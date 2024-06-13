LM150 2024 rankings: The industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms

Below are the results of Landscape Management‘s 2024 LM150 listing of the industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms, including individual company figures.
The 2024 LM150 list, sponsored by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.
LEGEND
NR = Not reported
* Indicates estimate, based on projected revenue reported in 2023
^ Indicates a portion of reported revenue was removed (such as structural pest control, termite control or other non-green industry service)
|#
|Company
|Headquarters
|2023 Revenue (USD)
|% Change
from 2022
|1
|BrightView Holdings
|Blue Bell, Pa.
|$2,816,000,000
|2%
|2
|The Davey Tree Expert Co.
|Kent, Ohio
|$1,693,481,000
|12%
|3
|TruGreen^
|Memphis, Tenn.
|$1,499,850,000
|0%
|4
|Yellowstone Landscape
|Bunnell, Fla.
|$579,000,000
|8%
|5
|HeartLand
|Kansas City, Mo.
|$534,747,000
|23%
|6
|Bartlett Tree Experts
|Stamford, Conn.
|$481,000,000
|10%
|7
|Mariani Premier Group
|Lake Bluff, Ill.
|$465,000,000
|62%
|8
|SavATree
|Bedford Hills, N.Y.
|$403,000,000
|7%
|9
|Gothic Landscape
|Valencia, Calif.
|$396,000,000
|23%
|10
|Sperber Landscape Cos.
|Westlake Village, Calif.
|$383,020,000
|16%
|11
|Weed Man
|Orono, Ontario
|$351,682,800
|14%
|12
|Ruppert Landscape
|Laytonsville, Md.
|$330,700,000
|21%
|13
|U.S. Lawns
|Orlando, Fla.
|$317,000,000
|8%
|14
|LandCare*
|Frederick, Md.
|$316,250,000
|15%
|15
|Juniper
|Fort Myers, Fla.
|$286,000,000
|68%
|16
|Outworx Group
|Westbury, N.Y.
|$280,000,000
|0%
|17
|Divisions Maintenance Group^
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|$246,781,335
|19%
|18
|United Land Services
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|$242,400,000
|58%
|19
|Park West
|Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
|$221,000,000
|7%
|20
|Lawn Doctor*
|Holmdel, N.J.
|$209,408,100
|10%
|21
|Landscape Development Inc.
|Valencia, Calif.
|$148,346,000
|10%
|22
|Clean Scapes
|Austin, Texas
|$136,911,726
|19%
|23
|Yardnique
|Morrisville , N.C.
|$126,919,000
|25%
|24
|The Grounds Guys
|Waco, Texas
|$125,500,000
|10%
|25
|Rotolo Consultants
|Slidell, La.
|$123,000,000
|15%
|26
|Turf Masters Brands
|Roswell, Ga.
|$110,000,000
|35%
|27
|Landscape Workshop
|Birmingham, Ala.
|$106,000,000
|41%
|28
|Schill Grounds Management
|North Ridgeville, Ohio
|$104,500,000
|-8%
|29
|Senske Services^
|Kennewick, Wash.
|$102,500,000
|101%
|30
|The Greenery
|Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|$102,000,000
|10%
|31
|Massey Services^
|Orlando, Fla.
|$97,631,706
|7%
|32
|Spring Green Lawn Care Corp.^
|Plainfield, Ill.
|$95,931,000
|7%
|33
|SunWorks Landscape Partners
|Addison, Texas
|$92,800,000
|17%
|34
|Sunrise Landscape
|Tampa, Fla.
|$90,400,000
|80%
|35
|Garden Design
|Farmers Branch, Texas
|$90,000,000
|22%
|36
|Mainscape
|Fishers, Ind.
|$88,321,000
|7%
|37
|LMC Landscape Partners
|Plano, Texas
|$87,516,018
|10%
|38
|Choate USA
|Carrollton, Texas
|$85,988,865
|8%
|39
|Fairwood Brands
|Columbus, Ohio
|$81,000,000
|96%
|40
|Ethoscapes
|Houston, Texas
|$80,000,000
|203%
|40
|Lucas Tree Experts
|Portland, Maine
|$80,000,000
|10%
|40
|Meadows Farms*
|Chantilly, Va.
|$80,000,000
|0%
|43
|Dixie Landscape
|Medley, Fla.
|$79,500,000
|4%
|44
|Russell Landscape Group
|Sugar Hill, Ga.
|$76,000,000
|23%
|45
|Impact Landscaping & Irrigation
|Jupiter, Fla.
|$75,900,000
|37%
|46
|Elite Team Offies
|Clovis, Calif.
|$74,300,000
|9%
|47
|DJ’s Landscape Management
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|$71,680,000
|1%
|48
|Creative Environments Design & Landscape
|Tempe, Ariz.
|$70,500,000
|44%
|49
|Ryan Lawn & Tree^
|Merriam, Kan.
