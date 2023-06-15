Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


LM150: 2023 Top 25

(Graphic: LM Staff)

A look at the 2023 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by client mix, profit centers and regions.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report client mix, profit center and regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported. Landscape construction is included in design/build and installation figures.

By Mix By Profit Center

By Mix

Commercial Residential Government

 

Commercial

1 HeartLand $434,000,000
2 Yellowstone Landscape $431,200,000
3 Sperber Landscape Cos. $331,000,000
4 Gothic Landscape $306,850,000
5 LandCare $275,000,000
6 Ruppert Landscape $273,000,000
7 Divisions Maintenance Group $243,075,909
8 TruGreen $209,424,600
9 U.S. Lawns $205,380,000
10 United Land Services $150,038,000
11 Juniper $144,500,000
12 Bartlett Tree Experts $131,100,000
13 Clean Scapes $115,250,000
14 Yardnique $96,000,000
15 Schill Grounds Management $90,650,000
16 Rotolo Consultants $86,700,000
17 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $83,880,000
18 The Greenery $83,250,000
19 Mainscape $82,200,000
20 Garden Design $72,520,000
21 Lucas Tree Expert Co. $72,000,000
22 LMC Landscape Partners $67,940,000
23 Landscape Workshop $67,853,924
24 Greenscape Land Design $56,840,000
25 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $54,390,000

Residential

1 TruGreen $1,286,465,400
2 Weed Man $292,600,000
3 Bartlett Tree Experts $279,680,000
4 Mariani Enterprises $246,488,900
5 Lawn Doctor $180,852,450
6 NaturaLawn of America $98,660,357
7 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. $86,880,000
8 Massey Services $85,503,447
9 Meadows Farms $78,400,000
10 Ryan Lawn & Tree $61,242,921
11 Kline Bros. Landscaping $47,700,000
12 McHale Landscape Design $45,600,000
13 Senske Services $44,795,000
14 Choate USA $35,869,939
15 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $35,418,952
16 Chalet $34,477,000
17 Scott Byron & Co. $32,300,000
18 Naturescape $32,175,545
19 Conserva Irrigation $29,468,327
20 Lifescape Colorado $28,269,447
21 Siteworks Landscape $27,860,000
22 Schumacher Cos. $27,390,000
23 The Joyce Cos. $26,315,190
24 Green Lawn Fertilizing $25,985,805
25 Saluda Hill Landscapes $22,661,358

Government

1 Yellowstone Landscape $107,800,000
2 ABM $40,755,000
3 Merchants Landscape Services $35,000,000
4 American Landscape $31,245,500
5 Bartlett Tree Experts $26,220,000
6 Westco $21,556,975
7 Elite Team Offices $19,062,000
8 Juniper $17,000,000
Christy Webber & Co. $17,000,000
10 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes $15,906,119
11 Rotolo Consultants $14,280,000
12 Stay Green $10,800,000
13 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $9,758,000
14 Environmental Management Inc. $9,676,494
15 American Landscape Systems $8,891,583
16 Mountain View Landscape $8,750,000
17 Southern Botanical $4,812,663
18 AAA Landscape $4,705,000
19 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $4,660,000
20 Bland Landscaping Co. $4,446,549
21 Shinto Landscaping $4,257,400
22 Environmental Designs $3,971,880
23 Landscape Workshop $3,769,662
24 LMC Landscape Partners $3,160,000
25 Level Green Landscape $3,143,500

By Profit Center

Mowing + Landscape Maintenance Turf + Ornamental Care Design/Build + Installation Irrigation + Water Management

 

Mowing+Landscape Maintenance

1 BrightView $1,831,236,000
2 Yellowstone Landscape $420,420,000
3 HeartLand $317,000,000
4 Sperber Landscape Cos. $271,420,000
5 Ruppert Landscape $152,880,000
6 U.S. Lawns $140,000,000
7 Divisions Maintenance Group $130,017,347
8 Gothic Landscape $103,000,000
9 Juniper $91,970,000
10 Park West $91,572,000
11 Yardnique $89,280,000
12 Mariani Enterprises $71,653,750
13 The Greenery $64,750,000
14 Landscape Workshop $64,084,262
15 Mainscape $55,896,000
16 Schill Grounds Management $50,875,000
17 Clean Scapes $49,557,500
18 Bland Landscaping Co. $48,912,036
19 Landscape Development Inc. $43,000,000
20 Rotolo Consultants $40,800,000
21 LMC Landscape Partners $40,290,000
22 Clintar Commercial Outdoor Services $37,280,000
23 Westco $37,033,777
24 Greenscape Land Design $34,800,000
25 ABM $33,000,000

Turf + Ornamental Care

1 TruGreen $1,359,900,000
2 Weed Man $304,920,000
3 Lawn Doctor $184,230,000
4 NaturaLawn of America $100,694,591
5 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. $84,165,000
6 Massey Services $74,720,125
7 Senske Services $39,680,000
8 Ryan Lawn & Tree $30,373,632
9 Naturescape $27,095,196
10 Green Lawn Fertilizing $26,897,326
11 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $17,961,425
12 Juniper $17,170,000
13 Southern Botanical $15,750,535
14 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management $11,913,044
15 ABM $11,220,000
16 Rotolo Consultants $10,200,000
17 Mariani Enterprises $8,598,450
18 American Landscape $6,578,000
19 SOI Group $5,808,000
20 Sebert Landscape $5,745,800
21 Michael Hatcher & Associates $5,400,000
22 Mainscape $4,110,000
23 Landscape Maintenance Professionals $3,150,000
24 Earthtones Design $3,099,139
25 ArtisTree Landscape Maintenance & Design $2,971,724

Design/Build + Installation

1 BrightView $693,650,000
2 Gothic Landscape $220,000,000
3 Mariani Enterprises $163,370,550
4 Ruppert Landscape $120,120,000
5 Landscape Development Inc. $92,500,000
6 Park West $83,941,000
7 Garden Design $60,680,000
8 Clean Scapes $54,167,500
9 Yellowstone Landscape $53,900,000
10 Rotolo Consultants $45,900,000
11 SiteWorks $39,849,251
12 Sperber Landscape Cos. $39,720,000
13 Earthtones Design $38,451,720
14 Xquisite Landscaping $35,369,262
15 Juniper $34,340,000
16 Teufel Landscape $33,465,000
17 HeartLand $33,000,000
18 Meadows Farms $32,000,000
19 LMC Landscape Partners $31,600,000
20 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $31,570,000
21 Environmental Management Inc. $30,027,372
22 McHale Landscape Design $25,600,000
23 Caretaker Landscape and Tree Management $24,650,162
24 Schumacher Cos. $24,070,000
25 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $23,865,000

Irrigation + Water Management

1 Elite Team Offices $36,712,000
2 Conserva Irrigation $32,742,586
3 Juniper $23,120,000
4 American Landscape $19,734,000
5 Massey Services $13,038,629
6 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $11,480,000
7 Winterberry $10,222,438
8 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $9,990,000
9 Perfect Cuts of Austin $9,665,750
10 Ryan Lawn & Tree $9,364,709
11 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $8,000,000
12 Garden Design $7,400,000
13 Mainscape $7,398,000
14 SOI Group $7,260,000
15 Southern Botanical $7,000,238
16 Clean Scapes $6,915,000
17 Harvest Landscape Enterprises $6,487,500
18 Mariani Enterprises $5,732,300
19 Divisions Maintenance Group $5,652,928
20 Earthworks $5,600,000
21 Gachina Landscape Management $5,391,953
22 Rotolo Consultants $5,100,000
23 Environmental Designs $4,854,520
24 SiteWorks $4,781,910
25 Cherrylake $4,416,000

Read more LM150:

To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.

