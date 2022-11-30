Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Makita announces seven new battery-powered products

November 30, 2022 -  By
0 Comments

Makita expands its battery-powered options with three systems of professional power equipment.

  • XGT 40V max, 80V max: Features cordless equipment and tools engineered for applications that traditionally use cords, gas or air (100+ products, one system).
  • ConnectX 36V, 40V max:  The ConnectX 1,200-watt hour battery is compatible with ConnectX products, as well as 40V max XGT and 36V (18V X2) LXT products.
  • LXT 18V, 36V: Powered by 18V batteries, with a range of 18V and 36V mowers, trimmers, blowers, chain saws and more.
(Photo: Makita)

(Photo: Makita)

Makita also announced the following new products at Equip Expo 2022:

  • GML01 40V max XGT Brushless 21-inch self-propelled commercial lawn mower: The company says it cuts up to 1-1/5 acre in 108 minutes or less with two 40V max 8.0Ah batteries.
  • CBU02 36V ConnectX brushless backpack blower: A variable speed trigger offers power and run-time management, and the cruise control can be set between 0 to 671 CFM.
  • GCU04 40V max XGT brushless 18-inch chainsaw: Up to 40 cuts in 12-inch diameter cedar with 40V max XGT 5.0Ah battery.
  • GCU05 40V max XGT Brushless 16-inch chainsaw: Up to 40 cuts in 12-inch diameter cedar with 40V max XGT 5.0Ah battery. “Tool-less” chain adjustment for convenient operation and maintenance.
  • GCU06 40V max XGT Brushless 18-inch chainsaw: Up to 40 cuts in 12-inch diameter cedar with 40V max XGT 5.0Ah battery. “Tool-less” chain adjustment for convenient operation and maintenance.
  • GRU06 40V max XGT brush cutter: Features a high-torque mode for demanding applications. Counterclockwise and clockwise rotation selection allows the operator to choose the direction of debris removal.
  • GRU07 40V max XGT string trimmer: Features a high-torque mode for demanding applications. Counterclockwise and clockwise rotation selection allows the operator to choose the direction of debris removal.

Related Articles

Learn more about Leaf Burrito’s yard debris tool
New irrigation trencher from Ditch Witch offers ride-on option for users
Foamstream offers landscape pros herbicide-free weed control solution
Echo adds new pro-grade gas-powered chainsaws
This article is tagged with , , , , , , , and posted in Mowing+Maintenance

Post a Comment