Mariani’s growth continues again with addition of New Jersey-based Borst

Following major moves in 2022 and the recent addition of Glengate, Mariani Landscape, No. 20 on the 2022 LM150 list, is at it again. This time with the addition of Borst Landscape & Design, a full-service commercial and residential company in Allendale, N.J.

“Borst Landscape & Design has been a respected member of the green industry for many decades,” Frank Mariani, chairman of Mariani Landscape, said. “They share our values and consistently deliver a high level of service to their clients. Their passion for creating outdoor living spaces that look beautiful, but also function properly, resonates with our mission at Mariani. We look forward to welcoming the Borst Landscape & Design team to our family.”

Mark C. Borst founded the company in 1989. The company introduced an organic landscaping program in 1995. Today, the company focuses on maintenance and enhancements, turf management, tree and shrub care, landscape lighting, seasonal enhancements, organic lawn care, design/build services and commercial snow and ice removal.

“We are incredibly excited to join the Mariani family,” Borst said. “Not only because it means we are now part of a nationally-recognized group of industry leaders, but more importantly, because we share the same values of exemplary customer service and a deep commitment to excellence that they do.”

Borst becomes the 11th family-owned residential landscape company in the Mariani Landscape group. In 2022, Mariani added Berghoff Design Group and BDG Maintenance in Phoenix, Ariz.; Designs By Sundown in Littleton, Colo.; Hoffman Landscapes in Wilton, Conn., NatureWorks Landscape Services in Walpole, Mass.; Rocco Fiore & Sons in Libertyville, Ill.; R.P. Marzilli & Company in Medway, Mass.; Woodlawns Landscape Company in Mundelein, Ill. Earlier this month, Mariani added Glengate in Wilton, Conn. Ed Castro Landscape, a full-service operation in Roswell, Ga., also joined the family of brands earlier this year.