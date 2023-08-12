Makita adds battery-powered material handlers

Makita released three new material handling solutions to assist with transportation needs on the job site. The three 36V (18V X2) LXT brushless material handlers offer long run times, three forward speeds with one reverse and a maximum load capacity of more than 650 pounds.

“Designed for stability and maneuverability, each model features a robust four-wheel design and high load capacity,” said Tyler Brown, associate product manager for lifestyle and expansion, Makita “Equipped with four battery slots and an impressive runtime of up to 100 minutes, these handlers deliver sustained performance, making light work of large-scale jobs.”

A 36-volt brushless motor and two 18V LXT batteries power each material handling solution, compatible with more than 325 LXT tools and products.

The line includes:

XUC04Z – The 36-volt (18V X2) LXT brushless material handling with dump bucket, which features a large 200-liter bucket, with a maximum load capacity of 660 pounds.

XUC05Z – The 36-volt (18V X2) LXT brushless material handling, dump/pipe frame, which features a pipe frame configuration with a max load capacity of 650 pounds that is ideal for transporting a wide range of materials on the job site.

XUC06Z – The 36-volt (18V X2) LXT brushless material handling, flat bucket, which features a large 295-liter bucket with a maximum load capacity of 660 pounds. It also features a capped nozzle for draining liquids.

Each new material handler delivers up to 100 minutes of run time (distance equivalent to 4.5 miles) under load using four 18-volt LXT 6.0Ah batteries. Batteries are sold separately. There is also an audible beep when in-use batteries run low. All three material handlers feature a warning beep that will go off if the unit is overloaded either on a slope or uneven ground.

Convenience features include a hand lever-operated mechanical axle disc brake plus an electromagnetic brake that prevents the material handler from rolling forward or backward when the throttle is not engaged. There are headlights, a taillight and a level gauge. It also features handles that adjust to three separate heights to accommodate multiple users and the handles feature rubberized soft grips.