Makita announces seven new battery-powered products

Makita expands its battery-powered options with three systems of professional power equipment.

Features cordless equipment and tools engineered for applications that traditionally use cords, gas or air (100+ products, one system). ConnectX 36V, 40V max: The ConnectX 1,200-watt hour battery is compatible with ConnectX products, as well as 40V max XGT and 36V (18V X2) LXT products.

Makita also announced the following new products at Equip Expo 2022: