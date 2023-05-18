Mariani makes another move, adding Siciliano Landscape Company

After a busy start to 2023, the growth of Mariani Landscape, No. 20 on the 2022 LM150 list, continues, this time adding Siciliano Landscape Co., a commercial and residential design/build and maintenance company in Red Bank, N.J.

“Siciliano Landscape is one of the most respected and awarded residential landscapers in New Jersey,” said Frank Mariani, and Mariani Landscape chairman. “They have built an incredible reputation over three generations, and their first-rate service and unsurpassed expertise in the industry has long been admired. I’m honored to be associated with the exceptional quality and values they’re known for, across New Jersey and beyond.”

Siciliano, a third-generation family-owned operation, becomes the 13th family-owned company in the Mariani group. Paul Siciliano founded the company in 1935. The companies said Karen Siciliano, owner and president, will remain with the company.

“I’m still at the helm and all of my employees remain in place,” she said. “We joined a group of a dozen of the best landscape companies in the country to share resources and innovation. It’s a huge honor to be selected and I’m really proud of my team. Mariani has invested in us, and I’ve invested in Mariani. These are exciting times at Siciliano Landscape.”

Major moves for Mariani

This is the fourth acquisition this year for Mariani, adding Ed Castro Landscape, a full-service operation in Roswell, Ga., and Glengate in Wilton, Conn., Borst Landscape & Design, in Allendale, N.J., and Southview Design of St. Paul, Minn.

In 2022, Mariani added Berghoff Design Group and BDG Maintenance in Phoenix, Ariz.; Designs By Sundown in Littleton, Colo.; Hoffman Landscapes in Wilton, Conn., NatureWorks Landscape Services in Walpole, Mass.; Rocco Fiore & Sons in Libertyville, Ill.; R.P. Marzilli & Company in Medway, Mass.; Woodlawns Landscape Company in Mundelein, Ill.