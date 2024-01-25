Mariani Premier Group acquires Botanica Landscaping and Garden Industries

Mariani Premier Group added Botanica Landscaping and Garden Industries based in the Palm Beach, Fla. market. The move is Mariani Premier Group’s 17th acquisition, continuing its national expansion strategy.

“It is my pleasure to welcome the Botanica Landscaping and Garden Industries team to the Mariani family,” said Mariani Premier Group Chairman Frank Mariani. “This marks a momentous milestone for us as we expand in the Florida market, and we look forward to the valuable contributions Botanica will make to our collective success.”

Ken Lieber and Peter Hawrylewicz founded the Loxahatchee, Fla.-headquartered company in 2006. In 2008, Botanica launched Garden Industries, its nursery operation. Botanica offers landscape installation, maintenance and enhancements tailored to high-end private residences. Garden Industries provides plant materials for Botanica’s installation projects and sells materials via wholesale channels to commercial businesses and other landscape companies.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Mariani Premier Group, this move made perfect sense for us because we share the same values and commitment to superior service as the Mariani team and it feels like a perfect fit for both of our organizations,” said Lieber.

Botanica Landscaping and Garden Industries join 16 other industry-leading residential landscape companies in the Mariani Premier Group’s growing family. Prior to this move, the company grew with the addition of Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Custom Landscapes. Mariani added seven family-owned landscape companies in 2022 and has also welcomed Blue Landscape Contracting Group and Blue Outdoor Solutions, based in Naples, Fla., Ed Castro Landscape, a full-service operation in Roswell, Ga.; and Glengate in Wilton, Conn.; Borst Landscape & Design, in Allendale, N.J.; Southview Design of St. Paul, Minn.; Planted Earth Landscaping, based in the Washington, D.C.; and Siciliano Landscape Co. of Red Bank, N.J.