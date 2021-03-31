LMN launches latest software update
LMN has released its latest software update, 21.03.
The company said the updates were based on user feedback and include simplified settings, additional analytics and statistics and added features for estimates.
“Our goal is to meet the evolving needs of landscape business owners,” said Mike Lysecki, LMN chief technology officer. “We do that by listening to the feedback from users and others in the green industry. LMN wants landscapers to feel confident in managing their business, especially following a global pandemic where numbers are critical in decision making.”
Updates include:
- All settings are moved to one location.
- An analytics menu with four new dashboards: Users can immediately surface customer requests for better customer service, stay up to date on what teams are working on and track estimate revenue and profitability.
- Link multiple estimates together: Users can link enhancements and change orders to contracts to understand exactly what the profit is for all estimated work at the same property.
- Close date added to estimates: Users can independently track the estimate date from the estimate closing date and filter reports (including Excel) by close date in order to analyze how long it takes to close jobs.
- Customer portal signatures: Now when customers sign an estimate via the customer portal, their signature and initials are automatically inserted into the proposal PDF document.