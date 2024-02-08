Mariani Landscape is all about the details for this home landscape remodel

|
(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)
(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)

Location: Chicago

Company: Mariani Landscape

With a growing family and a desire to integrate more experiences into their home, the clients felt it was a perfect time for a remodel. Renovations for the landscape included the separation of the client’s property from the city, giving the family more privacy due to the urban environment surrounding it.

This project featured many elements being constructed at the same time, creating challenges for Mariani crews. These features included a multi-level design, multiple fire features, a vegetable garden, an outdoor family room, a teen lounge, a gourmet outdoor kitchen and a gathering space reserved for parties.

The property’s downtown location meant space was a central concern for crews. Precision and careful communication with the architect and interior design team were required. To overcome this hurdle, teams had to complete their projects simultaneously by working closely with the client and the architect.

The project’s success was attributed to the levels of cooperation and patience from the team. Mariani Landscape won a Gold Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence Program for this project.

(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)
(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)

Limestone with bronze detailing makes up the front of the house. Thirty-foot-tall maples surround the front of the house.

(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)
(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)

Every piece of the space was involved in the project. With extensive reconstruction happening, there was little to no landscaping in the surrounding area of the building.

(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)
(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)

Original bronze sculptures finish off the upper roof deck, complete with a water wall that echoes the copper panels from the fireplace on the lower level. Two-facing fireplaces serve as seating areas on each end of the space.

(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)
(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)

The existing landscape was demolished prior to the renovation.

(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)
(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)

The rear of the property features a gravel path winding through the birch grove. Layered in the front for added color are hydrangeas and ornamental grasses.

(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)
(Photo: Jeremy Witteveen)

A private park bench greets visitors down the path. It is surrounded by evergreens as a screen from the road. Planted nearby is a mixture of iris, heuchera, Japanese forest grass and Whitespire birch trees.

