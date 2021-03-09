ManagedMowed talks growth strategy

ManageMowed, a commercial landscape management brand headquartered in Edmonds, Wash., said the company has repositioned its franchise growth strategy to capitalize its the recent Q4 2020 growth streak of three new deals.

The company currently has five locations open and four in development.

ManagedMowed said this revamped strategy aims to secure a nationwide franchise presence this year to sign 25 to 30 new franchise deals by the end of 2021. The company said its target growth markets include California, Florida, Alabama, Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina, as well as in markets contiguous with its existing territories across the West Coast and the Rocky Mountain region.

“We’ve spent much of this past year ensuring we have the right team members and infrastructure in place to help our new franchisees launch their businesses from 0 to 100 quickly,” said James Jakobsen, co-founder of ManageMowed. “Our investment into the success of our founding franchisees has created a strong momentum for growth during the pandemic rebound as more entrepreneurs seek out new reliable business opportunities that are both low overhead and low risk.”

ManageMowed said its subcontracting model allows teams to focus on managing client relationships and a network of local owner-operator landscape crews, instead of purchasing, storing or maintaining landscaping equipment on its own.