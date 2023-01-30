LMN launches new cost-tracking job costing advisor

Landscape Management Network (LMN) recently launched its job costing advisor, a real-time cost-tracking product.

Job costing advisor enables granular visibility on labor, materials, equipment, subcontractors and other costs, automatically compare them to the job estimate, highlights potential issues and recommends actions to improve costing accuracy.

“Our new job costing advisor enables landscapers to establish a continuous improvement loop in their business,” said Mark Bradley, CEO and founder of LMN. “It empowers them to make every job profitable and run their business more efficiently, so they can invest in themselves, their team or better equipment that will, in turn, generate more profit and make their business more sustainable.”

Features include:

The ability to track actual net profit, including job costs and overhead

Accurate, automated labor costing from timesheets

Vendor bills for material costs

Manual adjustments for inventory and equipment costing

LMN says the job costing advisor is free to start for LMN Pro and Pro Plus customers.