscape Management Grand Rapids, Mich. $72,000,000 39% Lucas Tree Expert Co. Portland, Maine $72,000,000 10% 39 Elite Team Offices Clovis, Calif. $70,600,000 108% 40 Ryan Lawn & Tree^ Merriam, Kan. $68,047,690 26% 41 Dixie Landscape Medley, Fla. $65,983,000 5% 42 Denison Landscaping Fort Washington, Md. $65,000,000 10% 43 Environmental Management Inc. Plain City, Ohio $64,509,961 22% 44 ABM^ Columbia, Md. $62,700,000 5% 45 American Landscape^ Canoga Park, Calif. $62,491,000 20% 46 Russell Landscape Group Sugar Hill, Ga. $62,000,000 24% 47 Chenmark Portland, Maine $58,463,693 -1% 48 Beary Landscaping Lockport, Ill. $58,000,000 10% Greenscape Land Design Raynham, Mass. $58,000,000 52% 50 Sebert Landscape Bartlett, Ill. $57,458,000 10% 51 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping San Antonio, Texas $57,400,000 33% 52 Bland Landscaping Co. Apex, N.C. $55,581,859 28% 53 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation Jupiter, Fla. $55,500,000 37% 54 Westco Houston, Texas $55,274,294 72% 55 SiteWorks Chandler, Ariz. $53,132,334 15% 56 Kline Bros. Landscaping Manahawkin, N.J. $53,000,000 8% Pierre Landscape* Irwindale, Calif. $53,000,000 0% 58 SunWorks Landscape Partners^ Carrolton, Texas $52,748,190 3% 59 Senske Services^ Kennewick, Wash. $52,700,000 19% 60 Complete Landscaping Service Bowie, Md. $52,281,000 4% 61 Creative Environments Design & Landscape Tempe, Ariz. $51,600,000 5% 62 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. Woodbine, Md. $51,000,000 13% 63 Santa Rita Landscaping Tucson, Ariz. $50,932,000 75% 64 Earthtones Design Midlothian, Texas $50,888,988 1% 65 Sunrise Landscape Tampa, Fla. $50,000,000 31% 66 Pacific Landscape Management Hillsboro, Ore. $49,225,579 34% 67 Teufel Landscape Hillsboro, Ore. $48,500,000 20% 68 Xquisite Landscaping Stoughton, Mass. $47,796,300 12% 69 AAA Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $47,050,000 4% 70 McHale Landscape Design Upper Marlboro, Md. $45,600,000 28% 71 Environmental Designs Brighton, Colo. $44,132,000 39% 72 Southern Botanical Dallas, Texas $43,751,485 22% 73 Christy Webber & Co. Chicago, Ill. $42,500,000 6% 74 Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers Portland, Ore. $42,102,210 6% 75 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management Gilbert, Ariz. $42,043,216 10% 76 Perfect Cuts of Austin Austin, Texas $42,025,000 36% 77 West Bridgewater, Mass. Clovis, Calif. $41,500,000 18% 78 Harvest Landscape Enterprises^ Anaheim, Calif. $41,087,500 8% 79 Superscapes Carrollton, Texas $40,287,452 15% 80 Southview Design St. Paul, Minn. $39,579,305 33% 81 Gachina Landscape Management Menlo Park, Calif. $38,513,947 7% 82 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management Suwanee, Ga. $36,514,384 22% 83 SOI Group Frisco, Texas $36,300,000 33% 84 Designscapes Colorado* Centennial, Colo. $36,186,099 11% 85 Stay Green Santa Clarita, Calif. $36,000,000 -6% 86 Earthworks Alvarado, Texas $35,100,000 13% 87 Merchants Landscape Services Santa Ana, Calif. $35,000,000 8% 88 Chalet Wilmette, Ill. $34,477,000 -7% 89 Scott Byron & Co. Lake Bluff, Ill. $34,000,000 9% 90 Naturescape Muskego, Wis. $33,868,995 1% 91 Conserva Irrigation Glen Allen, Va. $32,742,586 52% 92 DLC Resources Phoenix, Ariz. $32,000,000 10% Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors Hayward, Calif. $32,000,000 0% Gibson Landscape Services Alpharetta, Ga. $32,000,000 