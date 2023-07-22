Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Makita earns certification for electric equipment from the American Green Zone Alliance

July 22, 2023 -  By
0 Comments

Makita said it received field-tested certification from the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) for its XGT and ConnectX Systems of battery-powered outdoor power equipment.

AGZA said it tests and advocates for high-quality and best-performing zero-emission lawn care equipment. An AGZA Field Tested certification (AFTC) is the result of rigorous independent testing.

“AGZA follows strict testing standards, and Makita is proud to carry this important certification. If you are a user seeking to take your truck or trailer to battery powered, Makita has more options for full gas conversion,” said Mario Lopez, director of product development at Makita.

Related Articles

Volvo CE intros electric charging protocol to assist shift to electric
John Deere teams with Ego to improve access to electric equipment offerings
Makita introduces new cordless hedge trimmer to expand tool system lineup
Stihl and the American Green Zone Alliance team up to support battery transition
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Mowing+Maintenance

Post a Comment