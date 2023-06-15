LM150: 2023 Top 25

A look at the 2023 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by client mix, profit centers and regions.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report client mix, profit center and regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported. Landscape construction is included in design/build and installation figures.

By Mix

Commercial

1 HeartLand $434,000,000 2 Yellowstone Landscape $431,200,000 3 Sperber Landscape Cos. $331,000,000 4 Gothic Landscape $306,850,000 5 LandCare $275,000,000 6 Ruppert Landscape $273,000,000 7 Divisions Maintenance Group $243,075,909 8 TruGreen $209,424,600 9 U.S. Lawns $205,380,000 10 United Land Services $150,038,000 11 Juniper $144,500,000 12 Bartlett Tree Experts $131,100,000 13 Clean Scapes $115,250,000 14 Yardnique $96,000,000 15 Schill Grounds Management $90,650,000 16 Rotolo Consultants $86,700,000 17 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $83,880,000 18 The Greenery $83,250,000 19 Mainscape $82,200,000 20 Garden Design $72,520,000 21 Lucas Tree Expert Co. $72,000,000 22 LMC Landscape Partners $67,940,000 23 Landscape Workshop $67,853,924 24 Greenscape Land Design $56,840,000 25 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $54,390,000

Residential

1 TruGreen $1,286,465,400 2 Weed Man $292,600,000 3 Bartlett Tree Experts $279,680,000 4 Mariani Enterprises $246,488,900 5 Lawn Doctor $180,852,450 6 NaturaLawn of America $98,660,357 7 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. $86,880,000 8 Massey Services $85,503,447 9 Meadows Farms $78,400,000 10 Ryan Lawn & Tree $61,242,921 11 Kline Bros. Landscaping $47,700,000 12 McHale Landscape Design $45,600,000 13 Senske Services $44,795,000 14 Choate USA $35,869,939 15 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $35,418,952 16 Chalet $34,477,000 17 Scott Byron & Co. $32,300,000 18 Naturescape $32,175,545 19 Conserva Irrigation $29,468,327 20 Lifescape Colorado $28,269,447 21 Siteworks Landscape $27,860,000 22 Schumacher Cos. $27,390,000 23 The Joyce Cos. $26,315,190 24 Green Lawn Fertilizing $25,985,805 25 Saluda Hill Landscapes $22,661,358

Government

1 Yellowstone Landscape $107,800,000 2 ABM $40,755,000 3 Merchants Landscape Services $35,000,000 4 American Landscape $31,245,500 5 Bartlett Tree Experts $26,220,000 6 Westco $21,556,975 7 Elite Team Offices $19,062,000 8 Juniper $17,000,000 Christy Webber & Co. $17,000,000 10 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes $15,906,119 11 Rotolo Consultants $14,280,000 12 Stay Green $10,800,000 13 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $9,758,000 14 Environmental Management Inc. $9,676,494 15 American Landscape Systems $8,891,583 16 Mountain View Landscape $8,750,000 17 Southern Botanical $4,812,663 18 AAA Landscape $4,705,000 19 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $4,660,000 20 Bland Landscaping Co. $4,446,549 21 Shinto Landscaping $4,257,400 22 Environmental Designs $3,971,880 23 Landscape Workshop $3,769,662 24 LMC Landscape Partners $3,160,000 25 Level Green Landscape $3,143,500

By Profit Center

Mowing+Landscape Maintenance

1 BrightView $1,831,236,000 2 Yellowstone Landscape $420,420,000 3 HeartLand $317,000,000 4 Sperber Landscape Cos. $271,420,000 5 Ruppert Landscape $152,880,000 6 U.S. Lawns $140,000,000 7 Divisions Maintenance Group $130,017,347 8 Gothic Landscape $103,000,000 9 Juniper $91,970,000 10 Park West $91,572,000 11 Yardnique $89,280,000 12 Mariani Enterprises $71,653,750 13 The Greenery $64,750,000 14 Landscape Workshop $64,084,262 15 Mainscape $55,896,000 16 Schill Grounds Management $50,875,000 17 Clean Scapes $49,557,500 18 Bland Landscaping Co. $48,912,036 19 Landscape Development Inc. $43,000,000 20 Rotolo Consultants $40,800,000 21 LMC Landscape Partners $40,290,000 22 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $37,280,000 23 Westco $37,033,777 24 Greenscape Land Design $34,800,000 25 ABM $33,000,000

Turf + Ornamental Care

1 TruGreen $1,359,900,000 2 Weed Man $304,920,000 3 Lawn Doctor $184,230,000 4 NaturaLawn of America $100,694,591 5 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. $84,165,000 6 Massey Services $74,720,125 7 Senske Services $39,680,000 8 Ryan Lawn & Tree $30,373,632 9 Naturescape $27,095,196 10 Green Lawn Fertilizing $26,897,326 11 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $17,961,425 12 Juniper $17,170,000 13 Southern Botanical $15,750,535 14 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management $11,913,044 15 ABM $11,220,000 16 Rotolo Consultants $10,200,000 17 Mariani Enterprises $8,598,450 18 American Landscape $6,578,000 19 SOI Group $5,808,000 20 Sebert Landscape $5,745,800 21 Michael Hatcher & Associates $5,400,000 22 Mainscape $4,110,000 23 Landscape Maintenance Professionals $3,150,000 24 Earthtones Design $3,099,139 25 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design $2,971,724

Design/Build + Installation

1 BrightView $693,650,000 2 Gothic Landscape $220,000,000 3 Mariani Enterprises $163,370,550 4 Ruppert Landscape $120,120,000 5 Landscape Development Inc. $92,500,000 6 Park West $83,941,000 7 Garden Design $60,680,000 8 Clean Scapes $54,167,500 9 Yellowstone Landscape $53,900,000 10 Rotolo Consultants $45,900,000 11 SiteWorks $39,849,251 12 Sperber Landscape Cos. $39,720,000 13 Earthtones Design $38,451,720 14 Xquisite Landscaping $35,369,262 15 Juniper $34,340,000 16 Teufel Landscape $33,465,000 17 HeartLand $33,000,000 18 Meadows Farms $32,000,000 19 LMC Landscape Partners $31,600,000 20 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $31,570,000 21 Environmental Management Inc. $30,027,372 22 McHale Landscape Design $25,600,000 23 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management $24,650,162 24 Schumacher Cos. $24,070,000 25 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $23,865,000

Irrigation + Water Management

1 Elite Team Offices $36,712,000 2 Conserva Irrigation $32,742,586 3 Juniper $23,120,000 4 American Landscape $19,734,000 5 Massey Services $13,038,629 6 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $11,480,000 7 Winterberry $10,222,438 8 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $9,990,000 9 Perfect Cuts of Austin $9,665,750 10 Ryan Lawn & Tree $9,364,709 11 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $8,000,000 12 Garden Design $7,400,000 13 Mainscape $7,398,000 14 SOI Group $7,260,000 15 Southern Botanical $7,000,238 16 Clean Scapes $6,915,000 17 Harvest Landscape Enterprises $6,487,500 18 Mariani Enterprises $5,732,300 19 Divisions Maintenance Group $5,652,928 20 Earthworks $5,600,000 21 Gachina Landscape Management $5,391,953 22 Rotolo Consultants $5,100,000 23 Environmental Designs $4,854,520 24 SiteWorks $4,781,910 25 Cherrylake $4,416,000

