Loftness reveals brush cutter attachment for skid steers and compact track loaders

Loftness introduced a brush cutter attachment for skid steers and compact track loaders. The attachment features a combination of beveled blades and carbide teeth and is designed to slice through grass, weeds, brush and small trees up to 10 inches in diameter with the ability to grind stumps and brush to ground level.

The Kwik Cut’s heavy-duty, 72-inch-diameter disc is equipped with four dual-edge beveled blades, which are designed to retract on severe impact to protect them and other components from damage. The underside of the disc contains 18 carbide teeth for grinding. They are mounted with a single bolt for easy maintenance.

An exclusive floating door at the front of the Kwik Cut opens as it is pushed against a tree to expose the blades for improved cutting. When fully opened, the door becomes solid, acting as a tree pusher.

Designed for power units with a 28- to 45-gpm hydraulic flow range and 50 to 110 hydraulic horsepower, the Kwik Cut is powered by a 150cc radial piston motor. It provides instant torque at startup for fast recovery times. A rubber-mounted pressure gauge allows operators to easily monitor the workload from the skid-steer cab.

Other standard features include bearing anti-wrap protection, a premium strength steel body and disc and a universal skid-steer mount.