LMN releases 20.11 with updates to customer portal, estimating

LMN rolled out new 20.11 product releases and technology updates, including proposal e-signatures, custom work requests and estimate dashboards.

“We took this opportunity to listen to what our customers were saying,” said LMN Chief Technology Officer Mike Lysecki. “We are constantly working on evolving the software to better meet the needs of our customers, so this was an opportunity to address some of the issues or missing pieces business owners told us they needed. We think LMN users will appreciate the efficiency these updates will provide when it comes to scaling their businesses.”

LMN launched the Customer Portal in early 2020 to help landscape business owners manage their customer experience in one place. With the 20.11 release, some of the Customer Portal features have been updated based on customer feedback.

Customers can now digitally approve proposals with e-signatures through the Customer Portal, and the software offers new two-way communication between contractors and their customers. Customers can also keep track of Customer Portal activities within one spot and view customer invites, proposal approvals, change requests and comments.

Estimate dashboards help identify the most profitable work and biggest opportunities so landscape businesses can focus on bidding the right jobs.

In addition, a new list of Industry Standard Templates has been added, allowing users to import to their catalog and adjust items accordingly to suit their cost and prices, expediting the implementation and adoption of estimating for contractors.

To learn more about these features and other 20.11 Product Release updates, visit https://golmn.com/20-11-product-release/.