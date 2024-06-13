LM150: 2024 list by region

A look at the 2024 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by region. The 2024 LM150 list is sponsored by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.
Editor’s note: Not all companies report regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by Landscape Management from the data reported.
Northeast
|1
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$221,260,000
|2
|Mariani Premier Group
|$158,100,000
|3
|SavATree
|$149,110,000
|4
|Ruppert Landscape
|$128,973,000
|5
|Outworx Group
|$84,000,000
|6
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$81,801,094
|7
|Chenmark
|$63,100,856
|8
|Lucas Tree Experts
|$56,000,000
|9
|Complete Landscaping Service
|$55,200,000
|10
|Xquisite Landscaping
|$48,886,744
|11
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|$48,000,000
|12
|McHale Landscape Design
|$47,300,000
|13
|Denison Landscaping
|$46,550,000
|14
|Schumacher Cos.
|$45,500,000
|15
|Green Lawn Fertilizing
|$30,903,575
|16
|The Joyce Cos.
|$30,049,377
|17
|Winterberry
|$29,850,000
|18
|Mountain View Landscapes
|$28,000,000
|19
|Realty Landscaping
|$27,619,017
|20
|Level Green Landscape
|$23,269,890
|21
|Greener Group
|$20,900,000
|22
|ABM
|$19,200,000
|23
|Sperber Landscape Cos.
|$19,151,000
|24
|Visterra Landscape Group
|$17,717,700
|25
|Senske Services
|$14,350,000
Southeast
|1
|Juniper
|$271,700,000
|2
|United Land Services
|$242,400,000
|3
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$185,943,099
|4
|Ruppert Landscape
|$185,192,000
|5
|Yardnique
|$126,919,000
|6
|Rotolo Consultants
|$116,850,000
|7
|Landscape Workshop
|$106,000,000
|8
|The Greenery
|$102,000,000
|9
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$91,390,000
|10
|Sunrise Landscape
|$90,400,000
|11
|Turf Masters Brands
|$86,900,000
|12
|Massey Services
|$86,892,218
|13
|Mariani Premier Group
|$83,700,000
|14
|Dixie Landscape
|$79,500,000
|15
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|$75,900,000
|16
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|$66,000,000
|17
|Mainscape
|$53,875,810
|18
|SavATree
|$48,360,000
|19
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management
|$42,476,809
|20
|Chapel Valley Landscape Co.
|$40,800,000
|21
|Heaven & Earth Landscaping
|$38,501,926
|22
|Sperber Landscape Cos.
|$38,302,000
|23
|KeyServ Co.
|$37,200,000
|24
|Cherrylake
|$33,502,506
|25
|Outworx Group
|$28,000,000
Midwest
|1
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$184,384,817
|2
|Mariani Premier Group
|$125,550,000
|3
|Outworx Group
|$98,000,000
|4
|Schill Grounds Management
|$81,100,000
|5
|Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp.
|$72,907,560
|6
|SavATree
|$72,540,000
|7
|DJs Landscape Management
|$71,680,000
|8
|Environmental Management Inc.
|$67,000,000
|9
|Ryan Lawn & Tree
|$65,504,832
|10
|Sebert Landscape
|$61,350,000
|11
|Beary Landscaping
|$61,000,000
|12
|Christy Webber Landscapes
|$43,000,000
|13
|Visterra Landscape Group
|$42,249,900
|14
|Scott Byron & Co.
|$41,921,000
|15
|ExperiGreen Lawn Care
|$38,877,627
|16
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$38,480,000
|17
|Chalet
|$34,900,000
|18
|Naturescape
|$33,113,974
|19
|Focal Pointe
|$32,278,700
|20
|David J. Frank Landscape Contracting
|$31,122,140
|21
|Great Oaks Landscape Associates
|$30,600,000
|22
|Next To Nature Landscape
|$25,444,223
|23
|Hittle Landscaping
|$24,501,000
|24
|Clarence Davids & Co.
|$23,318,500
|25
|Sperber Landscape Cos.
|$22,981,200
Southwest
|1
|Gothic Landscape
|$166,320,000
|2
|Clean Scapes
|$136,911,726
|3
|Garden Design
|$90,000,000
|4
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$86,138,336
|5
|Choate USA
|$84,492,659
|6
|Ethoscapes
|$80,000,000
|7
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|$66,011,431
|8
|LMC Landscape Partners
|$61,261,213
|9
|SiteWorks
|$57,878,465
|10
|Santa Rita Landscaping
|$57,800,000
|11
|AAA Landscape
|$52,100,000
|12
|Superscapes
|$49,590,000
|13
|Perfect Cuts of Austin
|$49,386,249
|14
|EarthTones Design
|$46,004,920
|15
|SOI Group
|$45,700,000
|16
|Caretaker Landscape & Tree Management
|$44,878,554
|17
|Southern Botanical
|$44,440,000
|18
|SunWorks
|$38,976,000
|19
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$38,480,000
|20
|Urban Dirt
|$37,200,000
|21
|Earthworks
|$37,005,000
|22
|Stay Green
|$36,483,000
|23
|American Landscape Systems
|$35,460,817
|24
|Service Direct Landscape
|$34,500,000
|25
|DLC Resources
|$33,500,000
West
|1
|Sperber Landscape Cos.
|$275,774,400
|2
|Gothic Landscape
|$229,680,000
|3
|Park West
|$221,000,000
|4
|Landscape Development Inc.
|$148,346,000
|5
|SavATree
|$108,810,000
|6
|Elite Team Offices
|$74,300,000
|7
|American Landscape
|$68,000,000
|8
|Mariani Premier Group
|$65,100,000
|9
|Pacific Landscape Management
|$60,215,000
|10
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|$57,720,000
|11
|Senske Services
|$53,300,000
|12
|Divisions Maintenance Group
|$50,532,307
|13
|Harvest Landscape Enterprises
|$45,659,504
|14
|Designscapes Colorado
|$45,000,000
|15
|Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers
|$42,312,770
|16
|Outworx Group
|$42,000,000
|17
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|$39,400,000
|18
|Merchants Landscape Services
|$38,000,000
|19
|Pierre Landscape
|$37,000,000
|20
|Lifescape Colorado
|$35,490,688
|21
|Andre Landscape Service
|$34,000,000
|22
|Valor Landscape
|$32,310,389
|23
|Integrity Landscape
|$26,200,000
|24
|SunWorks
|$25,984,000
|25
|Art By Nature
|$25,598,797
