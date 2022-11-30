Makita announces seven new battery-powered products
Makita expands its battery-powered options with three systems of professional power equipment.
- XGT 40V max, 80V max: Features cordless equipment and tools engineered for applications that traditionally use cords, gas or air (100+ products, one system).
- ConnectX 36V, 40V max: The ConnectX 1,200-watt hour battery is compatible with ConnectX products, as well as 40V max XGT and 36V (18V X2) LXT products.
- LXT 18V, 36V: Powered by 18V batteries, with a range of 18V and 36V mowers, trimmers, blowers, chain saws and more.
Makita also announced the following new products at Equip Expo 2022:
- GML01 40V max XGT Brushless 21-inch self-propelled commercial lawn mower: The company says it cuts up to 1-1/5 acre in 108 minutes or less with two 40V max 8.0Ah batteries.
- CBU02 36V ConnectX brushless backpack blower: A variable speed trigger offers power and run-time management, and the cruise control can be set between 0 to 671 CFM.
- GCU04 40V max XGT brushless 18-inch chainsaw: Up to 40 cuts in 12-inch diameter cedar with 40V max XGT 5.0Ah battery.
- GCU05 40V max XGT Brushless 16-inch chainsaw: Up to 40 cuts in 12-inch diameter cedar with 40V max XGT 5.0Ah battery. “Tool-less” chain adjustment for convenient operation and maintenance.
- GCU06 40V max XGT Brushless 18-inch chainsaw: Up to 40 cuts in 12-inch diameter cedar with 40V max XGT 5.0Ah battery. “Tool-less” chain adjustment for convenient operation and maintenance.
- GRU06 40V max XGT brush cutter: Features a high-torque mode for demanding applications. Counterclockwise and clockwise rotation selection allows the operator to choose the direction of debris removal.
- GRU07 40V max XGT string trimmer: Features a high-torque mode for demanding applications. Counterclockwise and clockwise rotation selection allows the operator to choose the direction of debris removal.