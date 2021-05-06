Loving acquires Babcock Ranch Sod Farm

Loving has expanded its regional footprint once again with the recent addition of the Babcock Ranch Sod Farm located in Fort Myers, Fla.

Loving and Kitson Partners worked diligently on the framework of the arrangement to ensure a smooth transition for employees, clients and vendors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are beyond excited to build upon the rich history that has been created over the past 23 years at the Babcock Ranch Sod Farm,” says Mike Haynes, founder and president at Loving. “This is a farm that produces top-notch quality sod from a top-notch quality team. Syd Kitson and his entire team at Kitson Partners have done a great job of continuing the legacy of the Babcock family. We are grateful and excited to continue to build upon the history that has been created over the years at this farm.”

Babcock Ranch is a sprawling 17,000-acre property. It is 100 percent powered by solar. The community will have nearly 20,000 homes at build-out, with multiple schools and a town center. The vision and development of this project is being led by Syd Kitson and the entire team at Kitson Partners. Loving is honored to carry the torch in both serving the community and upholding the standard of environmental innovation.

Loving is headquartered in Gastonia, N.C., and offers landscaping, outdoor living and sod supply to both local and national homebuilding clients throughout the Southeast. Loving has grown at a rapid pace into one of the largest landscaping and sod farming operations in the U.S.