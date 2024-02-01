Mariani Premier Group adds Galbraith Grounds Management

Mariani Premier Group acquired Galbraith Grounds Management (GGM), a boutique landscape management firm specializing in the construction and care of residential Atlanta landscapes.

Mariani CEO Bryan Christiansen spoke on the latest move.

“When we consider which companies would make sense for the Mariani Premier Group to acquire, we look for leaders who share our values and commitment to exceptional client experiences. The team at GGM certainly meets our high standards,” Christiansen said.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., GGM was founded in 2000 by Marc Galbraith. The award-winning company is known for providing property care maintenance and enhancements to a wide array of estate and residential home clients.

“Joining the Mariani Premier Group will allow us to continue our growth and secure our long-term future,” Galbraith said. “I applaud Frank Mariani for his industry leadership and the incredible vision he’s brought to this endeavor. I am thrilled to be joining this meteoric ride.”

The move marks the 18th acquisition from the Mariani Premier Group and continues the rapid momentum of its dynamic national expansion strategy. Recently the group added Botanica Landscaping and Garden Industries based in the Palm Beach, Fla. market. Additionally, the company grew with the addition of Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Custom Landscapes. Mariani added seven family-owned landscape companies in 2022 and has also welcomed Blue Landscape Contracting Group and Blue Outdoor Solutions, based in Naples, Fla., Ed Castro Landscape, a full-service operation in Roswell, Ga.; and Glengate in Wilton, Conn.; Borst Landscape & Design, in Allendale, N.J.; Southview Design of St. Paul, Minn.; Planted Earth Landscaping, based in the Washington, D.C.; and Siciliano Landscape Co. of Red Bank, N.J.