23% 95 Heaven & Earth Landscaping Indian Trail, N.C. $31,604,128 26% 96 Level Green Landscape Upper Marlboro, Md. $31,435,000 15% 97 Lifescape Colorado Denver, Colo. $31,410,497 21% 98 Great Oaks Landscape Associates Novi, Mich. $30,000,000 15% 99 LandGraphics San Diego, Calif. $29,850,000 NR 100 Andre Landscape Service Azusa, Calif. $29,000,000 36% The Budd Group Winston-Salem, N.C. $29,000,000 4% 102 LMI Landscapes Carrollton, Texas $28,846,212 -5% 103 Andy’s Sprinkler, Drainage & Lighting* Carrollton, Texas $28,279,197 6% 104 Siteworks Landscape Richmond, Calif. $27,860,000 15% 105 The Joyce Cos. Marstons Mills, Mass. $27,700,200 20% 106 Complete Landsculpture Dallas, Texas $27,682,407 16% 107 Green Lawn Fertilizing^ West Chester, Pa. $27,644,474 24% 108 Urban Dirt Austin, Texas $27,200,000 32% 109 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design Venice, Fla. $27,015,675 8% 110 David J. Frank Landscape Contracting Germantown, Wis. $26,972,000 -2% 111 Saluda Hill Landscapes Lexington, S.C. $26,660,421 42% 112 Winterberry Southington, Conn. $26,211,379 16% 113 Service Direct Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $26,180,000 10% 114 American Landscape Systems Lewisville, Texas $25,404,522 16% 115 Integrity Landscape Morgan Hill, Calif. $25,300,000 15% 116 Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions Caseyville, Ill. $25,140,000 16% 117 ProQual Landscaping Tempe, Ariz. $25,000,000 25% 118 Timberline Landscaping Colorado Springs, Colo. $24,340,000 22% 119 Hittle Landscaping Westfield, Ind. $24,004,600 20% 120 Utz Environmental Services Leander, Texas $23,516,594 26% 121 Clarence Davids & Co. Matteson, Ill. $23,042,000 -3% 122 Greenscape Raleigh, N.C. $22,700,000 20% 123 Next to Nature Landscape Olathe, Kan. $22,533,475 19% 124 Genesis Landscape Solutions Mesa, Ariz. $22,509,446 11% 125 Michael Hatcher & Associates Olive Branch, Miss. $22,500,000 4% 126 Richmond & Associates Landscaping Carrollton, Texas $22,148,280 3% 127 Art by Nature Granite Falls, Wash. $22,000,000 10% GreenEarth Freeport, Fla. $22,000,000 10% 129 Landry’s Landscape Baton Rouge, La. $21,752,560 17% 130 Mullin Saint Rose, La. $21,732,876 18% 131 Franz Witte Landscape Contracting Nampa, Idaho $21,470,500 13% 132 Valley Landscaping Christiansburg, Va. $21,394,480 52% 133 Shinto Landscaping Deerfield Beach, Fla. $21,287,000 25% 134 Hidden Creek Landscaping Hilliard, Ohio $21,183,258 25% 135 Landscape Maintenance Professionals Seffner, Fla. $21,000,000 15% 136 Rock Water Farm Landscapes & Hardscapes* Aldie, Va. $20,532,000 16% 137 APHIX Frankfort, Ky. $20,029,849 12% 138 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes Conyers, Ga. $19,882,649 16% 139 North American Lawn & Landscape Charlotte, N.C. $19,700,000 20% 140 Sposato Landscape Co. Milton, Del. $19,619,754 3% 141 Earthco Commercial Landscape^ Santa Ana, Calif. $19,392,000 16% 142 Greener Group Lowell, Mass. $19,334,126 0% 143 Tree Amigos Outdoor Services Fleming Island, Fla. $19,257,898 151% 144 Cherrylake Groveland, Fla. $19,200,000 6% 145 HighGrove Partners Austell, Ga. $19,187,085 4% 146 Schultz Industries Golden, Colo. $19,134,043 1% 147 Benchmark Landscape^ Poway, Calif. $18,897,821 -10% 148 James Martin Associates Mundelein, Ill. $18,056,637 14% 149 GreenView Partners Raleigh, N.C. $18,028,681 10% 150 Mountain View Landscape Chicopee, Mass. $17,500,000 -9% Total: $16,246,731,823 Avg: 16%

