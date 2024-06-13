LM150 2024 rankings: The industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms

|
Below are the results of Landscape Management‘s 2024 LM150 listing of the industry’s top 150 revenue-generating firms, including individual company figures.

The 2024 LM150 list, sponsored by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.

LEGEND
NR = Not reported
* Indicates estimate, based on projected revenue reported in 2023
^ Indicates a portion of reported revenue was removed (such as structural pest control, termite control or other non-green industry service)

 #CompanyHeadquarters2023 Revenue (USD)% Change
from 2022
1BrightView HoldingsBlue Bell, Pa.$2,816,000,0002%
2The Davey Tree Expert Co.Kent, Ohio$1,693,481,00012%
3TruGreen^Memphis, Tenn.$1,499,850,0000%
4Yellowstone LandscapeBunnell, Fla.$579,000,0008%
5HeartLandKansas City, Mo.$534,747,00023%
6Bartlett Tree ExpertsStamford, Conn.$481,000,00010%
7Mariani Premier GroupLake Bluff, Ill.$465,000,00062%
8SavATreeBedford Hills, N.Y.$403,000,0007%
9Gothic LandscapeValencia, Calif.$396,000,00023%
10Sperber Landscape Cos.Westlake Village, Calif.$383,020,00016%
11Weed ManOrono, Ontario$351,682,80014%
12Ruppert LandscapeLaytonsville, Md.$330,700,00021%
13U.S. LawnsOrlando, Fla.$317,000,0008%
14LandCare*Frederick, Md.$316,250,00015%
15JuniperFort Myers, Fla.$286,000,00068%
16Outworx GroupWestbury, N.Y.$280,000,0000%
17Divisions Maintenance Group^Cincinnati, Ohio$246,781,33519%
18United Land ServicesJacksonville, Fla.$242,400,00058%
19Park WestRancho Santa Margarita, Calif.$221,000,0007%
20Lawn Doctor*Holmdel, N.J.$209,408,10010%
21Landscape Development Inc.Valencia, Calif.$148,346,00010%
22Clean ScapesAustin, Texas$136,911,72619%
23YardniqueMorrisville , N.C.$126,919,00025%
24The Grounds GuysWaco, Texas$125,500,00010%
25Rotolo ConsultantsSlidell, La.$123,000,00015%
26Turf Masters BrandsRoswell, Ga.$110,000,00035%
27Landscape WorkshopBirmingham, Ala.$106,000,00041%
28Schill Grounds ManagementNorth Ridgeville, Ohio$104,500,000-8%
29Senske Services^Kennewick, Wash.$102,500,000101%
30The GreeneryHilton Head Island, S.C.$102,000,00010%
31Massey Services^Orlando, Fla.$97,631,7067%
32Spring Green Lawn Care Corp.^Plainfield, Ill.$95,931,0007%
33SunWorks Landscape PartnersAddison, Texas$92,800,00017%
34Sunrise LandscapeTampa, Fla.$90,400,00080%
35Garden DesignFarmers Branch, Texas$90,000,00022%
36MainscapeFishers, Ind.$88,321,0007%
37LMC Landscape PartnersPlano, Texas$87,516,01810%
38Choate USACarrollton, Texas$85,988,8658%
39Fairwood Brands Columbus, Ohio$81,000,00096%
40EthoscapesHouston, Texas$80,000,000203%
40Lucas Tree ExpertsPortland, Maine$80,000,00010%
40Meadows Farms*Chantilly, Va.$80,000,0000%
43Dixie LandscapeMedley, Fla.$79,500,0004%
44Russell Landscape GroupSugar Hill, Ga.$76,000,00023%
45Impact Landscaping & IrrigationJupiter, Fla.$75,900,00037%
46Elite Team OffiesClovis, Calif.$74,300,0009%
47DJ’s Landscape ManagementGrand Rapids, Mich.$71,680,0001%
48Creative Environments Design & LandscapeTempe, Ariz.$70,500,00044%
49 Ryan Lawn & Tree^Merriam, Kan.$69,685,9914%
50Visterra Landscape GroupPark Ridge, Ill.$68,145,000NR
51American LandscapeCanoga Park, Calif.$68,000,0003%
52Environmental Management Inc.Plain City, Ohio$67,000,0003%
53Greenscape Land Design*Raynham, Mass.$66,700,00015%
54Denison LandscapingFt. Washington, Md.$66,500,0003%
55Maldonado Nursery & LandscapingSan Antonio, Texas$66,011,43116%
56Bland Landscaping Co.Apex, N.C.$66,000,00019%
57ABMColumbia, Md.$64,000,0002%
58Teufel LandscapeHillsboro, Ore.$63,620,92231%
59ChenmarkPortland, Maine$63,100,8568%
60Sebert LandscapeBartlett, Ill.$61,350,0007%
61Beary LandscapingLockport, Ill.$61,000,0005%
62Pacific Landscape ManagementHillsboro, Ore.$60,215,00011%
63SiteWorksChandler, Ariz.$57,878,4659%
64Santa Rita LandscapingTucson, Ariz.$57,800,00011%
65Complete Landscaping ServiceBowie, Md.$55,200,0006%
66SuperscapesCarrollton, Texas$52,200,00035%
67AAA LandscapePhoenix, Ariz.$52,100,00011%
68Chapel Valley Landscape Co.Woodbine, Md.$51,000,0005%
69ExperiGreen Lawn Care^Mishawaka, Ind.$50,953,6404%
70Perfect Cuts of AustinAustin, Texas$49,386,24915%
71Xquisite LandscapingStoughton, Mass.$48,886,74439%
