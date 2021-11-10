Makita adds 10 new products and expands battery options

Makita has added ten new products and introduced new battery technology with three systems of professional power equipment:

LXT 18V | 36V: Large cordless tool system powered by 18V batteries (275+ products in one system), with an expansive range of 18V and 36V mowers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws and more.

Large cordless tool system powered by 18V batteries (275+ products in one system), with an expansive range of 18V and 36V mowers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws and more. XGT 40V max | 80V max: The handheld solution for pro landscapers, with cordless equipment and tools engineered for high-demand applications that traditionally use cords, gas or air (50+ products in one system).

The handheld solution for pro landscapers, with cordless equipment and tools engineered for high-demand applications that traditionally use cords, gas or air (50+ products in one system). ConnectX 36V | 40V max: A new run-time and power solution for professional landscapers seeking a gas replacement. ConnectX is compatible with ConnectX products, as well as 40V max XGT and 36V (18V X2) LXT products.

10 new products

Makita will debut ten new products and said the company will cease production of gas engine equipment worldwide in March 2022.

“Pro users are seeking battery-powered equipment to replace gas engine products, and Makita continues to lead the way,” said Mario Lopez, director of product development, Makita U.S.A. “We’re here at GIE to show how our continuing innovation gives professionals more options to go battery-powered and say goodbye to the noise, emissions and fuel costs of gas equipment. This week we’re debuting ten new products including battery-powered equipment ideal for all-day work, and that’s exactly what a pro landscaper needs to make the transition away from gas.”

ConnectX 36V | 40V max system

ConnectX is a run-time and power solution for professional landscapers seeking a gas replacement. Makita is debuting a new backpack power supply with its most powerful battery available ever offered, as well as a compatible 21-inch lawn mower.

NEW ConnectX 1,200Wh Backpack Power Supply (PDC1200A01)

Makita ConnectX is engineered to replace gas equipment, and the new PDC1200A01 packs the highest capacity battery ever offered by Makita (1,200Wh). It’s ideal for all-day work across when used with compatible mowers, trimmers, and blowers. It has easy compatibility with Makita ConnectX products, as well as Makita 40V max XGT and 36V (18V X2) LXT products when used with an adaptor. It features IPX4 rated weather-resistant construction.

NEW 36V ConnectX Brushless 21-inch Self-Propelled Commercial Lawn Mower

Users in the ConnectX System can connect for up to 3 hours of continuous cutting with this new 21-inch mower (CML01) and a fully-charged Power Supply (PDC1200A01). The Power Supply can be removed from the backpack and mounted directly onto the mower. The CML01 is self-propelled with rear-wheel drive for improved traction on inclines and uneven terrain and features a commercial-grade steel deck for added durability.

XGT 40V max | 80V max

XGT is the handheld solution for pro landscapers, with cordless equipment and tools engineered for high-demand applications that traditionally require products powered by cords, gas or air. The expanding XGT System offers 50+ equipment and tools powered by 40V max batteries and select 80V products are powered by two 40V max batteries for cordless performance that is beyond limits. Makita is debuting FIVE new additions to the XGT System, including the first 80V max solution in the XGT cutting and trimming category.

New 40V max XGT Brushless Earth Auger (GGD01)

The 40V max XGT Earth Auger is powered by an efficient brushless motor for performance equivalent to a 30cc gas-powered earth auger. The auger will drill holes up to 8 inches wide and 41 inches deep.

New 40V max XGT Brushless 16-inch Top Handle Chain Saw (GCU03)

This is the first chainsaw in Makita’s XGT System, model GCU03, with a top-handle configuration that’s ideal for tree care professionals.

New Shafted Products

Makita is announcing new battery-powered string trimmers and brush cutters.

40V max XGT Brushless Brush Cutter (GRU02)

40V max XGT Brushless 17-inch String Trimmer (GRU03/GRU04)

LXT 18V | 36V

Makita said its LXT System is the world’s largest cordless tool system powered by 18V lithium-ion slide-style batteries. The system includes a growing range of 36V LXT tools and power equipment powered by two 18V lithium-ion batteries. Within the LXT System is a range of battery-powered equipment. Makita debuted three new additions to the LXT System.

New Cordless Lawn Mower: 36V (18V X2) LXT 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (XML11)

The new XML11 features a 36V brushless motor powered by two 18V batteries but will carry four batteries on-board so users can extend the run time (the XML11 will run up to 40 minutes with four 18V 5.0Ah batteries). It is self-propelled with rear-wheel drive traction for inclines and uneven terrain.

New Cordless Sprayer: 18V LXT1.3 Gallon Garden Sprayer (XSU03)

The new XSU03 is a cordless and compact solution for applying fertilizer and more. It sprays up to 77 gallons on a single charge of an 18V LXT battery. The variable mist or jet