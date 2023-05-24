Mariani unveils The Mariani Premier Group to build on the company’s recent expansion efforts

Mariani Landscape, No. 20 on the 2022 LM150 list, launched Mariani Premier Group as a national platform to support landscape companies throughout the country. The newly-formed network offers members of Mariani’s family of companies access to exclusive support programs across every aspect of the business.

“What makes the Mariani Premier Group unique is how we have brought together our company founders and their deep landscaping experience and combined it with the Mariani management team’s breadth of business knowledge and experience scaling companies,” Frank Mariani, chairman of Mariani Premiere Group, explained. “With this move, we are raising the standards of professionalism in this industry.”

Support system

Mariani made a flurry of moves in 2022 with the addition of seven family-owned landscape companies and continued this acquisition trend with four more moves this year. The company added Ed Castro Landscape, a full-service operation in Roswell, Ga., and Glengate in Wilton, Conn., Borst Landscape & Design, in Allendale, N.J. Southview Design of St. Paul, Minn., and Siciliano Landscape Co.of Red Bank, N.J.

The network of these 12 other family-owned operations will support member companies in three important ways – innovative best practices, infrastructure support and group purchasing power.