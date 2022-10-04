ManageMowed expands commercial offerings with new franchisee in Virginia

ManageMowed, a commercial landscape management company, signed a new franchise agreement in eastern Virginia.

ManageMowed Richmond South, located in North Chesterfield, Va., will operate under the local ownership of Jennifer Zeile. The location will offer services to commercial properties in Chesterfield, Richmond and Tuckahoe and launch services in mid-September.

“ManageMowed offered me the perfect opportunity to utilize my background in sales and development strategy to grow my own business and make an impact on my local community,” said Zeile. “By providing Richmond, Midlothian, and Chesterfield area business owners and property managers with professional, streamlined solutions to their landscaping needs. Now, more than ever, it’s important to make the best first impression on customers with your business’s curb appeal.”

According to the company, the new Virginia-based franchise expands ManageMowed’s operations to nine states. ManageMowed has franchisees in California, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Missouri, Washington and now Virginia.

“We’re excited to enter the great Commonwealth of Virginia and serve the Greater Richmond and Chesterfield community with our fresh approach to landscape management. Jennifer’s drive to grow her book of business makes her the perfect person to lead that charge,” said Peter Roberts, co-founder of ManageMowed. “This is an important milestone for us as we continue to grow the ManageMowed brand in new markets and move closer to our goal of expanding across the country in the coming years.”