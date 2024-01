Marty Grunder previews what attendees can expect at Grow! 2024

LM Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones and Mary Grunder preview Grow! 2024, which will in Des Moines, Iowa on Feb. 6-8. The event will feature a behind-the-scenes tour of RJ Lawn and Landscape, owned by husband-and-wife duo Ryan and Annette McCarthy.

Additionally, attendees will be able to participate in breakout sessions to help your team improve sales, operations, customer service, team retention and more.

Learn more about the event here.