Make-A-Wish gives young landscaper tools of the trade

Edgar Contreras’ dream of owning his own irrigation company is one step closer to reality thanks to a recent Make-A-Wish donation. Contreras, a 19-year-old thyroid cancer survivor from Madison, Wis., received a new Vermeer RTX250 pedestrian trencher, a trailer to haul it, an extended warranty and service package, an update to his truck’s towing package, a generator, personal protective equipment and a variety of hand tools.

The donations were made by Vermeer Wisconsin, Vermeer Corp. and KS Energy Services. KS Energy and Vermeer Wisconsin will also provide Contreras with training and business development to help get his business off the ground.

“Everything including helping with the normal business things like service, parts and training support, being a sounding board for business-related decisions and just mentorship along the way, we’ll be here,” said Bear Reynolds of Vermeer Wisconsin.

Contreras said he wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, who has worked in the green industry for more than 20 years.

“He started teaching me everything,” he said, noting they worked together for about two years. “I enjoy working outdoors. I want to do this for the rest of my life.”

Contreras said his ultimate goal in starting his business is to help others and his family. He is still in treatment, but he said he is feeling good and is looking forward to getting his first client this year with his own business.

“It makes me feel happy that all the companies came together that put this together for me,” he said. “I know it was a lot of work for them, and I’m thankful.”