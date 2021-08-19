LMN adds Greenius online training

LMN, a B2B landscape business management software company, acquired green industry online training software Greenius.

The London, Ontario-Greenius team joins LMN immediately. LMN said a recent survey of its customers found that 70 percent identified training as a top priority for their employees in the coming years.

Together, Greenius and LMN said it will create a fully integrated system offering end-to-end training and comprehensive business management software. Greenius will also continue to be provided as a stand-alone offering to customers.

“The addition of Greenius to the LMN family is huge for our customers, and the industry,” said Mark Bradley, CEO, LMN. “We know just how important training is to landscaping leaders and their teams, and with Greenius, we can provide the best available training to help customers meet and exceed their needs.”

Greenius offers hundreds of courses in both English and Spanish each year on a variety of topics to the green industry, including but not limited to maintenance, construction, snow, safety, equipment, supervisor training and more.

LMN said with the addition of Greenius, landscape owners using the LMN platform will now have more opportunities to develop team members within their organizations to foster growth and retain employees.

“We could not be more excited to join LMN,” said Arden Urbano, co-founder and president of Greenius, who will continue to lead the Greenius team. “We share the same values and passion for customers, and together, we will create an experience that will help them take their companies and the industry to the next level.”

In March, the company announced the addition of SLICE Technologies. Then in July, LMN said it would double its workforce by the end of the year.