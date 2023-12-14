Mariani Premier Group grows again with acquisition of Rocky Mountain Custom Landscapes

Mariani Premier Group adds to its family of companies with the addition of Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Custom Landscapes.

Bobby Head and Jason Ulberg founded Rocky Mountain Custom Landscapes in 2000 to serve private residences and commercial businesses in the Vail, Denver and Aspen areas. Headquartered in the Vail region with two additional offices in Denver and Aspen, the company offers a variety of landscaping solutions, including landscape design, installation, maintenance services, water features and fencing.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a respected company to the Mariani family,” said Mariani Premier Group Chairman Frank Mariani. “I know we’ll be enriched by Rocky Mountain Custom Landscapes’ industry expertise and will gain much from what their team brings to the table.”

Companies that join the Mariani Premier Group continue to operate under the same brand, with decision-making at the local level. Mariani Premier Group welcomes all of the associates at Rocky Mountain Custom Landscapes.

“We are so pleased to join this family of incredible landscaping companies,” said Bobb Head, president of Rocky Mountain Custom Landscapes. “The national support and tools provided by Mariani Premier Group will allow us to enhance client service capabilities and accelerate our growth. We’re looking forward to an even brighter future.”

The acquisition marks the 16th company acquired by Mariani as part of its national expansion strategy. Before this latest move, the company made its first mid-Atlantic acquisition with the addition of Planted Earth Landscaping, based in the Washington, D.C., metro area. Mariani added seven family-owned landscape companies in 2022 and has also welcomed Blue Landscape Contracting Group and Blue Outdoor Solutions, based in Naples, Fla., Ed Castro Landscape, a full-service operation in Roswell, Ga.; and Glengate in Wilton, Conn.; Borst Landscape & Design, in Allendale, N.J.; Southview Design of St. Paul, Minn.; and Siciliano Landscape Co. of Red Bank, N.J.