Makita releases new string trimmer with two-in-one system head

Makita releases the 18V LXT string trimmer (XRU24). It is part of its LXT System with more than 325 solutions. All models in the system can charge using the same 18-volt LXT batteries.

Users can rotate the head 180 degrees, converting the trimmer into an edger. Makita said this two-in-one system reduces the number of tools needed. The XRU24 features a compact size ideal for precision trimming and edging.

It features a Makita-built motor that runs at 7,800 rpm. The 18-volt LXT 4.0Ah batteries deliver up to one hour of run time.

Other features include an adjustable loop handle and an easy-loading bump and feed trimmer head with a metal reinforced bump knob. It features a telescoping shaft that ranges between 48-1/4 to 56-1/2 inches. Users can change the cutting angle by pressing the angle adjustment button on the motor housing at the end of the shaft. The adjustable five-position pivoting head is ideal for cutting or trimming in tight spaces.