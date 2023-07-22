Makita earns certification for electric equipment from the American Green Zone Alliance

Makita said it received field-tested certification from the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) for its XGT and ConnectX Systems of battery-powered outdoor power equipment.

AGZA said it tests and advocates for high-quality and best-performing zero-emission lawn care equipment. An AGZA Field Tested certification (AFTC) is the result of rigorous independent testing.

“AGZA follows strict testing standards, and Makita is proud to carry this important certification. If you are a user seeking to take your truck or trailer to battery powered, Makita has more options for full gas conversion,” said Mario Lopez, director of product development at Makita.