Makita introduces new cordless hedge trimmer to expand tool system lineup

June 27, 2023 -  By
(Photo: Makita)

Makita’s 18-Volt LXT lithium-ion cordless 24-inch hedge trimmer. (Photo: Makita)

Makita expands its LXT line with the release of its 18-volt LXT lithium-ion cordless 24-inch hedge trimmer.

The hedge trimmer features a motor that delivers 2,700 strokes per minute (SPM) when set on the high-speed option. According to the company, the trimmer can cut branches 3/5 inches in diameter and delivers up to 100 minutes of runtime with a 4.0Ah battery. The battery and charger come with the XHU10SM1 kit.

Additional design specs include a 24-inch dual-action double-sided steel blade, a length of 40.5 inches and a rubberized soft grip. 

The range of cordless equipment in the LXT line include mowers, trimmers, chainsaws and more.

