LM150: 2023 Top 25
A look at the 2023 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by client mix, profit centers and regions.
Editor’s note: Not all companies report client mix, profit center and regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported. Landscape construction is included in design/build and installation figures.
By Mix
Commercial
|1
|HeartLand
|$434,000,000
|2
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$431,200,000
|3
|Sperber Landscape Cos.
|$331,000,000
|4
|Gothic Landscape
|$306,850,000
|5
|LandCare
|$275,000,000
|6
|Ruppert Landscape
|$273,000,000
|7
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$243,075,909
|8
|TruGreen
|$209,424,600
|9
|U.S. Lawns
|$205,380,000
|10
|United Land Services
|$150,038,000
|11
|Juniper
|$144,500,000
|12
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$131,100,000
|13
|Clean Scapes
|$115,250,000
|14
|Yardnique
|$96,000,000
|15
|Schill Grounds Management
|$90,650,000
|16
|Rotolo Consultants
|$86,700,000
|17
|Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
|$83,880,000
|18
|The Greenery
|$83,250,000
|19
|Mainscape
|$82,200,000
|20
|Garden Design
|$72,520,000
|21
|Lucas Tree Expert Co.
|$72,000,000
|22
|LMC Landscape Partners
|$67,940,000
|23
|Landscape Workshop
|$67,853,924
|24
|Greenscape Land Design
|$56,840,000
|25
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|$54,390,000
Residential
|1
|TruGreen
|$1,286,465,400
|2
|Weed Man
|$292,600,000
|3
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$279,680,000
|4
|Mariani Enterprises
|$246,488,900
|5
|Lawn Doctor
|$180,852,450
|6
|NaturaLawn of America
|$98,660,357
|7
|Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp.
|$86,880,000
|8
|Massey Services
|$85,503,447
|9
|Meadows Farms
|$78,400,000
|10
|Ryan Lawn & Tree
|$61,242,921
|11
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|$47,700,000
|12
|McHale Landscape Design
|$45,600,000
|13
|Senske Services
|$44,795,000
|14
|Choate USA
|$35,869,939
|15
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management
|$35,418,952
|16
|Chalet
|$34,477,000
|17
|Scott Byron & Co.
|$32,300,000
|18
|Naturescape
|$32,175,545
|19
|Conserva Irrigation
|$29,468,327
|20
|Lifescape Colorado
|$28,269,447
|21
|Siteworks Landscape
|$27,860,000
|22
|Schumacher Cos.
|$27,390,000
|23
|The Joyce Cos.
|$26,315,190
|24
|Green Lawn Fertilizing
|$25,985,805
|25
|Saluda Hill Landscapes
|$22,661,358
Government
|1
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$107,800,000
|2
|ABM
|$40,755,000
|3
|Merchants Landscape Services
|$35,000,000
|4
|American Landscape
|$31,245,500
|5
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$26,220,000
|6
|Westco
|$21,556,975
|7
|Elite Team Offices
|$19,062,000
|8
|Juniper
|$17,000,000
|Christy Webber & Co.
|$17,000,000
|10
|Pro Cutters Lawnscapes
|$15,906,119
|11
|Rotolo Consultants
|$14,280,000
|12
|Stay Green
|$10,800,000
|13
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|$9,758,000
|14
|Environmental Management Inc.
|$9,676,494
|15
|American Landscape Systems
|$8,891,583
|16
|Mountain View Landscape
|$8,750,000
|17
|Southern Botanical
|$4,812,663
|18
|AAA Landscape
|$4,705,000
|19
|Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
|$4,660,000
|20
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|$4,446,549
|21
|Shinto Landscaping
|$4,257,400
|22
|Environmental Designs
|$3,971,880
|23
|Landscape Workshop
|$3,769,662
|24
|LMC Landscape Partners
|$3,160,000
|25
|Level Green Landscape
|$3,143,500
By Profit Center
|Mowing + Landscape Maintenance
|Turf + Ornamental Care
|Design/Build + Installation
|Irrigation + Water Management
Mowing+Landscape Maintenance
|1
|BrightView
|$1,831,236,000
|2
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$420,420,000
|3
|HeartLand
|$317,000,000
|4
|Sperber Landscape Cos.