|$69,685,991
|4%
|50
|Visterra Landscape Group
|Park Ridge, Ill.
|$68,145,000
|NR
|51
|American Landscape
|Canoga Park, Calif.
|$68,000,000
|3%
|52
|Environmental Management Inc.
|Plain City, Ohio
|$67,000,000
|3%
|53
|Greenscape Land Design*
|Raynham, Mass.
|$66,700,000
|15%
|54
|Denison Landscaping
|Ft. Washington, Md.
|$66,500,000
|3%
|55
|Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping
|San Antonio, Texas
|$66,011,431
|16%
|56
|Bland Landscaping Co.
|Apex, N.C.
|$66,000,000
|19%
|57
|ABM
|Columbia, Md.
|$64,000,000
|2%
|58
|Teufel Landscape
|Hillsboro, Ore.
|$63,620,922
|31%
|59
|Chenmark
|Portland, Maine
|$63,100,856
|8%
|60
|Sebert Landscape
|Bartlett, Ill.
|$61,350,000
|7%
|61
|Beary Landscaping
|Lockport, Ill.
|$61,000,000
|5%
|62
|Pacific Landscape Management
|Hillsboro, Ore.
|$60,215,000
|11%
|63
|SiteWorks
|Chandler, Ariz.
|$57,878,465
|9%
|64
|Santa Rita Landscaping
|Tucson, Ariz.
|$57,800,000
|11%
|65
|Complete Landscaping Service
|Bowie, Md.
|$55,200,000
|6%
|66
|Superscapes
|Carrollton, Texas
|$52,200,000
|35%
|67
|AAA Landscape
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$52,100,000
|11%
|68
|Chapel Valley Landscape Co.
|Woodbine, Md.
|$51,000,000
|5%
|69
|ExperiGreen Lawn Care^
|Mishawaka, Ind.
|$50,953,640
|4%
|70
|Perfect Cuts of Austin
|Austin, Texas
|$49,386,249
|15%
|71
|Xquisite Landscaping
|Stoughton, Mass.
|$48,886,744
|39%
|72
|Kline Bros. Landscaping
|Manahawkin , N.J.
|$48,000,000
|7%
|73
|McHale Landscape Design
|Upper Marlboro, Md.
|$47,300,000
|1%
|74
|Caretaker Landscape & Tree Management
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|$46,266,551
|10%
|75
|EarthTones
|Midlothian, Texas
|$46,004,920
|-9%
|76
|SOI Group
|Frisco, Texas
|$45,700,000
|26%
|77
|Harvest Landscape Enterprises
|Anaheim, Calif.
|$45,659,504
|11%
|78
|Schumacher Cos.
|West Bridgewater, Mass.
|$45,500,000
|10%
|79
|Designscapes Colorado
|Centennial, Colo.
|$45,000,000
|16%
|80
|Southern Botanical
|Dallas, Texas
|$44,440,000
|2%
|81
|Christy Webber Landscapes
|Chicago, Ill.
|$43,000,000
|2%
|82
|Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management
|Suwanee, Ga.
|$42,476,809
|16%
|83
|Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden Centers
|Portland, Ore.
|$42,312,770
|1%
|84
|Scott Byron & Co.
|Lake Bluff, Ill.
|$41,921,000
|12%
|85
|Conserva Irrigation
|Glen Allen, Va.
|$41,841,001
|28%
|86
|Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors
|Hayward, Calif.
|$39,400,000
|20%
|87
|Focal Pointe
|Caseyville, Ill.
|$38,890,000
|55%
|88
|Heaven & Earth Landscaping
|Indian Trail, N.C.
|$38,501,926
|22%
|89
|Merchants Landscape Services
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|$38,000,000
|5%
|90
|KeyServ Co.
|Fernandina Beach, Fla.
|$37,200,000
|87%
|90
|Urban Dirt
|Austin, Texas
|$37,200,000
|27%
|92
|Earthworks
|Alvarado, Texas
|$37,005,000
|8%
|93
|Pierre Landscape
|Irwindale, Calif.
|$37,000,000
|-13%
|94
|Stay Green
|Santa Clarita, Calif.
|$36,483,000
|2%
|95
|Lifescape Colorado
|Denver, Colo.
|$35,490,688
|13%
|96
|American Landscape Systems
|Lewisville, Texas
|$35,460,817
|39%
|97
|Naturescape
|Muskego, Wis.
|$35,227,632
|4%
|98
|Chalet Landscape & Nursery
|Wilmette, Ill.
|$34,900,000
|3%
|99
|Service Direct Landscape
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$34,500,000
|32%
|100
|LandGraphics*
|San Diego, Calif.
|$34,327,500
|15%
|101
|Andre Landscape Service
|Azusa, Calif.
|$34,000,000
|15%
|102
|Cherrylake
|Groveland, Fla.
|$33,502,506
|75%
|103
|DLC Resources
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$33,500,000
|1%
|104
|The Budd Group*
|Winston-Salem, N.C.
