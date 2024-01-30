LMC Landscape Partners enters Florida market following latest acquisition

LMC Landscape Partners, a Trivest Partners portfolio company and No. 34 on the 2023 LM150 list of the top landscaping companies in the country, acquired Cutters Edge Total Landscape Solutions based in Davie, Fla. The move marks LMC’s inaugural venture into Florida, further expanding its portfolio.

Founded by William Quigley Cutters Edge Total Landscape Solutions serves the southern Florida market with landscape maintenance, design, tree care, irrigation, plant health care and related services for over two decades.

Following the move, Quigley will join the LMC leadership team as regional vice president of Florida operations. LMC is excited to integrate the Cutters Edge team, recognizing the benefits of partnering with a company that shares the same values of hard work, integrity, and excellent customer service.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Cutters Edge team into our growing family of brands,” said LMC CEO Trey Brock. “William has dedicated more than 20 years to providing exceptional landscaping services to commercial clients throughout South Florida and we are committed to upholding his well-deserved reputation for superior quality and professional service.”

The addition of Cutters Edge builds on the LMC family of brands, which includes Woodlake Outdoor, LMC Houston, ALM Commercial Landscaping and Owens Landscape Construction.