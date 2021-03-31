LMN launches latest software update

LMN has released its latest software update, 21.03.

The company said the updates were based on user feedback and include simplified settings, additional analytics and statistics and added features for estimates.

“Our goal is to meet the evolving needs of landscape business owners,” said Mike Lysecki, LMN chief technology officer. “We do that by listening to the feedback from users and others in the green industry. LMN wants landscapers to feel confident in managing their business, especially following a global pandemic where numbers are critical in decision making.”

Updates include: