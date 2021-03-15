LMN acquires Slice Technologies

LMN expanded its base with the acquisition of Slice Technologies.

The official announcement came in late February, with LMN acquiring Slice’s employees, customers, features and functionalities. Slice Technologies will officially be incorporated into LMN on Dec. 31.

LMN said this recent acquisition helps the company expand its reach and offerings to the green industry.

Current Slice customers will be given white-glove onboarding to LMN Professional and will work directly with LMN to transfer data and learn the features of the software. Customer data will also be moving from an on-site server to LMN’s cloud-based technology.

LMN said the company is focused on making the transition as easy as possible for Slice customers, which includes future educational events such as a personalized webinar with the company executives.

“Slice has built an incredible reputation as a trusted software provider for landscape business owners,” said Dave Chalmers, LMN chief revenue officer on the acquisition. “We are excited to level up their customers by providing them with the tools and technologies that make LMN stand out against the competition.”