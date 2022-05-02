Makita expands 40V | 80V XGT System offerings
Makita has expanded its 40V | 80V max XGT System with 19 new products.
The XGT System gives users one battery platform for a full range of equipment and tools, from demolition hammers and high-capacity saws to core handheld tools like drills and impact drivers. The new releases further extend the XGT System, taking battery-powered products into spaces that have historically been dominated by products powered by cords, gas and compressed air.
“The May launch further expands XGT across trades and applications, and it includes seven new cutting and trimming solutions for pro landscapers,” said Wayne Hart, senior communications manager, Makita U.S.A. “The new XGT string trimmers, brush cutter and pole saws are true gas-replacement solutions, and there is more XGT outdoor power equipment on the way to meet the strong demand for commercial-duty battery-powered OPE.”
The following are the new XGT products announced for May 2022:
- 40V max XGT Brushless 10-inch Pole Saw, 8’L (GAU01), 40V max XGT Brushless 10-inch Telescoping Pole Saw, 13’L (GAU02) – Both Pole Saws deliver the power of a 35cc gas pole saw, with performance features that allow users to reach higher and trim branches. Both saws also weigh less than gas-powered pole saws.
- 40V max XGT Brushless 24-inch Single-Sided Hedge Trimmer (GHU04), 40V max XGT Brushless Cordless 30-inch Single-Sided Hedge Trimmer (GHU04) – Both Hedge Trimmers have the power of a 22.7cc gas-equivalent hedge trimmer and up to 13 percent more torque for cutting thick branches.
- 40V max XGT Brushless 17-inch String Trimmer (GRU04), 40V max XGT Brushless Cordless 17-inch String Trimmer (GRU03) – Both String Trimmers provide the power equivalent to a 30cc string trimmer and feature a steel drive shaft for lower vibration. Model GRU03 includes a brush cutter debris shield to convert for use with a trimmer head or brush cutter blade.
- 40V max XGT Brushless Brush Cutter (GRU02) – The brushless motor delivers the power equivalent to a 30cc string trimmer and features a steel drive shaft for lower vibration. It includes a bike handle design for improved grip and ergonomics.