|$33,350,000
|15%
|105
|LMI Landscapes*
|Carrollton, Texas
|$33,173,143
|15%
|106
|Valor Landscape
|Aurora, Colo.
|$32,310,389
|237%
|107
|David J. Frank Landscape Contracting^
|Germantown, Wis.
|$31,122,140
|16%
|108
|Green Lawn Fertilizing^
|West Chester, Pa.
|$30,903,575
|17%
|109
|Great Oaks Landscape Associates
|Novi, Mich.
|$30,600,000
|2%
|110
|Landry’s Landscape
|Baton Rouge, La.
|$30,352,852
|40%
|111
|The Joyce Cos.
|Marstons Mills, Mass.
|$30,049,377
|8%
|112
|ProQual Landscaping*
|Tempe, Ariz.
|$30,000,000
|20%
|113
|Utz Environmental Services
|Leander, Texas
|$29,866,074
|27%
|114
|Winterberry
|Southington, Conn.
|$29,850,000
|14%
|115
|Complete Landsculpture
|Dallas, Texas
|$29,400,800
|9%
|116
|Realty Landscaping^
|Newtown, Pa.
|$28,182,670
|22%
|117
|Mountain View Landscapes
|Chicopee, Mass.
|$28,000,000
|60%
|118
|Siteworks Landscape*
|Richmond, Calif.
|$27,860,000
|0%
|119
|Saluda Hill Landscapes
|Lexington, S.C.
|$27,098,133
|2%
|120
|Aphix
|Frankfort, Ky.
|$26,873,735
|22%
|121
|Michael Hatcher & Associates
|Olive Branch, Miss.
|$26,750,000
|15%
|122
|Level Green Landscape
|Upper Marlboro, Md.
|$26,747,000
|-16%
|123
|Greenscape
|Raleigh, N.C.
|$26,640,000
|17%
|124
|Genesis Landscape Solutions^
|Mesa, Ariz.
|$26,500,000
|20%
|125
|Integrity Landscape
|Morgan Hill, Calif.
|$26,200,000
|4%
|126
|Art By Nature
|Granite Falls, Wash.
|$25,598,797
|14%
|127
|Next To Nature Landscape
|Olathe, Kan.
|$25,444,223
|10%
|128
|Timberline Landscaping
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|$25,112,000
|3%
|129
|Texas Land Care
|Dallas, Texas
|$25,104,371
|75%
|130
|Landscape Maintenance Professionals
|Seffner, Fla.
|$25,000,000
|20%
|131
|North American Lawn & Landscape
|Charlotte, N.C.
|$24,900,000
|22%
|132
|Hittle Landscaping
|Westfield, Ind.
|$24,501,000
|2%
|133
|Urban Habitat
|La Quinta, Calif.
|$24,135,031
|69%
|134
|Clarence Davids & Co.
|Matteson, Ill.
|$23,318,500
|1%
|135
|GreenScapes Landscape Co.
|Columbus, Ohio
|$22,000,000
|34%
|136
|HighGrove Partners
|Austell, Ga.
|$21,900,000
|14%
|137
|Valley Landscaping*
|Christiansburg, Va.
|$21,394,480
|0%
|138
|Franz Witte Landscape Contracting
|Nampa, Idaho
|$21,200,000
|18%
|139
|Greener Group
|Lowell, Mass.
|$20,900,000
|7%
|140
|Richmond & Associates Landscaping
|Carrollton, Texas
|$20,887,410
|-6%
|141
|GreenView Partners
|Raleigh, N.C.
|$20,721,066
|15%
|142
|Hidden Creek Landscaping
|Hilliard, Ohio
|$20,672,000
|-5%
|143
|Sposato Landscape Co.*
|Milton, Del.
|$20,600,742
|5%
|144
|Mullin
|Saint Rose, La.
|$20,500,000
|-6%
|145
|Oasis Landscape Services
|Gainesville, Fla.
|$20,133,675
|25%
|146
|James Martin Associates
|Mundelein, Ill.
|$20,010,000
|-5%
|147
|Earthco Commercial Landscape
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|$20,000,000
|13%
|148
|Pro Cutters Lawnscapes
|Conyers, Ga.
|$19,750,656
|0%
|149
|Shinto Landscaping
|Deerfield Beach, Fla.
|$19,750,000
|-4%
|150
|Nature Care / Bay Pro
|Santa Ana, Calif.
|$19,000,000
|5%
|Total: $18,592,575,311
|Avg: 20%
Read more LM150:
- LM150: 2024 Top 25
- LM150: 2024 list by region
- 2024 LM150: Onward and upward
- 2024 LM150: Ready for liftoff, this year’s biggest risers
- 2024 LM150: How Ethoscapes is rocketing up the list
- 2024 LM150: Designscapes Colorado continues a steady rise up the rankings
- 2024 LM150: From bishops to Cardinals and beyond with Focal Pointe
To view the complete list, breakdowns and company profiles, check out a PDF version here.