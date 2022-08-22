LMN and Horizon Distributors announce partnership

Landscape Management Network (LMN) and Horizon Distributors have partnered to connect the Horizon catalog of products inside the LMN Marketplace.

With the initial launch in Washington and Oregon, the integration will allow contractors to add supplies and equipment to job estimates at the click of a mouse, ensuring accurate pricing in estimates and overall efficiencies.

Landscape business owners in the Seattle, Spokane and Portland markets that use LMN as their business management software will have access to tens of thousands of product SKUs with the most up-to-date pricing to add to jobs and arrange for pick-up at a Horizon store closest to each job. Data integration will ensure real-time inventory of products and pricing for contractors at the nearest available store to their jobs.

“The addition of Horizon to the LMN Estimating Marketplace bolsters our commitment to contractors throughout North America who each day need access to accurate and timely material costs to ensure they are pricing their jobs correctly, which helps to provide the best possible service to their customers,” said Dave Chalmers, CRO at LMN.