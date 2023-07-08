Loftness expands product line with stump grinder attachment

Loftness adds a stump grinder attachment to its line of vegetation management equipment. The Stump Ax is compatible with skid steers, compact track loaders and excavators.

The attachment features a rigid mount that works faster than articulating stump grinder attachments by repositioning the power unit instead of swinging the cutting wheel, according to the company. It also has an angled hitch and forward-reaching boom to give the operator enhanced visibility and control on the job.

The Stump Ax includes the Phantom Wheel with tomahawk teeth from Leonardi, which offers high strength and fast cutting performance. The Phantom Wheel also has cutouts to create a see-through effect for further improved visibility. A chain deflector work to contain the wood chips.

A 200cc high-torque radial piston motor on the Stump Ax is compatible with power units that have 30- to 60-gallon-per-minute hydraulic flow ratings. A reversible design allows the motor to be mounted either forward- or rear-facing.