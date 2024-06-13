LM150: 2024 list by region

A look at the 2024 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by region. The 2024 LM150 list is sponsored by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by Landscape Management from the data reported.

Northeast

1 Bartlett Tree Experts $221,260,000 2 Mariani Premier Group $158,100,000 3 SavATree $149,110,000 4 Ruppert Landscape $128,973,000 5 Outworx Group $84,000,000 6 Divisions Maintenance Group $81,801,094 7 Chenmark $63,100,856 8 Lucas Tree Experts $56,000,000 9 Complete Landscaping Service $55,200,000 10 Xquisite Landscaping $48,886,744 11 Kline Bros. Landscaping $48,000,000 12 McHale Landscape Design $47,300,000 13 Denison Landscaping $46,550,000 14 Schumacher Cos. $45,500,000 15 Green Lawn Fertilizing $30,903,575 16 The Joyce Cos. $30,049,377 17 Winterberry $29,850,000 18 Mountain View Landscapes $28,000,000 19 Realty Landscaping $27,619,017 20 Level Green Landscape $23,269,890 21 Greener Group $20,900,000 22 ABM $19,200,000 23 Sperber Landscape Cos. $19,151,000 24 Visterra Landscape Group $17,717,700 25 Senske Services $14,350,000

Southeast

1 Juniper $271,700,000 2 United Land Services $242,400,000 3 Divisions Maintenance Group $185,943,099 4 Ruppert Landscape $185,192,000 5 Yardnique $126,919,000 6 Rotolo Consultants $116,850,000 7 Landscape Workshop $106,000,000 8 The Greenery $102,000,000 9 Bartlett Tree Experts $91,390,000 10 Sunrise Landscape $90,400,000 11 Turf Masters Brands $86,900,000 12 Massey Services $86,892,218 13 Mariani Premier Group $83,700,000 14 Dixie Landscape $79,500,000 15 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $75,900,000 16 Bland Landscaping Co. $66,000,000 17 Mainscape $53,875,810 18 SavATree $48,360,000 19 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $42,476,809 20 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. $40,800,000 21 Heaven & Earth Landscaping $38,501,926 22 Sperber Landscape Cos. $38,302,000 23 KeyServ Co. $37,200,000 24 Cherrylake $33,502,506 25 Outworx Group $28,000,000

Midwest

1 Divisions Maintenance Group $184,384,817 2 Mariani Premier Group $125,550,000 3 Outworx Group $98,000,000 4 Schill Grounds Management $81,100,000 5 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. $72,907,560 6 SavATree $72,540,000 7 DJs Landscape Management $71,680,000 8 Environmental Management Inc. $67,000,000 9 Ryan Lawn & Tree $65,504,832 10 Sebert Landscape $61,350,000 11 Beary Landscaping $61,000,000 12 Christy Webber Landscapes $43,000,000 13 Visterra Landscape Group $42,249,900 14 Scott Byron & Co. $41,921,000 15 ExperiGreen Lawn Care $38,877,627 16 Bartlett Tree Experts $38,480,000 17 Chalet $34,900,000 18 Naturescape $33,113,974 19 Focal Pointe $32,278,700 20 David J. Frank Landscape Contracting $31,122,140 21 Great Oaks Landscape Associates $30,600,000 22 Next To Nature Landscape $25,444,223 23 Hittle Landscaping $24,501,000 24 Clarence Davids & Co. $23,318,500 25 Sperber Landscape Cos. $22,981,200

Southwest

1 Gothic Landscape $166,320,000 2 Clean Scapes $136,911,726 3 Garden Design $90,000,000 4 Divisions Maintenance Group $86,138,336 5 Choate USA $84,492,659 6 Ethoscapes $80,000,000 7 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $66,011,431 8 LMC Landscape Partners $61,261,213 9 SiteWorks $57,878,465 10 Santa Rita Landscaping $57,800,000 11 AAA Landscape $52,100,000 12 Superscapes $49,590,000 13 Perfect Cuts of Austin $49,386,249 14 EarthTones Design $46,004,920 15 SOI Group $45,700,000 16 Caretaker Landscape & Tree Management $44,878,554 17 Southern Botanical $44,440,000 18 SunWorks $38,976,000 19 Bartlett Tree Experts $38,480,000 20 Urban Dirt $37,200,000 21 Earthworks $37,005,000 22 Stay Green $36,483,000 23 American Landscape Systems $35,460,817 24 Service Direct Landscape $34,500,000 25 DLC Resources $33,500,000

West

1 Sperber Landscape Cos. $275,774,400 2 Gothic Landscape $229,680,000 3 Park West $221,000,000 4 Landscape Development Inc. $148,346,000 5 SavATree $108,810,000 6 Elite Team Offices $74,300,000 7 American Landscape $68,000,000 8 Mariani Premier Group $65,100,000 9 Pacific Landscape Management $60,215,000 10 Bartlett Tree Experts $57,720,000 11 Senske Services $53,300,000 12 Divisions Maintenance Group $50,532,307 13 Harvest Landscape Enterprises $45,659,504 14 Designscapes Colorado $45,000,000 15 Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers $42,312,770 16 Outworx Group $42,000,000 17 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $39,400,000 18 Merchants Landscape Services $38,000,000 19 Pierre Landscape $37,000,000 20 Lifescape Colorado $35,490,688 21 Andre Landscape Service $34,000,000 22 Valor Landscape $32,310,389 23 Integrity Landscape $26,200,000 24 SunWorks $25,984,000 25 Art By Nature $25,598,797

