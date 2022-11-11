Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


MANTS: MANTS Means Business!

November 11, 2022 -  By
Photo: MANTS

In the horticulture industry, January means one thing – it’s time for MANTS. It is the one show where buyers can count on finding all of the quality plants, products and services they may need. Exhibitors can expect to meet many current and potential new customers. And when the business day is over, Baltimore’s Inner Harbor area offers a wealth of restaurants and attractions.  Plan for a successful selling season. Plan to attend MANTS 2023.

January 11 – 13, 2023
Baltimore Convention Center

 