|$271,420,000
|5
|Ruppert Landscape
|$152,880,000
|6
|U.S. Lawns
|$140,000,000
|7
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$130,017,347
|8
|Gothic Landscape
|$103,000,000
|9
|Juniper
|$91,970,000
|10
|Park West
|$91,572,000
|11
|Yardnique
|$89,280,000
|12
|Mariani Enterprises
|$71,653,750
|13
|The Greenery
|$64,750,000
|14
|Landscape Workshop
|$64,084,262
|15
|Mainscape
|$55,896,000
|16
|Schill Grounds Management
|$50,875,000
|17
|Clean Scapes
|$49,557,500
|18
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|$48,912,036
|19
|Landscape Development Inc.
|$43,000,000
|20
|Rotolo Consultants
|$40,800,000
|21
|LMC Landscape Partners
|$40,290,000
|22
|Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services
|$37,280,000
|23
|Westco
|$37,033,777
|24
|Greenscape Land Design
|$34,800,000
|25
|ABM
|$33,000,000
Turf + Ornamental Care
|1
|TruGreen
|$1,359,900,000
|2
|Weed Man
|$304,920,000
|3
|Lawn Doctor
|$184,230,000
|4
|NaturaLawn of America
|$100,694,591
|5
|Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp.
|$84,165,000
|6
|Massey Services
|$74,720,125
|7
|Senske Services
|$39,680,000
|8
|Ryan Lawn & Tree
|$30,373,632
|9
|Naturescape
|$27,095,196
|10
|Green Lawn Fertilizing
|$26,897,326
|11
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management
|$17,961,425
|12
|Juniper
|$17,170,000
|13
|Southern Botanical
|$15,750,535
|14
|Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management
|$11,913,044
|15
|ABM
|$11,220,000
|16
|Rotolo Consultants
|$10,200,000
|17
|Mariani Enterprises
|$8,598,450
|18
|American Landscape
|$6,578,000
|19
|SOI Group
|$5,808,000
|20
|Sebert Landscape
|$5,745,800
|21
|Michael Hatcher & Associates
|$5,400,000
|22
|Mainscape
|$4,110,000
|23
|Landscape Maintenance Professionals
|$3,150,000
|24
|Earthtones Design
|$3,099,139
|25
|ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design
|$2,971,724
Design/Build + Installation
|1
|BrightView
|$693,650,000
|2
|Gothic Landscape
|$220,000,000
|3
|Mariani Enterprises
|$163,370,550
|4
|Ruppert Landscape
|$120,120,000
|5
|Landscape Development Inc.
|$92,500,000
|6
|Park West
|$83,941,000
|7
|Garden Design
|$60,680,000
|8
|Clean Scapes
|$54,167,500
|9
|Yellowstone Landscape
|$53,900,000
|10
|Rotolo Consultants
|$45,900,000
|11
|SiteWorks
|$39,849,251
|12
|Sperber Landscape Cos.
|$39,720,000
|13
|Earthtones Design
|$38,451,720
|14
|Xquisite Landscaping
|$35,369,262
|15
|Juniper
|$34,340,000
|16
|Teufel Landscape
|$33,465,000
|17
|HeartLand
|$33,000,000
|18
|Meadows Farms
|$32,000,000
|19
|LMC Landscape Partners
|$31,600,000
|20
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|$31,570,000
|21
|Environmental Management Inc.
|$30,027,372
|22
|McHale Landscape Design
|$25,600,000
|23
|Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management
|$24,650,162
|24
|Schumacher Cos.
|$24,070,000
|25
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|$23,865,000
Irrigation + Water Management
|1
|Elite Team Offices
|$36,712,000
|2
|Conserva Irrigation
|$32,742,586
|3
|Juniper
|$23,120,000
|4
|American Landscape
|$19,734,000
|5
|Massey Services
|$13,038,629
|6
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|$11,480,000
|7
|Winterberry
|$10,222,438
|8
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|$9,990,000
|9
|Perfect Cuts of Austin
|$9,665,750
|10
|Ryan Lawn & Tree
|$9,364,709
|11
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|$8,000,000
|12
|Garden Design
|$7,400,000
|13
|Mainscape
|$7,398,000
|14
|SOI Group
|$7,260,000
|15
|Southern Botanical
|$7,000,238
|16
|Clean Scapes
|$6,915,000
|17
|Harvest Landscape Enterprises
|$6,487,500
|18
|Mariani Enterprises
|$5,732,300
|19
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$5,652,928
|20
|Earthworks
|$5,600,000
|21
|Gachina Landscape Management
|$5,391,953
|22
|Rotolo Consultants
|$5,100,000
|23
|Environmental Designs
|$4,854,520
|24
|SiteWorks
|$4,781,910
|25
|Cherrylake
|$4,416,000
