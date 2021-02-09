Makita intros 18-volt LXT cordless string trimmer

Makita U.S.A. introduced a new 18-volt LXT brushless cordless string trimmer (XRU23), featuring an easy-to-load trimmer head.

The XRU23 can deliver up to an hour of run time with one 18-volt LXT lithium-ion 4.0-Ah battery. The trimmer’s Makita-built brushless motor delivers up to 6,000 RPM. Power and run time are managed with a high/low button.

This cordless string trimmer has a 13-inch cutting swath, ideal for compact and precision trimming. The rapid load bump and feed trimmer line loads in seconds with three easy steps: align, feed and twist.

The XRU23 has a broken shaft for compact storage and a loop handle. Other features include a variable speed trigger and extreme protection technology, which provides improved dust and water resistance for operation in harsh job site conditions.

Makita said the XRU23 is comparable to a 21-cc gas trimmer.