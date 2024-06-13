LM150: 2024 Top 25

A look at the 2024 LM150 list — sorted for top performers by client mix, profit centers and regions. The 2024 LM150 list is sponsored by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.

Editor’s note: Not all companies report client mix, profit center and regional data. Dollar amounts were calculated by LM from data reported. Landscape construction is included in design/build and installation figures.

By Mix

Commercial

1HeartLand$534,747,000
2Yellowstone Landscape$463,200,000
3Gothic Landscape$396,000,000
4Sperber Landscape Cos.$383,020,000
5Ruppert Landscape$330,700,000
6U.S. Lawns / Clintar$307,490,000
7Divisions Maintenance Group$246,781,335
8Juniper$243,100,000
9Outworx Group$238,000,000
10United Land Services$230,280,000
11Park West$221,000,000
12TruGreen$194,980,500
13Bartlett Tree Experts$144,300,000
14Clean Scapes$136,911,726
15Landscape Development Inc.$136,478,320
16Yardnique$126,919,000
17SavATree$100,750,000
18Schill Grounds Management$99,275,000
19Rotolo Consultants$98,400,000
20Landscape Workshop$96,460,000
21The Greenery$91,800,000
22Mainscape$88,321,000
23Sunworks$88,160,000
24Garden Design$85,500,000
25Lucas Tree Experts$80,000,000

Residential

1TruGreen$1,304,869,500
2Mariani Premier Group$399,900,000
3Weed Man$341,132,316
4Bartlett Tree Experts$307,840,000
5SavATree$290,160,000
6Turf Masters Brands$105,600,000
7Senske Services$91,225,000
8Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp.$86,337,900
9Massey Services$84,939,584
10Fairwood Brands$79,380,000
11The Grounds Guys$69,025,000
12Ryan Lawn & Tree$62,717,392
13ExperiGreen Lawn Care$48,915,494
14McHale Landscape Design$47,300,000
15Scott Byron & Co.$41,921,000
16Kline Bros. Landscaping$38,400,000
17Conserva Irrigation$35,564,851
18Chalet$34,900,000
19Naturescape$33,466,250
20Lifescape Colorado$31,941,619
21Schumacher Cos.$29,120,000
22Green Lawn Fertilizing$28,740,325
23The Joyce Cos.$27,044,439
24Frank & Grossman Landscape Contractors$25,610,000
25Texas Land Care$24,853,327

Government

1Yellowstone Landscape$115,800,000
2Elite Team Offices$42,000,000
3ABM$41,600,000
4Merchants Landscape Services$38,000,000
5Ethoscapes$32,000,000
6Bartlett Tree Experts$28,860,000
7Juniper$28,600,000
8Elite Team Offies$26,005,000
9Designscapes Colorado$22,500,000
10Urban Habitat$22,204,229
11Pierre Landscape$22,200,000
12American Landscape$20,400,000
13Oasis Landscape Services$19,932,338
14Rotolo Consultants$18,450,000
15Mountain View Landscapes$14,000,000
16Pro Cutters Lawnscapes$13,825,459
17United Land Services$12,120,000
18SavATree$12,090,000
19Landscape Development Inc.$10,384,220
20Environmental Management Inc.$10,050,000
21Stay Green$8,755,920
22Christy Webber Landscapes$6,450,000
23Santa Rita Landscaping$5,780,000
24Shinto Landscaping$4,937,500
25Kline Bros. Landscaping$4,800,000

By Profit Center

Mowing+Landscape Maintenance

1BrightView Holdings$1,858,560,000
2Yellowstone Landscape$463,200,000
3HeartLand$390,365,310
4Sperber Landscape Cos.$306,416,000
5Gothic Landscape$261,360,000
6Mariani Premier Group$195,300,000
7Ruppert Landscape$185,192,000
8U.S. Lawns / Clintar$183,860,000
9Juniper$154,440,000
10Divisions Maintenance Group$147,414,329
11Yardnique$114,227,100
12Park West$97,240,000
13Landscape Workshop$74,200,000
14Schill Grounds Management$70,000,000
15Mainscape$59,175,070
16Bland Landscaping Co.$56,100,000
17Outworx Group$56,000,000
18The Greenery$51,000,000
19Rotolo Consultants$49,200,000
20Chapel Valley Landscape Co.$45,900,000
21Visterra Landscape Group$43,612,800
22Landscape Development Inc.$40,368,000
23Ethoscapes$40,000,000
24LMC Landscape Partners$39,382,208
25Urban Dirt$37,200,000

Turf + Ornamental Care

1TruGreen$1,363,500,000
2Weed Man$351,682,800
3SavATree$165,230,000
4Turf Masters Brands$110,000,000
5Senske Services$98,750,000
6Spring-Green Lawn Care Corp.$93,702,300
7Massey Services$79,365,911
8SunWorks$56,608,000
9ExperiGreen Lawn Care$49,327,460
10Harvest Landscape Enterprises$34,722,331
11Ryan Lawn & Tree$33,009,154
12Green Lawn Fertilizing$29,597,790
13Juniper$28,600,000
14Naturescape$28,182,106
15Unlimited Landscaping & Turf Management$19,114,564
16Rotolo Consultants$12,300,000
17The Greenery$10,200,000
18ABM$9,600,000
19Mariani Premier Group$9,300,000
20SOI Group$7,312,000
21Landscape Workshop$6,360,000
22U.S. Lawns / Clintar$6,340,000
23Sebert Landscape$6,135,000
24Mainscape$5,299,260
25Ethoscapes$4,000,000

Design/Build + Installation

1BrightView Holdings$760,320,000
2Mariani Premier Group$227,850,000
3Ruppert Landscape$145,508,000
4Gothic Landscape$134,640,000
5Park West$103,870,000
6Landscape Development Inc.$100,000,000
7Clean Scapes$73,932,332
8Fairwood Brands $68,040,000
9HeartLand$64,169,640
10Sperber Landscape Cos.$61,283,200
11Juniper$60,060,000
12Yellowstone Landscape$57,900,000
13U.S. Lawns / Clintar$53,890,000
14Choate USA$52,200,497
15SiteWorks$50,354,265
16Rotolo Consultants$49,200,000
17Maldonado Nursery & Landscaping$48,848,459
18Denison Landscaping$46,550,000
19Environmental Management Inc.$38,190,000
20Designscapes Colorado$37,350,000
21Xquisite Landscaping$36,665,058
22Pierre Landscape$35,150,000
23Elite Team Offies$34,921,000
24Impact Landscaping & Irrigation$31,878,000
25The Greenery$30,600,000

Irrigation + Water Management

1Conserva Irrigation$41,841,001
2Juniper$34,320,000
3Choate USA$33,071,817
4American Landscape$22,440,000
5Clean Scapes$21,905,876
6LMC Landscape Partners$21,003,844
7Elite Team Offies$17,832,000
8Impact Landscaping & Irrigation$15,180,000
9Massey Services$14,231,636
10Winterberry$12,835,5009
11Rotolo Consultants$12,300,000
12Superscapes$12,214,800
13Perfect Cuts of Austin$11,852,700
14SOI Group$10,968,000
15Ryan Lawn & Tree$10,269,515
16ABM$9,600,000
17U.S. Lawns / Clintar$9,510,000
18Santa Rita Landscaping$8,670,000
19Cherrylake$8,375,627
20Ethoscapes$8,000,000
21Mainscape$7,948,890
22Southern Botanical$7,554,800
23Divisions Maintenance Group$7,397,787
24The Greenery$7,140,000
25Outworx Group$7,000,000

