Makita expands 40V | 80V XGT System offerings

Makita has expanded its 40V | 80V max XGT System with 19 new products.

The XGT System gives users one battery platform for a full range of equipment and tools, from demolition hammers and high-capacity saws to core handheld tools like drills and impact drivers. The new releases further extend the XGT System, taking battery-powered products into spaces that have historically been dominated by products powered by cords, gas and compressed air.

“The May launch further expands XGT across trades and applications, and it includes seven new cutting and trimming solutions for pro landscapers,” said Wayne Hart, senior communications manager, Makita U.S.A. “The new XGT string trimmers, brush cutter and pole saws are true gas-replacement solutions, and there is more XGT outdoor power equipment on the way to meet the strong demand for commercial-duty battery-powered OPE.”

The following are the new XGT products announced for May 2022: