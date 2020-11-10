Luv-A-Lawn and Pest Control acquires Lawn Supreme Services

Luv-A-Lawn and Pest Control of Cloud, Fla., acquired Lawn Supreme Services of Rockridge, Fla. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Luv-A-Lawn said this transaction provides the company with a strong foundation in the Space Coast of Florida from which to grow. This is Luv-A-Lawn’s first entry into Brevard County and the Space Coast of Florida.

“We are very excited to team up with the team members of Lawn Supreme and to grow our business in this important Florida market,” Joe Valentine, the owner of Luv-A-Lawn said. “Melbourne, the largest city in Brevard County, was recently named as the best beach town in the country by U.S. News and World Report. It is a rapidly growing market and we look forward to experiencing exponential growth there beginning with this acquisition.”

Lawn Supreme Services will join Luv-A-Lawn’s other four offices in Florida and will operate under the Luv-A-Lawn brand.

“I am pleased that Luv-A-Lawn is the acquiring company in our deal,” said Rich Randazzo, the majority owner of Lawn Supreme. “They have a great culture and are known in central Florida as a high-quality lawn and pest control company. Our customers and our team members are in good hands.”

Greg Clendenin of The Clendenin Consulting Group acted as the sole adviser to Lawn Supreme and Pest Control.