Mariani unveils The Mariani Premier Group to build on the company’s recent expansion efforts
Mariani Landscape, No. 20 on the 2022 LM150 list, launched Mariani Premier Group as a national platform to support landscape companies throughout the country. The newly-formed network offers members of Mariani’s family of companies access to exclusive support programs across every aspect of the business.
“What makes the Mariani Premier Group unique is how we have brought together our company founders and their deep landscaping experience and combined it with the Mariani management team’s breadth of business knowledge and experience scaling companies,” Frank Mariani, chairman of Mariani Premiere Group, explained. “With this move, we are raising the standards of professionalism in this industry.”
Support system
Mariani made a flurry of moves in 2022 with the addition of seven family-owned landscape companies and continued this acquisition trend with four more moves this year. The company added Ed Castro Landscape, a full-service operation in Roswell, Ga., and Glengate in Wilton, Conn., Borst Landscape & Design, in Allendale, N.J. Southview Design of St. Paul, Minn., and Siciliano Landscape Co.of Red Bank, N.J.
The network of these 12 other family-owned operations will support member companies in three important ways – innovative best practices, infrastructure support and group purchasing power.
“Our goal is to quickly help our family companies take full advantage of our group services, Stephanie Blanco, head of integration at Mariani, said. “We have been running dozens of roundtables, workgroups and learning sessions that are helping the family companies elevate and expand their service offerings.”
In addition, the group offers its companies priority access to the best materials and suppliers, technology systems, recruitment resources, talent development programs, employee benefits and capital support —including a comprehensive IT platform featuring a landscape business management system, financial system, HR information system and recruitment program.
“Companies joining the Mariani Premier Group continue to operate under the same brand, with decision-making remaining at the local level where possible. We provide national support and tools through our shared services platform to achieve even greater success,” said Christine Bedi, chief legal counsel for the Mariani Premier Group.