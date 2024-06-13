LM150: 2024 list by region

|
(Graphic: LM Staff)
(Graphic: LM Staff)
Graphic: LM Staff
Graphic: LM Staff

A look at the 2024 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by region. The 2024 LM150 list is sponsored by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by Landscape Management from the data reported.

NortheastSoutheastMidwestSouthwestWest

Northeast

1Bartlett Tree Experts$221,260,000
2Mariani Premier Group$158,100,000
3SavATree$149,110,000
4Ruppert Landscape$128,973,000
5Outworx Group$84,000,000
6Divisions Maintenance Group$81,801,094
7Chenmark$63,100,856
8Lucas Tree Experts$56,000,000
9Complete Landscaping Service$55,200,000
10Xquisite Landscaping$48,886,744
11Kline Bros. Landscaping$48,000,000
12McHale Landscape Design$47,300,000
13Denison Landscaping$46,550,000
14Schumacher Cos.$45,500,000
15Green Lawn Fertilizing$30,903,575
16The Joyce Cos.$30,049,377
17Winterberry$29,850,000
18Mountain View Landscapes$28,000,000
19Realty Landscaping$27,619,017
20Level Green Landscape$23,269,890
21Greener Group$20,900,000
22ABM$19,200,000
23Sperber Landscape Cos.$19,151,000
24Visterra Landscape Group$17,717,700
25Senske Services$14,350,000

[Back to top]

Southeast

1Juniper$271,700,000
2United Land Services$242,400,000
3Divisions Maintenance Group$185,943,099
4Ruppert Landscape$185,192,000
5Yardnique$126,919,000
6Rotolo Consultants$116,850,000
7Landscape Workshop$106,000,000
8The Greenery$102,000,000
9Bartlett Tree Experts$91,390,000
10Sunrise Landscape$90,400,000
11Turf Masters Brands$86,900,000
12Massey Services$86,892,218
13Mariani Premier Group$83,700,000
14Dixie Landscape$79,500,000
15Impact Landscaping & Irrigation$75,900,000
16Bland Landscaping Co.$66,000,000
17Mainscape$53,875,810
18SavATree$48,360,000
19Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management$42,476,809
20Chapel Valley Landscape Co.$40,800,000
21Heaven & Earth Landscaping$38,501,926
22Sperber Landscape Cos.$38,302,000
23KeyServ Co.$37,200,000
24Cherrylake$33,502,506
25Outworx Group$28,000,000

[Back to top]

Midwest

1Divisions Maintenance Group$184,384,817
2Mariani Premier Group$125,550,000
3Outworx Group$98,000,000
4Schill Grounds Management$81,100,000
5Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp.$72,907,560
6SavATree$72,540,000
7DJs Landscape Management$71,680,000
8Environmental Management Inc.$67,000,000
9Ryan Lawn & Tree$65,504,832
10Sebert Landscape$61,350,000
11Beary Landscaping $61,000,000
12Christy Webber Landscapes$43,000,000
13Visterra Landscape Group$42,249,900
14Scott Byron & Co.$41,921,000
15ExperiGreen Lawn Care$38,877,627
16Bartlett Tree Experts$38,480,000
17Chalet$34,900,000
18Naturescape$33,113,974
19Focal Pointe$32,278,700
20David J. Frank Landscape Contracting$31,122,140
21Great Oaks Landscape Associates$30,600,000
22Next To Nature Landscape$25,444,223
23Hittle Landscaping$24,501,000
24Clarence Davids & Co.$23,318,500
25Sperber Landscape Cos.$22,981,200

[Back to top]

Southwest

1Gothic Landscape$166,320,000
2Clean Scapes$136,911,726
3Garden Design$90,000,000
4Divisions Maintenance Group$86,138,336
5Choate USA$84,492,659
6Ethoscapes$80,000,000
7Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping$66,011,431
8LMC Landscape Partners$61,261,213
9SiteWorks$57,878,465
10Santa Rita Landscaping$57,800,000
11AAA Landscape$52,100,000
12Superscapes$49,590,000
13Perfect Cuts of Austin$49,386,249
14EarthTones Design$46,004,920
15SOI Group$45,700,000
16Caretaker Landscape & Tree Management$44,878,554
17Southern Botanical$44,440,000
18SunWorks$38,976,000
19Bartlett Tree Experts$38,480,000
20Urban Dirt$37,200,000
21Earthworks$37,005,000
22Stay Green$36,483,000
23American Landscape Systems$35,460,817
24Service Direct Landscape$34,500,000
25DLC Resources$33,500,000

[Back to top]

West

1Sperber Landscape Cos.$275,774,400
2Gothic Landscape$229,680,000
3Park West$221,000,000
4Landscape Development Inc.$148,346,000
5SavATree$108,810,000
6Elite Team Offices$74,300,000
7American Landscape$68,000,000
8Mariani Premier Group$65,100,000
9Pacific Landscape Management$60,215,000
10Bartlett Tree Experts$57,720,000
11Senske Services$53,300,000
12Divisions Maintenance Group$50,532,307
13Harvest Landscape Enterprises$45,659,504
14Designscapes Colorado$45,000,000
15Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers$42,312,770
16Outworx Group$42,000,000
17Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors$39,400,000
18Merchants Landscape Services$38,000,000
19Pierre Landscape$37,000,000
20Lifescape Colorado$35,490,688
21Andre Landscape Service$34,000,000
22Valor Landscape$32,310,389
23Integrity Landscape$26,200,000
24SunWorks$25,984,000
25Art By Nature$25,598,797

[Back to top]

LM Staff

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

More News
Focal Pointe ranks No. 14 on the LM150 growth list with a revenue increase of 55 percent over 2022. (Photo: Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions)
2024 LM150: From bishops to Cardinals and beyond with Focal Pointe

A steady riser over the last three years, Focal Pointe founder and CEO John Munie shares how his company has grown without private equityKeep Reading

Next Story
(Photo: oatawa/iStock / Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)
2024 LM150: Ready for liftoff, this year’s biggest risers

Take a look at the 2024 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by region: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.Keep Reading

2024 LM150

2024 LM150: Designscapes Colorado continues a steady rise up the rankings

2024 LM150: How Ethoscapes is rocketing up the list 

2024 LM150: Onward and upward

Current Issue

2024 LM150: Designscapes Colorado continues a steady rise up the rankings

2024 LM150: How Ethoscapes is rocketing up the list 

2024 LM150: Onward and upward

To top
Skip to content