LM150: 2024 Top 25

By Mix

Commercial

1 HeartLand $534,747,000 2 Yellowstone Landscape $463,200,000 3 Gothic Landscape $396,000,000 4 Sperber Landscape Cos. $383,020,000 5 Ruppert Landscape $330,700,000 6 U.S. Lawns / Clintar $307,490,000 7 Divisions Maintenance Group $246,781,335 8 Juniper $243,100,000 9 Outworx Group $238,000,000 10 United Land Services $230,280,000 11 Park West $221,000,000 12 TruGreen $194,980,500 13 Bartlett Tree Experts $144,300,000 14 Clean Scapes $136,911,726 15 Landscape Development Inc. $136,478,320 16 Yardnique $126,919,000 17 SavATree $100,750,000 18 Schill Grounds Management $99,275,000 19 Rotolo Consultants $98,400,000 20 Landscape Workshop $96,460,000 21 The Greenery $91,800,000 22 Mainscape $88,321,000 23 Sunworks $88,160,000 24 Garden Design $85,500,000 25 Lucas Tree Experts $80,000,000

Residential

1 TruGreen $1,304,869,500 2 Mariani Premier Group $399,900,000 3 Weed Man $341,132,316 4 Bartlett Tree Experts $307,840,000 5 SavATree $290,160,000 6 Turf Masters Brands $105,600,000 7 Senske Services $91,225,000 8 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. $86,337,900 9 Massey Services $84,939,584 10 Fairwood Brands $79,380,000 11 The Grounds Guys $69,025,000 12 Ryan Lawn & Tree $62,717,392 13 ExperiGreen Lawn Care $48,915,494 14 McHale Landscape Design $47,300,000 15 Scott Byron & Co. $41,921,000 16 Kline Bros. Landscaping $38,400,000 17 Conserva Irrigation $35,564,851 18 Chalet $34,900,000 19 Naturescape $33,466,250 20 Lifescape Colorado $31,941,619 21 Schumacher Cos. $29,120,000 22 Green Lawn Fertilizing $28,740,325 23 The Joyce Cos. $27,044,439 24 Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors $25,610,000 25 Texas Land Care $24,853,327

Government

1 Yellowstone Landscape $115,800,000 2 Elite Team Offices $42,000,000 3 ABM $41,600,000 4 Merchants Landscape Services $38,000,000 5 Ethoscapes $32,000,000 6 Bartlett Tree Experts $28,860,000 7 Juniper $28,600,000 8 Elite Team Offies $26,005,000 9 Designscapes Colorado $22,500,000 10 Urban Habitat $22,204,229 11 Pierre Landscape $22,200,000 12 American Landscape $20,400,000 13 Oasis Landscape Services $19,932,338 14 Rotolo Consultants $18,450,000 15 Mountain View Landscapes $14,000,000 16 Pro Cutters Lawnscapes $13,825,459 17 United Land Services $12,120,000 18 SavATree $12,090,000 19 Landscape Development Inc. $10,384,220 20 Environmental Management Inc. $10,050,000 21 Stay Green $8,755,920 22 Christy Webber Landscapes $6,450,000 23 Santa Rita Landscaping $5,780,000 24 Shinto Landscaping $4,937,500 25 Kline Bros. Landscaping $4,800,000

By Profit Center

Mowing+Landscape Maintenance

1 BrightView Holdings $1,858,560,000 2 Yellowstone Landscape $463,200,000 3 HeartLand $390,365,310 4 Sperber Landscape Cos. $306,416,000 5 Gothic Landscape $261,360,000 6 Mariani Premier Group $195,300,000 7 Ruppert Landscape $185,192,000 8 U.S. Lawns / Clintar $183,860,000 9 Juniper $154,440,000 10 Divisions Maintenance Group $147,414,329 11 Yardnique $114,227,100 12 Park West $97,240,000 13 Landscape Workshop $74,200,000 14 Schill Grounds Management $70,000,000 15 Mainscape $59,175,070 16 Bland Landscaping Co. $56,100,000 17 Outworx Group $56,000,000 18 The Greenery $51,000,000 19 Rotolo Consultants $49,200,000 20 Chapel Valley Landscape Co. $45,900,000 21 Visterra Landscape Group $43,612,800 22 Landscape Development Inc. $40,368,000 23 Ethoscapes $40,000,000 24 LMC Landscape Partners $39,382,208 25 Urban Dirt $37,200,000

Turf + Ornamental Care

1 TruGreen $1,363,500,000 2 Weed Man $351,682,800 3 SavATree $165,230,000 4 Turf Masters Brands $110,000,000 5 Senske Services $98,750,000 6 Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp. $93,702,300 7 Massey Services $79,365,911 8 SunWorks $56,608,000 9 ExperiGreen Lawn Care $49,327,460 10 Harvest Landscape Enterprises $34,722,331 11 Ryan Lawn & Tree $33,009,154 12 Green Lawn Fertilizing $29,597,790 13 Juniper $28,600,000 14 Naturescape $28,182,106 15 Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management $19,114,564 16 Rotolo Consultants $12,300,000 17 The Greenery $10,200,000 18 ABM $9,600,000 19 Mariani Premier Group $9,300,000 20 SOI Group $7,312,000 21 Landscape Workshop $6,360,000 22 U.S. Lawns / Clintar $6,340,000 23 Sebert Landscape $6,135,000 24 Mainscape $5,299,260 25 Ethoscapes $4,000,000

Design/Build + Installation

1 BrightView Holdings $760,320,000 2 Mariani Premier Group $227,850,000 3 Ruppert Landscape $145,508,000 4 Gothic Landscape $134,640,000 5 Park West $103,870,000 6 Landscape Development Inc. $100,000,000 7 Clean Scapes $73,932,332 8 Fairwood Brands $68,040,000 9 HeartLand $64,169,640 10 Sperber Landscape Cos. $61,283,200 11 Juniper $60,060,000 12 Yellowstone Landscape $57,900,000 13 U.S. Lawns / Clintar $53,890,000 14 Choate USA $52,200,497 15 SiteWorks $50,354,265 16 Rotolo Consultants $49,200,000 17 Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping $48,848,459 18 Denison Landscaping $46,550,000 19 Environmental Management Inc. $38,190,000 20 Designscapes Colorado $37,350,000 21 Xquisite Landscaping $36,665,058 22 Pierre Landscape $35,150,000 23 Elite Team Offies $34,921,000 24 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $31,878,000 25 The Greenery $30,600,000

Irrigation + Water Management

1 Conserva Irrigation $41,841,001 2 Juniper $34,320,000 3 Choate USA $33,071,817 4 American Landscape $22,440,000 5 Clean Scapes $21,905,876 6 LMC Landscape Partners $21,003,844 7 Elite Team Offies $17,832,000 8 Impact Landscaping & Irrigation $15,180,000 9 Massey Services $14,231,636 10 Winterberry $12,835,5009 11 Rotolo Consultants $12,300,000 12 Superscapes $12,214,800 13 Perfect Cuts of Austin $11,852,700 14 SOI Group $10,968,000 15 Ryan Lawn & Tree $10,269,515 16 ABM $9,600,000 17 U.S. Lawns / Clintar $9,510,000 18 Santa Rita Landscaping $8,670,000 19 Cherrylake $8,375,627 20 Ethoscapes $8,000,000 21 Mainscape $7,948,890 22 Southern Botanical $7,554,800 23 Divisions Maintenance Group $7,397,787 24 The Greenery $7,140,000 25 Outworx Group $7,000,000