72Kline Bros. LandscapingManahawkin , N.J.$48,000,0007%
73McHale Landscape DesignUpper Marlboro, Md.$47,300,0001%
74Caretaker Landscape & Tree ManagementGilbert, Ariz.$46,266,55110%
75EarthTonesMidlothian, Texas$46,004,920-9%
76SOI GroupFrisco, Texas$45,700,00026%
77Harvest Landscape EnterprisesAnaheim, Calif.$45,659,50411%
78Schumacher Cos.West Bridgewater, Mass.$45,500,00010%
79Designscapes ColoradoCentennial, Colo.$45,000,00016%
80Southern BotanicalDallas, Texas$44,440,0002%
81Christy Webber LandscapesChicago, Ill.$43,000,0002%
82Unlimited Landscaping & Turf ManagementSuwanee, Ga.$42,476,80916%
83Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping & Garden CentersPortland, Ore.$42,312,7701%
84Scott Byron & Co.Lake Bluff, Ill.$41,921,00012%
85Conserva IrrigationGlen Allen, Va.$41,841,00128%
86Frank & Grossman Landscape ContractorsHayward, Calif.$39,400,00020%
87Focal PointeCaseyville, Ill.$38,890,00055%
88Heaven & Earth LandscapingIndian Trail, N.C. $38,501,92622%
89Merchants Landscape ServicesSanta Ana, Calif.$38,000,0005%
90KeyServ Co.Fernandina Beach, Fla. $37,200,00087%
90Urban DirtAustin, Texas$37,200,00027%
92EarthworksAlvarado, Texas$37,005,0008%
93Pierre LandscapeIrwindale, Calif.$37,000,000-13%
94Stay GreenSanta Clarita, Calif.$36,483,0002%
95Lifescape ColoradoDenver, Colo.$35,490,68813%
96American Landscape SystemsLewisville, Texas$35,460,81739%
97NaturescapeMuskego, Wis.$35,227,6324%
98Chalet Landscape & NurseryWilmette, Ill.$34,900,0003%
99Service Direct LandscapePhoenix, Ariz.$34,500,00032%
100LandGraphics*San Diego, Calif.$34,327,50015%
101Andre Landscape ServiceAzusa, Calif.$34,000,00015%
102CherrylakeGroveland, Fla.$33,502,50675%
103DLC ResourcesPhoenix, Ariz.$33,500,0001%
104The Budd Group*Winston-Salem, N.C.$33,350,00015%
105LMI Landscapes*Carrollton, Texas$33,173,14315%
106Valor LandscapeAurora, Colo.$32,310,389237%
107David J. Frank Landscape Contracting^Germantown, Wis.$31,122,14016%
108Green Lawn Fertilizing^West Chester, Pa.$30,903,57517%
109Great Oaks Landscape AssociatesNovi, Mich.$30,600,0002%
110Landry’s LandscapeBaton Rouge, La.$30,352,85240%
111The Joyce Cos.Marstons Mills, Mass.$30,049,3778%
112ProQual Landscaping*Tempe, Ariz.$30,000,00020%
113Utz Environmental ServicesLeander, Texas$29,866,07427%
114WinterberrySouthington, Conn.$29,850,00014%
115Complete LandsculptureDallas, Texas$29,400,8009%
116Realty Landscaping^Newtown, Pa.$28,182,67022%
117Mountain View LandscapesChicopee, Mass.$28,000,00060%
118Siteworks Landscape*Richmond, Calif.$27,860,0000%
119Saluda Hill LandscapesLexington, S.C.$27,098,1332%
120AphixFrankfort, Ky.$26,873,73522%
121Michael Hatcher & AssociatesOlive Branch, Miss. $26,750,00015%
122Level Green LandscapeUpper Marlboro, Md.$26,747,000-16%
123GreenscapeRaleigh, N.C.$26,640,00017%
124Genesis Landscape Solutions^Mesa, Ariz.$26,500,00020%
125Integrity LandscapeMorgan Hill, Calif.$26,200,0004%
126Art By NatureGranite Falls, Wash.$25,598,79714%
127Next To Nature LandscapeOlathe, Kan.$25,444,22310%
128Timberline LandscapingColorado Springs, Colo.$25,112,0003%
129Texas Land CareDallas, Texas$25,104,37175%
130Landscape Maintenance ProfessionalsSeffner, Fla.$25,000,00020%
131North American Lawn & LandscapeCharlotte, N.C.$24,900,00022%
132Hittle LandscapingWestfield, Ind.$24,501,0002%
133Urban HabitatLa Quinta, Calif.$24,135,03169%
134Clarence Davids & Co.Matteson, Ill.$23,318,5001%
135GreenScapes Landscape Co.Columbus, Ohio$22,000,00034%
136HighGrove PartnersAustell, Ga.$21,900,00014%
137Valley Landscaping*Christiansburg, Va.$21,394,4800%
138Franz Witte Landscape ContractingNampa, Idaho$21,200,00018%
139Greener GroupLowell, Mass.$20,900,0007%
140Richmond & Associates LandscapingCarrollton, Texas$20,887,410-6%
141GreenView PartnersRaleigh, N.C.$20,721,06615%
142Hidden Creek LandscapingHilliard, Ohio$20,672,000-5%
143Sposato Landscape Co.*Milton, Del.$20,600,7425%
144MullinSaint Rose, La.$20,500,000-6%
145Oasis Landscape ServicesGainesville, Fla.$20,133,67525%
146James Martin AssociatesMundelein, Ill.$20,010,000-5%
147Earthco Commercial LandscapeSanta Ana, Calif.$20,000,00013%
148Pro Cutters LawnscapesConyers, Ga.$19,750,6560%
149Shinto LandscapingDeerfield Beach, Fla.$19,750,000-4%
150Nature Care / Bay ProSanta Ana, Calif.$19,000,0005%
   Total: $18,592,575,311Avg: 20%

