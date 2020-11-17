LSI Services deploys Husqvarna automowers

LSI Services of Old Tappan, N.J., made use of robotic mowers on a commercial property.

This company said this is an important step forward as it helps reduce noise pollution for customers while reducing its own carbon footprint.

“We are privileged to have forward-thinking customers who value using the best available solutions for their tenants and users,” said Dardan Bilali, president of LSI Services. “Robotic mowers provide a noise-free, emissions-free lawn mowing solution, perfect for corporate customers. LSI will offer capabilities of robotic mowing to all our commercial customers where environmental consciousness and safety are paramount.”

The company said the technology also gives it a competitive pricing advantage in the commercial landscaping space, showcasing the company’s innovation and commitment to providing the highest quality services to its customers.

“LSI is a one-stop solution that integrates technology and people to deliver the best quality exterior services for our customers,” said Rishi Gaind, managing partner at Gaind Capital Partners, who previously acquired LSI Services. “We will continue to invest in innovative solutions to make facilities management easier and more cost-effective for LSI’s customers.”

The Mowbot robotic mowers, manufactured by Husqvarna, use GPS and artificial intelligence, are self-charging and can operate day or night, regardless of weather conditions. The battery-powered device is stationed on the property and will be supplemented by LSI’s crew who will continue to provide full-service landscaping on the premises.

“This is a technology whose time has come,” said Jared Gavzy, co-owner of Mowbot of Metro N.Y. “We have successfully deployed Mowbot on several residential lawns and are thrilled to serve our first commercial property.”