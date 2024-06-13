LM150 2024 rankings: The industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms

Below are the results of Landscape Management‘s 2024 LM150 listing of the industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms, including individual company figures.

The 2024 LM150 list, sponsored by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.

LEGEND

NR = Not reported

* Indicates estimate, based on projected revenue reported in 2023

^ Indicates a portion of reported revenue was removed (such as structural pest control, termite control or other non-green industry service)

# Company Headquarters 2023 Revenue (USD) % Change

from 2022 1 BrightView Holdings Blue Bell, Pa. $2,816,000,000 2% 2 The Davey Tree Expert Co. Kent, Ohio $1,693,481,000 12% 3 TruGreen^ Memphis, Tenn. $1,499,850,000 0% 4 Yellowstone Landscape Bunnell, Fla. $579,000,000 8% 5 HeartLand Kansas City, Mo. $534,747,000 23% 6 Bartlett Tree Experts Stamford, Conn. $481,000,000 10% 7 Mariani Premier Group Lake Bluff, Ill. $465,000,000 62% 8 SavATree Bedford Hills, N.Y. $403,000,000 7% 9 Gothic Landscape Valencia, Calif. $396,000,000 23% 10 Sperber Landscape Cos. Westlake Village, Calif. $383,020,000 16% 11 Weed Man Orono, Ontario $351,682,800 14% 12 Ruppert Landscape Laytonsville, Md. $330,700,000 21% 13 U.S. Lawns Orlando, Fla. $317,000,000 8% 14 LandCare* Frederick, Md. $316,250,000 15% 15 Juniper Fort Myers, Fla. $286,000,000 68% 16 Outworx Group Westbury, N.Y. $280,000,000 0% 17 Divisions Maintenance Group^ Cincinnati, Ohio $246,781,335 19% 18 United Land Services Jacksonville, Fla. $242,400,000 58% 19 Park West Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. $221,000,000 7% 20 Lawn Doctor* Holmdel, N.J. $209,408,100 10% 21 Landscape Development Inc. Valencia, Calif. $148,346,000 10% 22 Clean Scapes Austin, Texas $136,911,726 19% 23 Yardnique Morrisville , N.C. $126,919,000 25% 24 The Grounds Guys Waco, Texas $125,500,000 10% 25 Rotolo Consultants Slidell, La. $123,000,000 15% 26 Turf Masters Brands Roswell, Ga. $110,000,000 35% 27 Landscape Workshop Birmingham, Ala. $106,000,000 41% 28 Schill Grounds Management North Ridgeville, Ohio $104,500,000 -8% 29 Senske Services^ Kennewick, Wash. $102,500,000 101% 30 The Greenery Hilton Head Island, S.C. $102,000,000 10% 31 Massey Services^ Orlando, Fla. $97,631,706 7% 32 Spring Green Lawn Care Corp.^ Plainfield, Ill. $95,931,000 7% 33 SunWorks Landscape Partners Addison, Texas $92,800,000 17% 34 Sunrise Landscape Tampa, Fla. $90,400,000 80% 35 Garden Design Farmers Branch, Texas $90,000,000 22% 36 Mainscape Fishers, Ind. $88,321,000 7% 37 LMC Landscape Partners Plano, Texas $87,516,018 10% 38 Choate USA Carrollton, Texas $85,988,865 8% 39 Fairwood Brands Columbus, Ohio $81,000,000 96% 40 Ethoscapes Houston, Texas $80,000,000 203% 40 Lucas Tree Experts Portland, Maine $80,000,000 10% 40 Meadows Farms* Chantilly, Va. $80,000,000 0% 43 Dixie Landscape Medley, Fla. $79,500,000 4% 44 Russell Landscape Group Sugar Hill, Ga. $76,000,000 23% 45 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation Jupiter, Fla. $75,900,000 37% 46 Elite Team Offies Clovis, Calif. $74,300,000 9% 47 DJ’s Landscape Management Grand Rapids, Mich. $71,680,000 1% 48 Creative Environments Design & Landscape Tempe, Ariz. $70,500,000 44% 49 Ryan Lawn & Tree^ Merriam, Kan. $69,685,991 4% 50 Visterra Landscape Group Park Ridge, Ill. $68,145,000 NR 51 American Landscape Canoga Park, Calif. $68,000,000 3% 52 Environmental Management Inc. Plain City, Ohio $67,000,000 3% 53 Greenscape Land Design* Raynham, Mass. $66,700,000 15% 54 Denison Landscaping Ft. Washington, Md. $66,500,000 3% 55 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping San Antonio, Texas $66,011,431 16% 56 Bland Landscaping Co. Apex, N.C. $66,000,000 19% 57 ABM Columbia, Md. $64,000,000 2% 58 Teufel Landscape Hillsboro, Ore. $63,620,922 31% 59 Chenmark Portland, Maine $63,100,856 8% 60 Sebert Landscape Bartlett, Ill. $61,350,000 7% 61 Beary Landscaping Lockport, Ill. $61,000,000 5% 62 Pacific Landscape Management Hillsboro, Ore. $60,215,000 11% 63 SiteWorks Chandler, Ariz. $57,878,465 9% 64 Santa Rita Landscaping Tucson, Ariz. $57,800,000 11% 65 Complete Landscaping Service Bowie, Md. $55,200,000 6% 66 Superscapes Carrollton, Texas $52,200,000 35% 67 AAA Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $52,100,000 11% 68 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. Woodbine, Md. $51,000,000 5% 69 ExperiGreen Lawn Care^ Mishawaka, Ind. $50,953,640 4% 70 Perfect Cuts of Austin Austin, Texas $49,386,249 15% 71 Xquisite Landscaping Stoughton, Mass. $48,886,744 39% 72 Kline Bros. Landscaping Manahawkin , N.J. $48,000,000 7% 73 McHale Landscape Design Upper Marlboro, Md. $47,300,000 1% 74 Caretaker Landscape & Tree Management Gilbert, Ariz. $46,266,551 10% 75 EarthTones Midlothian, Texas $46,004,920 -9% 76 SOI Group Frisco, Texas $45,700,000 26% 77 Harvest Landscape Enterprises Anaheim, Calif. $45,659,504 11% 78 Schumacher Cos. West Bridgewater, Mass. $45,500,000 10% 79 Designscapes Colorado Centennial, Colo. $45,000,000 16% 80 Southern Botanical Dallas, Texas $44,440,000 2% 81 Christy Webber Landscapes Chicago, Ill. $43,000,000 2% 82 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management Suwanee, Ga. $42,476,809 16% 83 Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers Portland, Ore. $42,312,770 1% 84 Scott Byron & Co. Lake Bluff, Ill. $41,921,000 12% 85 Conserva Irrigation Glen Allen, Va. $41,841,001 28% 86 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors Hayward, Calif. $39,400,000 20% 87 Focal Pointe Caseyville, Ill. $38,890,000 55% 88 Heaven & Earth Landscaping Indian Trail, N.C. $38,501,926 22% 89 Merchants Landscape Services Santa Ana, Calif. $38,000,000 5% 90 KeyServ Co. Fernandina Beach, Fla. $37,200,000 87% 90 Urban Dirt Austin, Texas $37,200,000 27% 92 Earthworks Alvarado, Texas $37,005,000 8% 93 Pierre Landscape Irwindale, Calif. $37,000,000 -13% 94 Stay Green Santa Clarita, Calif. $36,483,000 2% 95 Lifescape Colorado Denver, Colo. $35,490,688 13% 96 American Landscape Systems Lewisville, Texas $35,460,817 39% 97 Naturescape Muskego, Wis. $35,227,632 