Mariani Landscape continues growth with seven acquisitions

Mariani Landscape — No. 20 on the 2022 LM150 list — has acquired seven family-owned landscape companies thanks to record growth over the last 18 months.

The companies that currently comprise the Mariani Landscape family include Berghoff Design Group / BDG Maintenance, Phoenix, Ariz.; Designs by Sundown, Littleton, Colo.; Hoffman Landscapes, Fairfield, Conn.; NatureWorks Landscape Services, Walpole, Mass.; Rocco Fiore & Sons, Libertyville, Ill.; RP Marzilli, Medway, Mass.; and Woodlawns Landscape Company, Chicago, Ill.

“We are partnering with companies that are the best at what they do in their local markets. We trust them and fully support their management teams, and we add value by creating services that elevate their client and associate experiences,” said Mariani Landscape chairman Frank Mariani. “The companies that have joined us so far have set a great precedent that this is a business model that works well and benefits everyone.”

As part of the integration, family companies are maintaining their brands and leadership teams.

“Companies that join Mariani Landscape will find they won’t lose their identity and that they’re still in control of their destinies,” said Bob Marzilli, president of RP Marzilli. “When joining our group, owners remain an integral part of their company. They’re not simply selling their companies and leaving.”

According to the company, a resource its family of companies offers is the “ultimate peer group” – a platform service in which leadership teams across companies can draw insights, share experiences and solve problems.

“The peer group that has been created through the Mariani family of companies is invaluable. Everyone brings an incredible amount of knowledge and experience to the table,” said Jeff Berghoff, president of Berghoff Design Group. “There are so many best practices being shared, allowing all of the companies to evolve. We’re truly one large company invested in helping everyone succeed.”

Mariani Landscape plans to continue pursuing residential landscape companies that align with its values and is looking to expand into several new states in the coming months.

The company asks those interested to email partner@marianilandscape.com.

“Who are we? We are the largest and best residential landscapers in the country. What do we offer? We offer the resources to take care of clients and employees and to make sure we stay abreast of the latest industry topics,” said John Musolino, Senior vice president of mergers and acquisitions at Mariani Landscape. “What can we do for you? We give you the opportunity to really focus on running and growing your business and not worrying about the stuff that you don’t want to worry about.”

