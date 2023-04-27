Mariani makes third acquisition in a month

Mariani Landscape, No. 20 on the 2022 LM150 list, continues its growth pattern with the addition of Southview Design of St. Paul, Minn. This is Mariani’s third acquisition in a month, following the recent addition of Glengate and Borst Landscape & Design.

“Southview Design’s reputation of excellence speaks for itself,” said Frank Mariani, chairman of Mariani Landscape. “Their first-rate service and unsurpassed expertise has been recognized across the industry, but their values of respect and appreciation for their customers and partners is what sets them apart. I’m honored to have them join our growing family of green industry leaders.”

Southview Design, No. 88 on the 2022 LM150 list, employs more than 275 people and offers residential and commercial design/build, enhancements, maintenance and snow and ice removal.

“This opportunity to align with the best of the best in our industry is truly an honor and a privilege,” said Chris Clifton, Southview CEO. “I could not be more excited for Southview’s associates, partners and clients. This partnership gives us access to the best minds and resources across the nation, and the opportunity to truly change the face of the green industry for years to come.”

Southview Design becomes the 12th family-owned residential landscape company in the Mariani Landscape group. In 2022, Mariani added Berghoff Design Group and BDG Maintenance in Phoenix, Ariz.; Designs By Sundown in Littleton, Colo.; Hoffman Landscapes in Wilton, Conn., NatureWorks Landscape Services in Walpole, Mass.; Rocco Fiore & Sons in Libertyville, Ill.; R.P. Marzilli & Company in Medway, Mass.; Woodlawns Landscape Company in Mundelein, Ill. Earlier this month, Mariani added Borst Landscape & Design, a full-service commercial and residential company in Allendale, N.J.

Ed Castro Landscape, a full-service operation in Roswell, Ga., and Glengate in Wilton, Conn., also joined the family of brands earlier this year.