4% 98 Chalet Landscape & Nursery Wilmette, Ill. $34,900,000 3% 99 Service Direct Landscape Phoenix, Ariz. $34,500,000 32% 100 LandGraphics* San Diego, Calif. $34,327,500 15% 101 Andre Landscape Service Azusa, Calif. $34,000,000 15% 102 Cherrylake Groveland, Fla. $33,502,506 75% 103 DLC Resources Phoenix, Ariz. $33,500,000 1% 104 The Budd Group* Winston-Salem, N.C. $33,350,000 15% 105 LMI Landscapes* Carrollton, Texas $33,173,143 15% 106 Valor Landscape Aurora, Colo. $32,310,389 237% 107 David J. Frank Landscape Contracting^ Germantown, Wis. $31,122,140 16% 108 Green Lawn Fertilizing^ West Chester, Pa. $30,903,575 17% 109 Great Oaks Landscape Associates Novi, Mich. $30,600,000 2% 110 Landry’s Landscape Baton Rouge, La. $30,352,852 40% 111 The Joyce Cos. Marstons Mills, Mass. $30,049,377 8% 112 ProQual Landscaping* Tempe, Ariz. $30,000,000 20% 113 Utz Environmental Services Leander, Texas $29,866,074 27% 114 Winterberry Southington, Conn. $29,850,000 14% 115 Complete Landsculpture Dallas, Texas $29,400,800 9% 116 Realty Landscaping^ Newtown, Pa. $28,182,670 22% 117 Mountain View Landscapes Chicopee, Mass. $28,000,000 60% 118 Siteworks Landscape* Richmond, Calif. $27,860,000 0% 119 Saluda Hill Landscapes Lexington, S.C. $27,098,133 2% 120 Aphix Frankfort, Ky. $26,873,735 22% 121 Michael Hatcher & Associates Olive Branch, Miss. $26,750,000 15% 122 Level Green Landscape Upper Marlboro, Md. $26,747,000 -16% 123 Greenscape Raleigh, N.C. $26,640,000 17% 124 Genesis Landscape Solutions^ Mesa, Ariz. $26,500,000 20% 125 Integrity Landscape Morgan Hill, Calif. $26,200,000 4% 126 Art By Nature Granite Falls, Wash. $25,598,797 14% 127 Next To Nature Landscape Olathe, Kan. $25,444,223 10% 128 Timberline Landscaping Colorado Springs, Colo. $25,112,000 3% 129 Texas Land Care Dallas, Texas $25,104,371 75% 130 Landscape Maintenance Professionals Seffner, Fla. $25,000,000 20% 131 North American Lawn & Landscape Charlotte, N.C. $24,900,000 22% 132 Hittle Landscaping Westfield, Ind. $24,501,000 2% 133 Urban Habitat La Quinta, Calif. $24,135,031 69% 134 Clarence Davids & Co. Matteson, Ill. $23,318,500 1% 135 GreenScapes Landscape Co. Columbus, Ohio $22,000,000 34% 136 HighGrove Partners Austell, Ga. $21,900,000 14% 137 Valley Landscaping* Christiansburg, Va. $21,394,480 0% 138 Franz Witte Landscape Contracting Nampa, Idaho $21,200,000 18% 139 Greener Group Lowell, Mass. $20,900,000 7% 140 Richmond & Associates Landscaping Carrollton, Texas $20,887,410 -6% 141 GreenView Partners Raleigh, N.C. $20,721,066 15% 142 Hidden Creek Landscaping Hilliard, Ohio $20,672,000 -5% 143 Sposato Landscape Co.* Milton, Del. $20,600,742 5% 144 Mullin Saint Rose, La. $20,500,000 -6% 145 Oasis Landscape Services Gainesville, Fla. $20,133,675 25% 146 James Martin Associates Mundelein, Ill. $20,010,000 -5% 147 Earthco Commercial Landscape Santa Ana, Calif. $20,000,000 13% 148 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes Conyers, Ga. $19,750,656 0% 149 Shinto Landscaping Deerfield Beach, Fla. $19,750,000 -4% 150 Nature Care / Bay Pro Santa Ana, Calif. $19,000,000 5% Total: $18,592,575,311 Avg: 20%

