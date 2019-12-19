MANTS: The Masterpiece of Trade Shows

This is our 50th anniversary and MANTS is celebrating in a big way with a fantastic Grand Drawing and Raffle. All registered exhibitors and attendees are eligible to win one of over 80 valuable prizes provided by MANTS and our exhibitors, given away every 15 minutes during show hours. MANTS is all business, where buyers know they can find the plants, products and services they need, and exhibitors can count on meeting a steady stream of well-qualified current and new customers. Registration and housing are available online at mants.com.

Jan. 8-10, 2020 — Baltimore Convention Center

