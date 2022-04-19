Loftness updates disk mulcher attachment

An updated Loftness Bad Ax disc mulcher attachment for skid-steers features improved machine balance and performance upgrades.

The company said the new Bad Ax weighs 400 pounds less than the original model and is five inches closer to the power unit for improved balance and stability of the skid-steer.

The company said engineering improvements include updates to the steel housing and a larger diameter main shaft.

Users can also expect fast recovery time with a new radial piston high-pressure motor, which provides full torque capability at start-up. Additionally, a redesigned intake offers better material flow through the unit.

The new Bad Ax comes with a fully machined 60-inch-diameter disc designed to cut trees up to 14 inches in diameter. The housing features a recutter bar along with counter teeth to hold material in place. The unit cuts the material into finer particles and helps avoid log jams in the chamber, according to the company.

Sharp, heat-treated steel Quadco blades slice through vegetation. The blades mount to the disc with a single hex bolt for easy removal. Users can replace bolt-on mounts in the field without the need for cutting, welding or rebalancing the rotor.

A housing design with parallel sides provides enhanced control and the angled front of the housing allows the teeth to mulch at ground level. A rigid discharge deflector offers more control of material discharge, Loftness said.

Other standard features include an integrated pressure gauge, an adjustable tree-pusher bar with welded claw hooks and anti-wrap bearing protection. The Bad Ax requires 70 to 120 hydraulic horsepower to operate.